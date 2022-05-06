THE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT-Request For Proposals

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request For Proposals for ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan

RFP#J2022-20

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified vendors to update its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Self-Evaluation and ADA Transition Plan.

Letters of Interest and responses to RFP will be received at the office of Business Administration and Planning, Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 20, 2022. Send electronic copy (in PDF format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened.

A formal Request for Proposal (RFP) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement and any updates thereto may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/. If there are any issues accessing the information posted on the site, please contact Sheila Maida at (procurement@tacomaparks.com).

IDX-954078

May 6, 11, 2022