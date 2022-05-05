The Best Nootropic Supplements to Boost Brain Performance Naturally

The common consensus on nootropic supplements is that they are helpful for brain health. Various people’s experiences and research show that you can see many benefits when using the best nootropic supplements, especially in brain health, cognition, and memory.

The formula behind each nootropic supplement is different. Some employ complementary combinations of minerals, botanicals, medicinal herbs, and other chemicals. In contrast, others want to use science-backed marine minerals only.

Note that nootropic supplements in the form of pills are getting more popular because of their ease of usage. People of all ages, including students and professionals who work in a competitive atmosphere, can use pills. Athletes and gamers also find nootropic pills convenient.

However, one major problem is choosing the best nootropics in the market. It might be difficult for most people to decide on the best nootropic supplements for them, and we wish to assist you in this regard. After weeks of research, we have come up with the best nootropic supplements for 2022.

The Top 33 Best Nootropic Brain Booster Supplements

Almost all the nootropic supplements available on the market promise to provide you with brain power-boosting effects. But only a few of them live up to their tall claims. We have done extensive research in this regard and listed the most effective nootropic supplements.

Nuzena Neuro Focus +: A formula that promotes healthy cognitive abilities.

Nootrogen: An all-natural immunostimulant cerebral supplement.

SANE Vitaae: A “Brain Trick” that improves cognition by 90%

Mind Lab Pro: Independent study has verified the effectiveness of Mind Lab Pro.

NooBru: Unleash your brain’s full potential.

NaturalCell NeuroActiv6: A cutting-edge brain strengthening product that delivers quick results.

Synapse XT: A healthy approach to maintaining central nervous system and auditory performance

NooCube: Contains healthy nutrients that boost brain efficiency.

Natural Stacks NeuroFuel: A CILTEP original composition that begins to function within 30 minutes after the first dose.

Cymbiotika Golden Mind: A solution containing improved brain nutrition.

Rye & Elm Nootropics: This unique combination may aid in brain function enhancement.

CogniBiotics: CogniBiotics is an innovative probiotic supplement for enhanced mind and immune function.

Amy Myers MD NeuroLive: A physician-formulated solution that contains seven brain-supporting nutrients.

Neuro: These multifunctional chews effortlessly improve your mind’s performance.

OptiMind: This nootropic combination is ideal for increasing attention and energy, made with high-quality components.

Youthful Brain: NASA Doctor Sam Walters created this intending to safeguard healthy minds.

UpWellness Mind & Mood: The #1 guaranteed way to reduce fear and tension

PureEssence BrainEssence: Contains the most potent nootropic ingredients on the market.

PureHealth Research Ageless Brain: A high-quality immunostimulant brain booster.

Brain C-13: A doctor-formulated herbal remedy.

Oweli Neuro: A formula to ultimately unlock your mind’s capabilities.

Solution by ReMind: A powerful cognitive booster covers six necessary mental performance measures.

Brain Pill: The best-kept secret tool for achieving optimum mental alertness.

ProMind Complex: A one-of-a-kind recipe for optimal brain health.

Memory Hack: This purports to increase mental faculties and recollection quickly and fast.

MemoSurge: A highly effective supplement for enhancing brain activity

Memo Defend: A clean and efficient remedy for optimal neural activity.

Ageless Brain: A concoction of 11 of the most significant mental well-being components.

Onnit Alpha Brain: A daily cognitive support supplement made from carefully chosen components.

Hunter Focus: This quality pill provides you with quicker outcomes in terms of attention assistance.

Qualia Mind: The most advanced mental assistance formula available.

Performance Lab Mind: Performance Lab Mind is a cutting-edge nootropic product for increased brain concentration.

Vital Plan Brain Boost: Designed to address poor cognitive functioning

Nuzena Neuro Focus +

Product Description

Ingredients: 692mg of a unique mix of DMAE bitartrate, green tea extract, bilberry fruit extract, peptides, Maritime pine bark derive, and other additives are included.

Key Advantages: Improve memory skills Enhance cognitive performance Improve your attention and brainpower.

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules regularly.

Guarantee: N/A

Cost: $30 (or $60 for three bottles).

