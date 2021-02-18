News
The Destiny City Film Festival Announces Full Film Slate and Special Events For Its Eighth Edition

The Destiny City Film Festival (DCFF) has unveiled the film lineup for its eighth annual event…

by Index Staff

Tacoma, Wash. – The Destiny City Film Festival (DCFF) has unveiled the film lineup for its eighth annual event. Continuing its tradition of celebrating the ingenuity of independent filmmakers, the Festival will showcase 39 features and short films from ten countries. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Destiny City Film Festival will take place virtually from Feb. 26 to March 7, 2021.

“While we’ll miss our in-person celebration, we are excited about what our audience will be able to enjoy this year. Each of the films was selected because of their exceptional storytelling and the impact we believe they’ll make on our audience,” says Festival founder and executive director Emily Nakada-Alm. “This is your chance to escape, to dream, and to experience another life that you’d always wanted or been curious about.”

DCFF is particularly proud to highlight films by Washington state filmmakers, including Limelight directed by Claire Gostin (Gig Harbor), The River produced by Heather Pilder Olson (Seattle), AJE IJO SERIES (4th INSTALLMENT FINALE): IMMORTAL directed by Kiana Harris (Seattle), What We See in the Clouds directed by Barb Hoffman (Seattle), Skipping Shorewood directed by Evan Kubena (Seattle) and All For One directed by Luke Grigg (Quincy).

All films will be considered for DCFF’s 1st Prize Storyteller’s Award, Excellence in Narrative Feature Storytelling Award, Excellence in Documentary Storytelling Award, Excellence in Narrative Short Storytelling Award, and the Evergreen Storyteller Award – eligible to works by a Washington state filmmaker. Award winners will selected by DCFF’s jury of veteran film industry professionals.

In addition to 10 days of film screenings, the Festival, funded by Tacoma Creates, will present the following free, public events curated by DCFF’s Advisory Board:

Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. – A New Generation of Storytellers, Co-Presented with The National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY)

Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. – Beyond Inclusion: Equity, Opportunity and Film

Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m. – Foundations of a Screenplay Workshop: The Logline

VIP passes are currently on sale, while students are eligible to receive free passes by applying here.

To view the film lineup, purchase passes or register to attend any free events, please visit destinycityfilmfestival.com.

– The Destiny City Film Festival

