The Immunity Solution Reviews – Dr. Jeffrey Bland Big Bold Health Immune System Event

Did you know there are more than 80 autoimmune disorders, including type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis? According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, these diseases have affected more than 24 million people in the United States alone. Fortunately, daily strategies may be employed to potentially reverse autoimmune and other associated issues while also safeguarding oneself from future diagnoses.

These often center on nutrition, supplements, exercise, and coping mechanisms, among other things. The outcomes are said to be eye-opening; we’re talking about both internal and external transformations. Do you believe you would profit from such knowledge? If so, this is the perfect place to introduce The Immunity Solution.

What is The Immunity Solution?

The Immunity Solution is a web series aimed at anyone who wants to boost their immune system to combat weariness, low or variable energy levels and mood, and poor health. The hosts, Dr. Jeffrey Bland and Dr. Austin Perlmutter, will take this opportunity to sit down with 12 of the world’s most experienced immunologists to discuss how people should increase their longevity, well-being, and health. To completely grasp what is to come, we must examine The Immunity Solution’s layout.

How has The Immunity Solution been structured?

The Immunity Solution explores a wide range of topics, including the potential effects of impaired immune function, how to recover from the aforesaid and protect oneself in the long run, the devastating impact on energy, mental health, and gut health, the science behind the immune system, and the positives that arise from making minor lifestyle adjustments on immune balance. The immune system may appear straightforward at first glance, given the overall picture, yet this is far from the case.

That said, The Immunity Solution has been designed to present important information in 12 distinct episodes (each one expected to last anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour). A brief synopsis of each of the episodes, along with the main speaker, is provided below:

Episode 1. The Gut-Immune Connection

Speaker: Dr. Tom O’Bryan

The Immunity Solution will begin with a segment on the gut-immune relationship by Dr. Tom O’Bryan (DC, CCN, DACBN). He intends to walk everyone through the importance of gut health and its microbiota, as well as the connectivity of the gut and the immune system. In terms of daily lifestyle choices, he will go deeper into the link between wheat, gluten, and the immune system. These factors harm the gut-immune connection and are critical to diagnosing potential gut or immune diseases. Towards the end, he will discuss a simple weekly practice that could be health-transforming.

Episode 2. The Brain-Immune Connection

Speaker: Dr. David Perlmutter

Dr. David Perlmutter (MD), a board-certified neurologist, will lay the foundation for understanding the brain-immune relationship in the second episode. He particularly hopes to shed light on the significance of brain health, factors that impair brain function, and the immune cells that must be brought to light. That diet impacts both brain and immunological functioning; therefore, this will also be discussed along with the role of the gut in the stated relationship. As for adjustments, Dr. David Perlmutter will share simple ways to enhance overall brain health.

Episode 3. Mental Health in the Modern Day

Speaker: Dr. Daniel Amen

The third episode’s primary focus will be mental health, and who better to teach the audience than Dr. Daniel Amen (MD), a board-certified psychiatrist? He believes people must grasp the role mental health plays in today’s world, why it is deteriorating with time, things that may harm one’s mental health and social media as fuel to the fire. Despite the challenges, Dr. Amen has formulated a set of potent tips you can use to improve your mental health.

Episode 4. Food and Mood

Speaker: Dr. Uma Naidoo

If you’ve ever been told that every time you eat something, it will either nourish or harm your body, the fourth episode is for you. Dr. Uma Naidoo (MD), director of Nutritional & Lifestyle Psychiatry, will make a case for food to improve emotional well-being and mood. Adding to the third episode, this expert will discuss the history of mental health, specifically in recent decades. She will also discuss the groups more at risk of mental health issues. Finally, she will address the beneficial effects of spices and herbs and the fundamental strategies that must be adopted to enhance the mood-immune relationship.

Episode 5. The Longevity-Immunity Connection

Speaker: Dr. Mark Hyman

The fifth episode addressing the relationship between longevity and immunity, will be hosted by Dr. Mark Hyman (MD), director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine. His purpose for this episode is to instill critical information about the previous relationship in the audience’s minds. To be more concrete, his segment will focus on the significant drivers of aging and their relationship to immunity, why nutrition matters with age and influences one’s lifespan, and specific steps (dietary strategies, among others) that must be implemented to promote longevity. As noted by the expert, “Food isn’t like medicine, it is medicine, and it’s our number one tool for creating the vibrant health we deserve.”

Episode 6. Fueling Balanced Immunity

Speaker: Dr. Jeff Bland

In addition to Dr. Uma Naidoo’s and Dr. Mark Hyman’s thoughts on diet, we have those belonging to Dr. Jeffrey Bland, President of Big Bold Health and Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (Ph.D., FACN, CNS). Specifically, he aims to raise awareness of some of the most widespread health issues and the foods associated with them, the connection between immunity and food (and immunity and energy), and the importance of plant nutrients. Members of the audience may want to change their diet, add supplements, and eliminate anything that causes harm, which are other vital points Dr. Jeffrey plans to make.