Manufactured in the United States, Nuzena Neuro Focus + has something to offer to improve cognitive abilities. If you are looking for a reasonably priced no tropic supplement to increase your brain power and focus, you only need one bottle of Neuro Focus+, available at only $60. We have ranked it at the top because it is excellent in quality, price, value, and composition.

Nootrogen

Product Description

Ingredients: The product comprises components not found in other formulations, such as glutamic acid, L-tyrosine, amino acids, and DMAE.

Key Advantages: Focusing on neural circuits can help with stamina, attention, and anxiety. Improves the function of neurons and neurohormones Improves your mental talents

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules twice a day.

Guarantee: N/A

Cost: $30

The company claims that it is the most affordable in the market, and they’re probably right. At $30 a bottle, this nootropic supplement fits most budgets. Although the quality is not as high as the other most expensive products, Nootrogen has a very high price-to-value ratio.

SANE Vitaae

Product Description

Ingredients: SANE Vitaae contains folate, Vit D, acetyl L-carnitine, omega-3 fats, citicoline, CoQ10, and other nutrients.

Key Advantages: Enhance your brain sharpness and executive skills. It allows you to have more focus. Boost your nerves, muscles, and temperament.

Number of capsules: 45

Prescribed dose: 3 capsules per session.

Guarantee: One-year money-back assurance

Cost: $47

SANE Laboratories have introduced their nootropic formula in the market with SANE Vitaae. The product is designed to reduce inflammation in the cerebral area. In this way, the company claims to play its part in improving cognitive abilities and mental stamina. Unlike other products that mainly constitute herbal extracts and vitamins, Vitaae has antioxidants as significant constituents. We know that antioxidants play a vital role in reducing inflammation in the body, and the antioxidants present in Vitaae mainly target inflammation in the brain area.

Mind Lab Pro

Product Description

Ingredients: Citicoline, Maritime pine bark obtain, Bacopa monnieri, lion’s mane fungus, and Rhodiola Rosea retrieve are some of the essential components in the Mind Lab Pro combination.

Key Advantages: It helps develop your mental acuity Encourage the growth of regular brain connections and the cognitive advantages they provide. Long-term improvement in neural activity

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules of Mind Lab Pro daily.

Guarantee: You will get money back on empty bottles.

Cost: $69 USD.

When our team evaluated the best-rated nootropic stacks, they observed the prominent presence of Mind Lab Pro by Opti-Nutra company. The quality of the supplements is exceptional. Due to this reason, people are ready to pay a high price.

The best part about Mind Lab Pro is that almost all of its ingredients are science-backed brain boosters, and it shows you will never observe any low-quality doses or pointless ingredients. If you look at the customer reviews, you will know that it is also one of the highly appreciated nootropic supplements on the internet, and people love to use it.

However, the primary reason for its high quality is that various neuroscientists and medical researchers have analyzed and approved each component.

NooBru

Product Description

Ingredients: NooBru is a product that contains alpha GPC, vitamin B5, L-theanine, herbals, beta bitartrate, Huperzine A, and other well-known compounds.

Key Advantages: Encourage greater cognitive abilities Increase your intellectual vigor and concentration. Aid in the restoration of brain cells

Amount: Approximately 20 servings

Prescribed dose: Simply combine the powder with water or your favorite drink and consume it regularly.

Guarantee: A risk-free promise of 100%

Cost: $55

With 13 science-backed ingredients, NooBru has gained popularity in just two years. The customer reviews include positive comments from athletes, young people, old adults, and busy workers.

Moreover, the product manufacturers are not hesitant to share the composition and ingredients. Therefore, people love the transparency of NooBru.

NaturalCell NeuroActiv6

Product Description

Ingredients: NeuroFactor (Coffee Fruit), Cognizin (Citicoline), Sensoril (Withania Somnifera), and Activin are the major constituents (Grape Seed)

Key Advantages: Raise Levels of the neurotransmitter and replenish mental energy Inhibit lipid oxidation risk and keep normal levels of cortisol. Encourage neuronal connectivity

Servings per container: 30

Prescribed dose: Add one teaspoon to your drink regularly.

Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $46 per month.

Being a powdered nootropic formula, NaturalCell NeuroActiv6 immediately affects brain functionality. Therefore, if you are looking for an immediate solution to your brain problems, you can add it to a daily smoothie. The presence of active ingredients in the powdered formula makes it suitable if you want immediate effectiveness. You never need to worry about affordability, as you will only pay $46 every month.

