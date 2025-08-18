The many treasures of the Green River trails

This area is blessed by the presence of the Green River, which serpentines its way for some 65 miles – from its mountainous origin to its ultimate destination in Seattle’s bustling Elliott Bay.

Along the way, the river serves as a source of drinking water for Tacoma (courtesy of Howard Hanson Dam) and meanders through the Auburn/Kent Valley before eventually becoming the Duwamish River and emptying into salt water.

For hikers, the Green provides a variety of opportunities. On the upstream end is Kanaskat-Palmer State Park that offers a riverside trail with frequent, gentle spots for kids, dogs and adults to splash about. The pathway heads away from the river and becomes a loop trail that winds up close to campers and traffic.

Downstream is Flaming Geyser, another jewel in the state park system, where a variety of trails await hikers of all abilities. The River Trail is only moderately challenging; branching off to Bubbling Geyser brings a short-but-steep climb; and the Ridge Trail is largely uphill at the beginning before descending toward the end.

But today let’s talk about a prime spot somewhere in between. In the heart of the Green River Conservation Area are the Green River Trail, Hanging Gardens Trail and the Franklin Ghost Town hike.

It’s important to note that much of this land is under private ownership. Parking is $5 and there’s a fee, payable at the Green River Resort, to pass through a gate, navigate a series of steps and journey to river level. Don’t forget to look up as you’ll be under the classic one-lane bridge that spans the river. Built in 1914 the bridge has a curb-to-curb width of 14 feet and traffic control lights on each end.

Wandering to the bottom provides inspiring views of the Green River Gorge, some that will rarely be seen elsewhere in the Green’s 65 miles. Much of the hike will be over and around – and in some cases, under – monstrous boulders that have been weathered by time and the relentless rush of the river.

It’s a rather quick trip, providing a perfect spot for a warm-weather outing. Early this week there were people fishing, others swimming in a large-but-quiet pool and a couple of daredevils enjoying a rope swing and loud splash into the Green.

Getting there: In Enumclaw, travel north on Porter Street, which becomes State Route 169. Turn right onto the Enumclaw-Franklin Road a bit past Southeast 400th and well before the Kummer Bridge over 169 that was recently limited to single-lane traffic (due to corrosion). When Enumclaw-Franklin Road bends to the left it becomes Green River Gorge Road; stay on the road until arriving at 293rd.

There, parking is available across the road from the resort building.

To access the Franklin Ghost Town hike, use the same parking lot, walk across the bridge and head up to a closed gate. If you have paid the fee, walk around the gate.

All campgrounds and trails were visited recently by the author, his wife and, usually, their two dogs. They aren’t exactly “roughing it” these days, having long ago abandoned a tent for a travel trailer.