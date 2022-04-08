The 8 Best Gold IRA Companies and Precious Metals Investment Custodians

You could make a big difference in your life with a gold IRA.

The gold IRA is a popular way of protecting wealth and limiting market risks.

But it isn’t easy to find the best gold IRA firm. Although many companies claim to offer the finest gold and precious metals IRA custody services, not all can live up to their claims.

What is the best company for gold IRAs? Which precious and cold metals custodian should be chosen? Keep reading to find the best gold IRA firms.

The Top 8 Best Gold IRA Companies of 2022

After hundreds of hours spent researching and much discussion with our editorial team, here’s how it was ranked as the best gold IRA company:

GoldCo

Birch Gold Group

Advantage Gold

Gold Allied Trust

Augusta Precious Metals

American Hartford Gold

Noble Gold

Regal Assets

GoldCo

GoldCo is the most popular IRA company for gold investors, and it’s often ranked among the top ten in the world.

GoldCo is a top-rated silver and gold IRA provider with 16 years of industry experience. You can fund your account using both pre-tax and (post-tax) money. The minimum deposit is $25,000.

GoldCo is our favorite because of its large selection of silver and gold products. You can choose from 30+ varieties of gold and silver coins, and these include coins with 0.25 oz to 2 oz of silver. You can also pick coins that have been minted by reputable organizations like the Royal Mint or the Royal Canadian Mint.

GoldCo offers the ability to purchase gold bars from your IRA, and it includes.9999 fine or silver bars with varying weighings.

GoldCo is based in Woodland Hills, California, and was founded in 2006. GoldCo is technically a broker, and it is not a custodian. However, GoldCo has excellent customer service ratings and an A+ score at the Better Business Bureau. This makes it one of the top-rated options in the sector.

Pros

The Better Business Bureau gives it an A+ rating

A wide range of silver and gold coins are available

Pricing is transparent and competitive

Cons

A limited selection of bullion bars and gold bars

Minimum investment of $25,000

There are some complaints about the service fees

There are no platinum or palladium IRAs

Birch Gold Group

Birch Gold Group, a provider of precious metal IRAs, offers gold, palladium, and platinum IRAs. A minimum investment of $10,000 is required to get started.

Like other top gold IRA providers, Birch Gold Group offers a free information kit and a wide selection of physical gold products. They also offer low, transparent fees.

Birch Gold Group is an American company based in California, and it has been in business for more years than GoldCo. The company was created in 2003 to provide precious-metal IRA services to investors.

Today, Birch Gold Group continues earning top marks because of its varied product selection, competitive fee structure, alternative investment options, and outstanding customer service. Birch Gold Group is the only company that offers Valcambi Combibars. These sheets are 50 x 1g Gold bars with perforated edges, and they allow you to separate small bars easily and not lose gold.

Birch Gold Group also demonstrated its commitment to alternative investments by launching Bitcoin IRAs through a sister firm, BitIRA.

Birch Gold Group, like all gold IRA companies, charges fees. The fees are usually cheaper and more transparent. For example, the company charges a $30 fee to transfer your 401(k), traditional Roth IRA, or $50 to set up an account. An $80 yearly management fee and $100 custodial fees will be charged. No matter how much gold you have or how many precious metals you have in your IRA, these fees will remain.

Birch Gold Group’s one problem is its high minimum purchase requirement. Each order must be at least $5,000 in value, and it is one of the highest industry purchasing limits.

Pros

Clear and transparent charges

There are many products to choose from

IRAs for gold, silver, and palladium

401(k), Roth IRA, or traditional IRA. SEP IRA or SIMPLE IRA rollovers are available.

It is easy and transparent to set up and purchase with friendly staff.

Cons

Minimum purchase requirement: $5,000

There is no live chat option

Advantage Gold

Advantage Gold is a Gold IRA Company created to help investors use gold and silver to protect their wealth. The company provides a wealth of knowledge guides and tutorials, and gold IRA tools that you can use to learn about the benefits of a golden IRA.

Advantage Gold offers a wide range of products, including American Gold Eagle Coins. American Silver Eagle Coins. American Platinum Eagle Coins. Canadian Palladium Coins.

Advantage Gold’s expert advisors are available every day to help you navigate the process of opening a Gold IRA. Discover why an IRA in gold is a safe financial investment. Also, how easy it can be to transfer your 401(k), IRA, or any other retirement account into an IRA in gold.