Synapse XT

Product Description

Ingredients: Flowers, Hawthorn Fruit, Garlic and particular B-Vitamins, Rosemary, Magnesium, and Potassium are among the elements.

Key Advantages: Reduce the indicators of intellectual tiredness. Enhance your brain abilities and behavioral and emotional performance.

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Two capsules twice a day.

Cost: $69

If you are looking for a nootropic supplement directly obtained from herbal extracts and contains a high concentration of vitamins and minerals, you should go for Synapse XT. This no tropic supplement has double benefits. One, it boosts the efficiency of your brain, and two, it improves your hearing and comprehension skills. The supplement is manufactured in West Jordan, Utah, and is one of the most reliable and best nootropic supplements.

NooCube

Product Description

Ingredients: Alpha GPC, Huperzine A, cat’s grip powder, and Bacopa monnieri are vital constituents in NooCube Cognitive Performance.

Key Advantages: Allow complete cognition. Improve your intellectual powers and temperament. Improve your overall processing capability

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules twice a day regularly.

Financial offer: 60-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $60

An expert team of professionals and neuroscientists designed NooCube. It is a highly reliable product that does not contain hidden chemicals or materials. Moreover, it does not include caffeine which is usually the part of most nootropic stacks. You can rely on this product if you want to boost your mental efficiency and see improvement in your cognitive functioning.

Natural Stacks NeuroFuel

Product Description

Ingredients: Per dosage, NeuroFuel contains bioactive molecules such as artichoke juice, forskolin, acetyl L-carnitine, b Vitamins, and L-phenylaniline.

Key Advantages: It improves your ability to concentrate. Improves memory It helps nerve signaling pathway

Number of capsules: 45

Prescribed dose: Three pills every day

Guarantee: No

Cost: $30

Natural Stacks NeuroFuel aims to alleviate mental disorders such as dizziness, disorientation, and cognition. Its defining characteristic is that it is an open-source nootropic supplement. The components are incredibly trustworthy since the stack records are all on the Blockchain. No other product in our rankings has achieved such a degree of distinction.

Cymbiotika Golden Mind

Product Description

Ingredients: Natural phosphatidylcholine, lion’s mane fungus powdered concentrate, Amino Acid, and L-theanine are significant ingredients found in each serving of these intelligent medications.

Key Advantages: Remove dizziness and improve mental function Increase circulation Encourage the development of brain cells.

Servings per container: 30

Prescribed dose: 14 pumps per day

Guarantee: N/A

Cost: $50

So far, we’ve talked about formulae that come in the shape of powder, tablets, or capsules. On the other hand, Cymbiotika Golden Mind is a one-of-a-kind nootropic mixture that comes in a liquid tincture. Another distinguishing feature of this product is specific exceptionally unusual chemicals that are not often seen in other regular nootropic pills. Moreover, it includes more than 82 ocean minerals, such as sea buckthorn oil and Gotu Kola extract. Therefore, you can expect to get maximum benefits from various minerals.

Elm & Rye Nootropics

Product Description

Ingredients: GABA, bacopa monnieri extracted, alpha GPC, L-theanine, L-tyrosine (Amino Acid), B – complex, and phosphatidylserine derive are among the major constituents found in each dosage of Nootropics.

Key Advantages: Boosts efficiency and endurance by improving learning and memory. Helps improve mood

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules twice a day.

Price of Elm & Rye Nootropics: $85

Elm & Rye is a prominent nootropic supplement manufacturing company. One of their leading nootropic supplements is the Elm & Rye Nootropics. Although it has various powerful and scientifically-appreciated ingredients, you will also have to take a strong dose of caffeine. However, the presence of other powerful ingredients balances the effect. So when you are getting it at a bit higher price point, you can expect an overall improvement in your cognitive skills.

CogniBiotics

Product Description

Ingredients: Shen Bu Xin San formula and Chaihu-Shugan-San formula are included.

Key Advantages: Enhance your brain’s neurocognitive capability. Improve mental sharpness Improve your understanding, recollection, and attention.

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules daily.

Guarantee: A one-year money-back guarantee.

Cost: $62.

