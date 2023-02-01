THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Proposals for Architectural/Engineering Services

PDZA Pacific Seas Aquarium Digital Interactives Repair and Replacement RFQ#J2023-03

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is seeking professional services of a multi-disciplinary team to develop design plans, construction documents, permitting and construction administration for the desired improvements of the Pacific Seas Aquarium’s digital interactive displays and exhibits. Statements of Qualification (SOQ) will be received at Metro Parks Tacoma, 4902 S. 19th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/ Any issues accessing information posted on the site, please contact Tresa Edmonds at procurement@tacomaparks.com. IDX-970873

February 1, 13, 2023