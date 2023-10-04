THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Gift Shop Improvements Bid # J2023-28

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2023-28, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Gift Shop Improvements at the entrance of Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Tresa Edmonds, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 10:00 a.m., October 19, 2023. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened in the boardroom. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required. Pre-bid October 16th at 3:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

IDX-985231

October 4, 12, 2023