The working pathway of Cognibiotics is pretty simple, and it directly improves the digestive system and improves the absorption of nutrients. We all know that bad gut health can negatively affect cognitive skills. Consequently, Cognibiotics is mainly designed by adding highly effective herbs and 17 science-backed nutrients. If you continuously face digestive problems and want to improve your cognitive health, this is the right product for you.

Amy Myers MD NeuroLive

Product Description

Ingredients: Vitamin B6, a unique mix of bacopa monnieri entire leaf extract, Commiphora pruriens seed oil, Ginkgo Biloba aqueous extracts, sharp-PS GREEN Phosphatidylserine, and N-Acetyl Tyrosine/L-Theanine.

Key Advantages: Improve your brain’s wellness and innate comprehension skills. Decrease reactive species and increase lipid peroxidation to aid in the creation of new neurons

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules daily.

Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee

Costs: $49.97.

Amy Myers MD NeuroLive is a great brain booster available after deep research done by Dr. Amy Myers. Due to several high-profile and scientifically-appreciated ingredients, there is a strong argument why this is one of the best nootropic supplements available.

Moreover, all the third-party lab tests and customer reviews also favor the effectiveness of NeuroLive. In a nutshell, you will love the quality ingredients and their effectiveness.

Neuro

Product Description

Ingredients: Natural caffeine, L-theanine, and B-vitamins are among the components.

Key Advantages: Boost your concentration and cognitive ability. Improve your intellectual capabilities.

Number of pieces: 9

Prescribed dose: One gum per day.

Guarantee: There is a 100% satisfaction assurance.

Cost: $21

The nootropic supplements by Neuro are available in the form of three gums and mints. If you want to boost your energy levels and increase the efficiency of your brain, you can use one gum daily. The company also provides the users with a 100% happiness guarantee. Moreover, the company also claims that you will love to use these gums to boost your energy and enjoy great mental and physical activity.

OptiMind

Product Description

Ingredients: The active component in OptiMind is Bacopa monnieri, which contains 55% bacosides.

Key Advantages: Improve your stamina and memory skills. Assist with concentration and mental alertness Improve your athletic performance.

Number of capsules: 32

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules daily.

Guarantee: N/A

Costs: $30

The name “OptiMind” directly gives us the thought of mind optimization. The product provides you with a high level of mental energy and improves your focus, making it an excellent cognition supplement. One of its scientifically-backed ingredients is Bacopa monnieri which provides extensive cognitive support.

Youthful Brain

Product Description

Ingredients: Vitamin B12, Bacopa monnieri, and Huperzine A are among the ingredients.

Key Advantages: Boosts cognitive resources It provides a variety of learning advantages Using a variety of potent substances improves positive motivational cognitive performance

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules twice daily.

Guarantee: 6 months warranty

Cost: $65

The name Vitality Now in the world of nootropics is not new. Moreover, the company has also introduced another product for cognitive brain health known as Youthful Brain. Although it contains various ingredients in similar nootropic supplements, it is a highly effective formulation. However, some people complain about the higher price tag, and there are also a few complaints about the lower dosages. But, overall, the product is excellent.

UpWellness Mind & Mood

Product Description

Ingredients: Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, GABA, saffron, and L-theanine are among the elements.

Key Advantages: Enhance cognitive functioning by assisting neurons in communicating more effectively. Decrease your stress and tension. Ninety capsules are included.

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules twice a day.

Money-back offer: 60-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $57

Unlike other nootropic supplements that support cognition and concentration, UpWellness Mind & Mood remarkably improves your mood and the overall health of your brain. You’ll enjoy ecstatic moments, relaxation, and calmness when you intake this supplement. It is also one of the authentic formulas in our list which involves the participation of real doctors.

PureEssence BrainEssence

Product Description

Ingredients: The formula contains large amounts of acetyl l-carnitine (500mg), Bacopa monnieri extract (300mg), and ashwagandha (200mg), as well as lower amounts of Rhodiola Rosea extract, Chinese club moss extract (with Huperzine A), and amino acids.

Key Advantages: Offer a healthy stress reaction Improve your morale and mental function Enhance your overall productivity and concentration

Number of capsules: 30

Prescribed dose: Take two pills every day.