Advantage Gold is a Los Angeles-based precious metals IRA provider that offers gold IRAs and other investment solutions.

Pros

Available in Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium

Online resources and guides are available for free

TrustLink voted TrustLink the #1 Trusted Gold IRA Company for five consecutive years.

Extended hours of operation: Experts on hand

Simple account opening and application

Buyback policy

Cons

There are fewer bullion options and bars than other gold IRA providers

Higher fees

Gold Allied Trust

Gold Allied Trust, a company offering gold IRAs, also operates under Gold Alliance. Gold Allied Trust focuses on educating investors about the benefits of a golden IRA, and gold Alliance manages clients’ gold IRAs.

Gold Allied Trust offers a free guide and instant information on how a gold IRA can help you achieve your investment goals. The 39-page guide by Gold Allied Trust explains the pros and cons of a gold IRA clearly and concisely.

You can receive a complimentary consultation from Gold Allied Trust if you are ready to apply during standard west coast business hours. Agents from Gold Alliance / Gold Allied Trust are available to assist you in opening a gold IRA.

Gold Allied Trust is an excellent option for anyone looking for a hands-on approach to opening a Gold IRA and someone to guide you through it from start to finish.

Pros

You have a wide selection of gold and silver coins to choose from

Promotional offers include bonus gold or silver coins for opening a brand new gold IRA

The application process is simple and requires minimal effort

Consultations free of charge

Cons

Higher fees

Limited investment options available to IRA-eligible investors

Augusta Precious Metals

Augusta Precious Metals is a gold IRA firm with low prices and an easy buying process. It also offers high levels of transparency.

Augusta Precious Metals is a leading supplier of precious physical metals. The company offers top-notch customer support, large orders discounts, and multiple bar sizes.

Augusta Precious Metals offers self-directed silver and gold IRAs and uses Delaware Depository for custodial services. All gold and silver IRAs must have self-directed status, as per IRA regulations. Delaware Depository is an IRS-compliant depository that specializes in precious metal IRA assets. All assets are backed with a $1 billion all-risk insurance policy. Delaware Depository keeps its physical silver and gold in non-governmental facilities throughout the country.

Augusta Precious Metals can help you buy 1oz to 10-oz gold bars and ship them right to your home.

Augusta Precious Metals, like GoldCo, does not offer palladium or platinum products. Gold and silver IRAs remain the most popular precious metals IRAs, and Augusta offers many golds or silver IRAs options.

Augusta Precious Metals has a large selection of bullion, bars, and gold coins that you can use to purchase precious metals for your IRA.

Augusta Precious Metals requires a minimum $50,000 deposit for gold and silver IRAs. These self-directed IRAs don’t mandate a monthly management fee, and Augusta does charge a $25 application fee and a $35 transaction fee. There is a $250 attorney fee, and Augusta Precious Metals will set up your LLC and charge you an attorney fee. These fees are paid in addition to an annual custodial charge of $125 per calendar year.

Augusta Precious Metals provides unprecedented transparency in its pricing. Many investors also like the self-directed IRA options. Augusta Precious Metals is an excellent option if you are looking for maximum openness and low ongoing costs.

Pros

Transparency at low prices and with high fees

Large selection of gold and silver coins, bars, bullion, and bullion available

From the Better Business Bureau, an A+ rating

Strong customer service ratings

Self-directed gold or silver IRAs

Protected by custodian, $1 billion all-risk insurance policy

Cons

$50,000 minimum investment amount

Online ordering is not possible

There is no palladium or platinum

American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is originally a family-owned gold IRA company established in 2015. The company aims to make precious metals easy to sell, buy, and hold for all investors.

American Hartford Gold offers unique perks, including buyback assurance. They also provide many precious metals products such as bullion or coins. American Hartford Gold provides 24/7 customer service, so you don’t have to wait to talk to someone if you have a question.

American Hartford Gold’s minimum deposit requirements are mid-range: They require a minimum investment of around $10,000 and a $75 annual IRA fee.

American Hartford Gold also has excellent customer service ratings. There are many complaints about poor customer service, long wait times, low transparency, and poor gold IRA providers. American Hartford Gold’s customers are generally pleased with their company’s quick response times and the solutions they provide.

American Hartford Gold has one major problem: there is not enough price transparency upfront. You will need to call a company representative to know how much bullion and what a particular coin will cost. American Hartford Gold offers vital transparency about its fees structure and overall cost.

