THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-Architectural and Engineering Services

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Qualifications for Architectural and Engineering Services

Point Defiance Park Water Utility Inventory & Assessment

RFQ#J2023-11

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A& E Services to assist the District with a Point Defiance Park Water Utility Inventory and Assessment. Statements of Qualifications (SOQs) must be submitted by Friday, April 28, 2023, 1:00 p.m. PDT. Send electronic copy (in PDF format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement and any updates thereto may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org

/rfp/. If there are any issues accessing the information posted on the website, please contact Kimberley Shelton at (procurement@tacomaparks.com), subject:

“RFQ #J2023-11: Point Defiance Water Utility Inventory & Assessment” IDX-974720

April 7, 14, 2023