Guarantee: 90-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $30

Like other nootropic supplements, PureEssence BrainEssence boosts mood and energy. Note that it is not available in the form of capsules. Instead, you can intake it in the form of pills. Moreover, the PureEssence company that manufactured this formula has revealed all the manufacturing steps and ingredients. In this way, you can remain confident in this product.

PureHealth Research Ageless Brain

Product Description

Ingredients: B vitamins, GABA, Huperzine A, and caffeine are the components used in the dosage.

Key Advantages: Boosts memory in a multitude of ways It May help alleviate depression and mental dullness Boosts your attention and memory recall

Number of capsules: 30

Recommended dose: Take one capsule every day.

Guarantee: A one-year money-back guarantee.

Cost: $44.

Dr. Holly Lucille is the mastermind behind Ageless Brain. The company that designed it is PureHealth Research, and it is one of their great nootropic supplements.

Brain C-13

Product Description

Ingredients: DMAE, Rhodiola Rosea essence, a rosemary plant, turmeric, ginkgo foliage, Huperzine A, and phosphatidylserine are among the constituents in the product.

Key Advantages: Increase your attentiveness Improve your intellectual health and brain activity Reduced stress and overload

Number of capsules: 90

Prescribed dose: Three pills each day

Guarantee: Money-back guarantee for six months

Cost: $49

Zenith Labs designed Brain C-13. It has all the features of top-ranked nootropic supplements at a very reasonable price. In simple words, it is very beneficial to the health of your mind and body. Compared to other similar nootropic supplements that provide specific cognitive benefits, it positively impacts your mind.

Oweli Neuro

Product Description

Ingredients: Like other products described here, key components contain Huperzine A, bacopa monnieri, phosphatidylserine, B vitamins, inositol, and DMAE.

Key Advantages: Assist with focusing Enhance brain abilities Remembrance, attitude, tension, and creativity are all improved

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules daily.

Guarantee: 100-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $30

Taking only two Oweli Neuro capsules a day can significantly enhance your brain performance and focus. It is a suitable product for individuals looking to improve their learning capabilities. Due to this reason, busy workers, students, and scientists can use it daily. Moreover, these nootropic supplements are helpful if you observe a decline in your cognitive skills due to age.

ReMind Solution

Product Description

Ingredients: Phosphatidylserine, L-glutamine, Ginkgo Biloba, Bacopa Monnieri, N-acetyl L-carnitine (NAC or NALC), Huperzine A, and Vinpocetine are among the elements.

Key Advantages: Minimizes gradual cognitive deterioration and attention issues by combating mental anguish Enhances cognition

Number of capsules: 30

Prescribed dose: Take one pill daily.

Guarantee: N/A

Cost: $69

There is a lot of conflict about this product. Many people think that it is overpriced compared to the value it provides. We added it to our list because they exist, even if it gives a few advantages. The company does not make any false claims or fake promises about the effectiveness of ReMind Solution.

Moreover, you can also get a refund if you are not satisfied with the ultimate quality. You can also utilize various discount offers available for bulk orders.

Brain Pill

Product Description

Ingredients: Citicoline, amino acid, L-theanine, and vitamin B12 are elements.

Key Advantages: Enhances brain function Combats emotional weariness Brain protection and augmentation

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two Brain Pill capsules daily.

Guarantee: 67-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $69.95

Brain Pill offers its customers various benefits, such as enhancing brain function and protection. Moreover, this nootropic has no side effects. The harmlessness is evident from the positive customer reviews.

However, the company has not disclosed any complete information about ingredients and the dosage. The overall effectiveness has helped us rank them as one of the best nootropic supplements.

ProMind Complex

Product Description

Ingredients: L-glutamine, phosphatidylserine, bacopa monnieri extract, vinpocetine, and Huperzine are vital constituents in ProMind Complex.

Key Advantages: Enhances cognitive abilities Assists with learning and memory Improves your mental efficiency and psychological health

Number of capsules: 30

Prescribed dose: Take one capsule every day.

Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $69

The brain behind ProMind Complex is Carl Henderson. With the help of his team, he has created a great formula with 100% correct claims. Many people are pretty motivated and excited about the effectiveness and benefits.

Memory Hack

Product Description

Ingredients: Bacopa Monnieri, Chai, Artichoke Plant, Omega-3 Essential fatty Acid, and additional ingredients

Key Advantages: Enhance your recognition memory. Trigger the production. Lift your spirits

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules every day.