Episode 7. Making Health Changes Stick

Speaker: JJ Virgin

When making adjustments, you should ensure that they are reasonable and sustainable over time. In other words, consistency is essential, and a lack of it will only result in rollercoaster rides. The seventh episode, presented by certified nutritionist JJ Virgin, will provide an overview of how to make changes stick. This includes discussing the repercussions of inflammation, foods that promote inflammation, the harmful effects of sugar on immunological balance, and stress as a driving force in immune decline. After all of this has been explained, JJ Virgin will reveal simple strategies emphasizing health regardless of one’s schedule.

Episode 8. Balancing Immune Health

Speaker: Dr. Heather Moday

Dr. Heather Moday (MD), a board-certified allergist, will take the stage next to describe her experiences dealing with cases of immune problems. According to the expert, individuals need to understand the magnitude of immune problems in today’s day and age, their contributors, specific types of food that can either make or break immunity, and the various ways exercise, sleep, and stress affect immune systems’ health. Dr. Heather Moday will conclude this segment with tips on managing and lowering stress.

Episode 9. How Your Environment Influences Your Immunity

Speaker: Dr. Jill Carnahan

The ninth episode deviates from anything food-related by looking at our environment’s impact on immune health. Dr. Jill Carnahan (MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP), Medical Director of Flatiron Functional Medicine, will discuss the effects of exposure to molds that could harm one’s immune system. So naturally, it makes sense to dissect this topic further, specifically concerning common symptoms, coping methods, mast cells, genes, and other environmental exposures that must be avoided.

Episode 10. Autoimmunity

Speaker: Dr. Terry Wahls

Next, we have a Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine and the architect behind the renowned Wahls Protocol, Terry Wahls (MD). His purpose for the tenth episode is to help people acquaint themselves with “autoimmunity.” To accomplish this, he will identify and dispel myths about autoimmune diseases, how people get them, and the possibility of reversing the diagnosis. It involves selecting the proper nutrients, whether from animal or plant sources.

Episode 11. Women’s Health, Hormones, and Blood Sugar

Speaker: Dr. Anna Cabeca

Dr. Anna Cabeca, a board-certified OB/GYN and women’s health expert, will explore the repercussions of low immunity on the female body in mind. In general, this section will cover menopause, hormonal changes (to the likes of cortisol, oxytocin, and others), the impact of age, dietary modifications that improve hormone balance, the relationship between stress and blood sugar levels (including the insulin hormone), and how it all relates to immunity. Dr. Anna Cabeca will also take this opportunity to debunk any misconceptions about women’s health that have arisen to date.

Episode 12. The Hidden Science of Immunity

Speaker: Dr. Austin Perlmutter

Dr. Austin Perlmutter (MD), a board-certified internal medicine physician, will conclude the series by articulating the science of immune function. He chose to argue why we all need to reconsider how we perceive immune function and the role it plays, why the overall quality of immunity dictates the health of other organs, the beneficial effects of Vitamin N or nature, the damaging effects of stress, why movement is essential every day and the relationship between sleep and immunity. This segment will build on some of the earlier subjects covered, as well as conclude the series.

When will The Immunity Solution officially launch?

The Immunity Solution world premiere is coming soon. On launch day, registrants will begin getting daily emails with links to each episode as they become available. It is vital to note that these links will expire at the end of 24 hours, so individuals should have the schedule ready.

How much does it cost to access The Immunity Solution?

The Immunity Solution is available for free. The reason for this is that accumulated knowledge is crucial to our very survival. The free access does, of course, have some limitations. Links, as previously stated, are intended to expire. Those who want unlimited access to the series will have to pay a one-time fee, but more specifics on this, as well as access to other resources, will be revealed closer to the launch. If individuals have further questions, they are asked to contact customer support via team@theimmunitysolution.com.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, The Immunity Solution is a complete series that gathers some of the world’s most well-known immune system experts. This learning opportunity is valuable because pertinent information will be provided from all available angles over this 12-day course. We’re talking about food, exercise, the environment, mental health, gut health, stress, and many other factors that tax our immune system and impede our bodies from functioning correctly. We also have experts who will talk about science, women’s health, and others who go as far as breaking down the features of people prone to immune diseases and those considered the healthiest of the bunch.

To top it all off, individuals may watch this series for free and then decide whether or not they want to pay for unlimited digital access. The fact that the organizers genuinely believe in bringing awareness shows how important the immune system is and why The Immunity Solution is vital for filling any voids. Anyone wishing to unlock more doors to further their knowledge will be presented with many options closer to the official launch, whether purchases, free readings, and video lessons. Register today to secure your spot in The Immunity Solution!

