The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma

Request For Qualifications for Architectural/Engineering Services

North West Trek Animal Operations Area Improvements

RFQ#J2021-21

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A & E services for the development of capital improvements for Animal Operations Area Improvements at Northwest trek Wildlife Park.

Statements of Qualification (SOQ) will be received at the Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7th, 2021. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/ Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Debbie Hall (deborah@tacomaparks.com).

September 23, 30, 2021