Guarantee: 180-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $69

Nutrition Hacks is famous for creating high-quality cognitive supplements. One of their best products is Memory Hack, available in capsules. Although the company has various claims, some are very quantitative. For example, the company promises to significantly restore your memory and improve your cognitive skills within six months.

MemoSurge

Product Description

Ingredients: Phosphatidylserine, N-Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Bacopa Monnieri Extract, and additional ingredients.

Key Advantages: Restores injured mental faculties and prevents brain atrophy Relieves stress and sleeplessness while increasing metabolism It helps ease pain and improve well-being

Number of capsules: 30

Prescribed dose: Take one pill every day.

Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $69

The working pathway of MemoSurge is quite understandable. By boosting your neurotransmitters, it triggers the mental activity of your brain. Unfortunately, very little information is available about the concentrations and ingredients. So we cannot compare it with other similar nootropic supplements available on the market. However, the major ranking factors are the benefits people observed and the lack of side effects.

Memo Defend

Product Description

Ingredients: The basis of the composition is a 620mg combination of Hawthorn leaves, garlic root, and olive leaves.

Key Advantages: Helps with mental ability Prevents chronic fatigue Recollection preservation and cognitive performance enhancement

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two pills a day.

Guarantee: 60-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $69

Due to its positive features, like being suitable for chronic fatigue and low cognitive performance, some people consider Memo Defend overpriced. As one bottle contains 60 capsules and the company also provides a money-back guarantee, you can confidently proceed with these nootropic supplements.

Ageless Brain

Product Description

Ingredients: Organic substances include Bacopa monnieri, cat’s claw, guayusa, Camu Camu, dragon’s lifeblood, cocoa, and spice, among others.

Key Advantages: Stay away from mental deterioration and impaired mental performance New brain cells can help to improve cognitive abilities Increase your brain processing capability

Number of capsules: 60

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules twice a day.

Guarantee: A one-year money-back guarantee.

Cost: $55.

Thomas Taylor formulated the Ageless Brain. Like other similar supplements, it also has various cognitive benefits. However, the uniqueness of this product lies in providing relaxation in a variety of ways, and it supports cognition considerably.

Onnit Alpha Brain

Product Description

Ingredients: Alpha Brain combines natural nootropic substances such as Bacopa monnieri, cat’s claw, oat straw, Huperzia Serrata, and other botanical amino acids in each serving.

Key Advantages: Improves your brain’s wellness and memory retention power Enhances cognitive performance

Number of capsules: 90

Prescribed dose: Three pills every day

Guarantee: Money-back guarantee without risk

Cost: $35.

If we look at the nootropic supplements that deserve to be at the top, we can never deny the importance of the Onnit Alpha Brain. The product has a remarkable ability to increase your memory, retention power, and daily cognition. Moreover, the manufacturing company is also one that never hesitates to invest in clinical trials.

Hunter Focus

Product Description

Ingredients: Bacopa monnieri, Maritime pine bark extract, and phosphatidylserine are vital ingredients in Hunter Focus.

Key Advantages: Improves cognitive performance Encourages an optimistic attitude and inventiveness Increases mental energy levels

Number of capsules: 120

Prescribed dose: Four pills every day.

Guarantee: N/A

Cost: $60

The Hunter Focus formula has a significant edge over the competitors with all-natural ingredients. Its manufacturer, Roar Ambition, claims that this product has the potential to serve as an ultimate solution to mental fatigue. Hunter Focus deserves a high ranking as the packaging is attractive, the ingredients are natural, and many have rated the product excellently.

Qualia Mind

Product Description

Ingredients: Artichoke methanolic extracts, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, DL-Phenylalanine, Taurine, Citicoline, Cultivar pruriens, Sphingolipids, and Theobromine are among the components.

Key Advantages: Rebuilds the brain chemicals Substantially reduces degeneration indicators Improves your mental efficiency and concentration

Number of capsules: 154

Prescribed dose: Take two capsules a day.

Guarantee: 100-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $59

Another well-known and rank-deserving nootropic that meets expectations is Neurohacker Collective’s Qualia Mind, which has excellent efficacy. The capacity to modify Qualia Mind is another functionality, so we can say that this product is customizable.

