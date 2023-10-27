THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request for Qualifications

Master Agreement for

GEOTECHNICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES

RFQ#J2023-22

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for Geotechnical Engineering services for its capital projects from January 2024 through December 2025.

Statements of Qualification (SOQ) will be received at Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 until 9:00 a.m. PDT Monday, November 13th, 2023. Qualifications received after the appointed submittal deadline will not be considered.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the full scope of professional services required and the desired format for response to this advertisement may be viewed with other background information on the proposed projects at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposalsqualifications/ . For any issues accessing the information posted on the site or any questions, please contact Silvara Aravlis at procurement@tacomaparks.com.

IDX-986530

October 27, November 1, 2023