Neurohacker Collective distributes four different nootropic vitamins under the Qualia brand: Qualia Mind, Qualia Mind Caffeine Free, Qualia Mind Essentials, and Qualia Focus.

Performance Lab Mind

Product Description

Ingredients: Performance Lab Mind is designed to achieve the optimum cognitive advantages. Mind employs active components such as citicoline, phosphatidylserine, peptide, and maritime pine bark retrieve.

Key Advantages: Increases your brain’s activity by up to 13.6 percent It improves your learning and concentration, as well as your enthusiasm. Enhances cognitive alertness

Number of capsules: 30

Prescribed dose: Take two pills a day.

Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

Cost: $69

The quantity is suitable for people of all ages, promising to increase the activity level of your brain up to 13.6%. Each pack contains 30 capsules, and the product is manufactured utilizing high-quality ingredients like marine pine bark extract. You can also rest assured because Performance Lab Mind contains other valuable ingredients like vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and antioxidants that support cognition.

Vital Plan Brain Boost

Product Description

Ingredients: Brain Boost comprises Bacopa monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, ashwagandha, cat’s claw powder, and lion’s mane fungus.

Key Advantages: Assists with learning, circulatory system, and executive skills. It improves your overall sharpness, attention, and endurance. Increases your stamina, temperament, tolerance, and even the valuable microbes in your stomach

Number of capsules: 120

Prescribed dose: Four pills every day.

Guarantee: N/A

Cost: $48

Vital Plan has created Brain Boost for boosting mental capabilities at a reasonable price. After observing the customer ratings and testimonials, we confirmed that it is one of the most potent nootropic formulas. The transparent labeling and absence of proprietary formulas add to this product’s credibility.

How We Ranked The Best Nootropics

You will want to see a clear cognitive performance improvement no matter which nootropic supplement you choose. However, only a few lab-tested and science-backed products give the required results. Due to this reason, our team focused on particular quality factors and selected the best nootropic supplements. Let’s discuss them.

Dosages That Work

The presence of beneficial ingredients is not enough. When it comes to the effectiveness of nootropic supplements, the correct dosage also matters a lot. If a person takes small doses, the ingredients will lose their effectiveness.

Scientifically Appreciated Components

Nootropics and similar small drugs frequently contain beneficial ingredients. They are accommodating for mental power, brain performance, and cognition. There is no rocket science behind the effectiveness of a particular element. We all know that vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and various herbs help boost brainpower. Our team focused on this factor and selected only those nootropic supplements that contain scientifically backed ingredients. Moreover, the team also consulted experts to get their opinions.

Benefits That Are Openly Publicized

Every brand tries to exaggerate the benefits. However, our team tries its best to be as realistic as possible. It did not focus on any exaggerated benefits. The products we discussed do not claim to keep you young for decades or supercharge your mental skills. We understand that the best nootropic supplements are the ones that transparent and honest companies manufacture.

Created Or Authorized By A Medical Advisory Board

We noticed that the nootropic supplements designed by medical doctors or neuropathy experts are usually more effective. The ones approved by the medical advisory council are also useful. We evaluated nootropics based on how many professional accreditors they possessed. Furthermore, we preferred the ones created under the direct supervision of a medical advisory board.

Blends Made In-House

It is not uncommon for nootropic supplements to have proprietary blends. However, they do not always provide the users with positive outcomes. So we did not consider the supplements that contain property blends that hide weak doses.

Overall Experiences Of The Customers

You cannot get a complete idea of the supplement’s effectiveness by reading a few reviews. The reason is some supplements work for some people while not for others. Due to this reason, our team focused on the quantity of each subjective experience. If several people complained or praised a product, they’re probably right, and we noted those instances.

Clinical Trials & Peer-Reviewed Research

Not all supplement companies emphasize clinical trials. The reason is it is an expensive and time taking procedure. However, the companies that invest in clinical trials get a clear edge as their products are almost certainly safer. So we focused on such companies that made their prominence by involving themselves in peer-reviewed journals and clinical trials. It also helped us judge the legitimacy and seriousness of a supplement company.

Price And Quality

People focus on affordability and want to spend as little as possible. However, some people are ready to spend $300 to $400 per month on nootropic supplements. While others only have a budget of $20 per month. The supplements we discussed provide value and high quality irrespective of price. Whether the customer has a budget of a few dollars or a few hundred dollars, he can get the supplements to boost his cognitive health.

Money-Back Guarantee

Companies that are confident and provide high value are never hesitant in offering money-back guarantees. They always stand with the customers and never disappear when they need them the most. Moreover, they also come up with various similar claims and promises. It adds to their credibility by showing that the formula is advertised realistically.

What Does Science Say About Nootropic Supplements?

The genuine functionality and effectiveness of a nootropic supplement require the approval of the scientific community. Due to this reason, we also have to consider whether or not these claims are backed by scientific research and clinical trials.

Thus, when someone researches the effectiveness of nootropic supplements, he has to go through peer-reviewed journals and clinical trials. Fortunately, a lot of research is available on the internet that supports the efficiency of certain ingredients and nootropic formulas.

Remember that some of the ingredients of the nootropic supplements were analyzed for efficacy in animals. However, nowadays, we can also find various nootropic ingredients supported by human studies. Let’s explore some of them now.

Bacopa Monnieri

A study carried out in 2008 reveals the effectiveness of various nootropic ingredients. One of such ingredients is Bacopa monnieri. To check out the cognitive effects of this drug, the scientists and researchers selected older adults. They were facing problems in their cognitive performance.

By introducing variable doses, scientists ultimately concluded that a 300mg dose of the Bacopa monnieri is the appropriate dosage. This amount can safely increase mental power, memory, and cognitive performance. The success of this research in older adults provided enough confidence to manufacturers. As a result, the ingredient became part of nootropic supplements.

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo Biloba is another example of a popular herbal extract. Although the use of this herb dates back thousands of years, it originates from Chinese medicine. Modern scientific research also supports its effectiveness. Various experiments conducted in 2021 supported the effectiveness of improving memory and responsiveness.

Ashwagandha

Another scientifically-supported ingredient is the traditional Indian medicinal product known as ashwagandha. Along with boosting cognitive abilities, this medicine also improves other body capabilities like improving sleep patterns, reducing stress and depression, and strengthening the heart. Various researches conducted in 2016 reveal that the product has nootropic potential.

If you’re looking for an example of a nootropic supplement that has undergone clinical testing, we can tell you about Onnit Alpha Brain.

Human Psychopharmacology contains a study in which the Onnit Alpha Brain supplement was given to 63 individuals. The ages of these individuals were anywhere between 18 and 35. After utilizing this supplement for more than six weeks, a significant improvement in recollection and memory was observed.

FAQs About Nootropics

Q: What is a nootropic?

A: Any beverage, food supplement, or medication that can improve cognitive abilities and positively affect the mental energy and activity level can be regarded as a nootropic.

Q: What is the function of the nootropics?

A: The nootropic’s primary function is to positively affect the brain in a variety of ways. Nootropics and smart drugs belong to the same class of medications that particularly improve the cognition levels of the brain. Some other nootropic supplements serve as a stimulant and improve your energy levels. To put it in simple words, we can say that they have a very considerable effect on the overall functionality of the brain.

Moreover, people also use nootropics for the adjustment of brain plasticity. You can confidently use the nootropic supplements if you face any kind of degradation in your mental activity or simply want to boost your cognition.

Q: What is the best nootropic supplement on the market?

A: We have made an extensive list of the best nootropic supplements. It becomes easier for you to decide from the thousands of supplements available.

Q: What are the benefits of nootropic supplements?

A: Nootropic supplements have a variety of benefits. Some fantastic benefits include improvement in memory, high cognitive levels, and a boost in overall energy. Moreover, you can also observe an increase in productivity and creativity. People who want general mental support can also make use of these supplements.

Q: Who are nootropic supplements for?

A: People of all ages, especially those involved in intense mental activities, can take the brain health benefits from nootropic supplements. It can include people like business persons, athletes, entrepreneurs, students, and older adults.

The Top 33 Best Nootropic Brain Booster Supplements Final Verdict

When it comes to choosing the best nootropic supplements, you should end up with the ones that provide you with the real benefits. These supplements are suitable for anyone who wants to increase brain power while preventing himself from the adverse effects of medications. You can trust it if a nootropic supplement increases your overall executive functioning and enhances your cognition levels. You can confidently choose from the list of the top 33 best nootropic supplements discussed.