Pros

Rating A+ from the Better Business Bureau

Buyback Guarantee (you can get back your gold and silver with no liquidation fees)

Their catalog contains a large selection of gold- and silver-colored products

24/7 customer service

Minimum investment of $10,000

Strong customer service reviews

Cons

The online catalog does not include prices

Noble Gold

Noble Gold is a highly rated small investor-friendly gold IRA company. Noble Gold has a low minimum investment requirement of $2,000. He is perfect for small investors looking to get into the gold IRA market without committing a large portion of their portfolio.

Noble Gold provides a wide range of gold IRA custodian service options, with no setup fees for new accounts. They also offer bullion and gold, silver and platinum, and silver and platinum coins.

Noble Gold offers self-directed silver and gold IRAs. It’s also easy to purchase physical gold or silver from Noble Gold to complete your account. All products made of gold and silver are sourced from IRA-eligible suppliers.

Noble Gold is unique in its use of rare coins. A hand-picked selection is offered by Noble Gold, certified and graded by the NGC and the PCGS, the world’s two most respected coin grading agencies. Some coins may be eligible for an IRA, but others might not, making them a valuable addition to your account.

Noble Gold’s low fees are another perk. Noble Gold waives first-year fees for initial deposits greater than $5,000, and noble Gold charges no setup fees. Instead, you’ll be charged an $80 annual administration fee and a $150 annual storage cost (although you’ll have to pay a $250 yearly storage charge for silver IRAs).

Pros

Minimum investment amount of $2,000

Consumer Affairs has awarded a 5-star rating

Ideal for smaller investors

There are no annual fees for deposits greater than $5,000

A unique selection of products, including rare coins

Available in Gold, Silver, Platinum, and Palladium

Cons

It was founded in 2017, making it one of our youngest gold IRA companies

There is no live chat

Regal Assets

Regal Assets provides a broad selection of precious and rare metals, including bullion coins and bullion. Regal Assets offers a minimum $5,000 investment and scores highly in customer service.

Regal Assets provides products in gold and silver and platinum and palladium. Access to cryptocurrency IRAs can be done without switching to a sister or separate company. This allows you to diversify your investment portfolio by making unique investments.

Regal Assets also offers segregated custody, which allows you to split up your precious metals and store them in different locations. Regal Assets provides this perk at no additional cost to clients, unlike most gold IRA companies that charge extra.

Regal Assets also provides a wide range of gold bullion in varying weights. These can be purchased from just a few grams to a whole kilogram. Regal Assets can help you find the right amount of gold for you, whether you want to buy a small or large quantity.

Pros

Platinum, gold, palladium, silver, and platinum

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-based IRAs

500 million in account transfers, rollovers, and support

Offering competitive fees (250 USD per annum for custodial/management services, regardless of the size of your account)

An initial investment of $5,000

Top ratings for customer service

Cons

The buying process can be more difficult

There are some complaints about the long rollover times

Online purchasing options are limited

No 7-day price lock

Factors That We Considered for Ranking The Best Gold IRA Companies

Every gold IRA company claims to have the best management and fees. But not all gold IRA businesses live up to this claim.

We used these metrics to distinguish the top gold IRA companies and the merely average companies:

Available Products

We judged companies primarily based on the type of gold and silver products they offer. How many options did the firm offer? Are there many options for gold and silver bars, bullion, coins, and other products? Are you able to purchase the exact products that you want?

Alternative Investments

Some gold IRA companies also offer palladium and platinum products, and some also provide cryptocurrency IRAs and bitcoin. Although we primarily evaluated companies based on their products as IRAs, we also considered other investment products.

Customer Service & Review

Does the company have a reputation for providing excellent customer service? Do customers have negative reviews of the company online in hundreds? We ranked the company based on customer service and customer reviews, which helped us determine how committed the company is to managing customer experiences.

Costs and Fees

Gold IRA companies may charge premium fees for premium services, and some offer budget accounts to smaller investors. We didn’t prefer any specific price range, but we wanted our customers to get good value regardless of what price they chose. You should expect the highest quality customer service if you pay high amounts for custodial management fees and other charges. You don’t need to compromise the security and integrity of your funds if you’re paying low rates.

Transparency

Some companies offering gold IRAs can charge customers hidden fees or secret charges, and others are transparent, honest, and straightforward. We prefer companies with gold IRAs that are transparent and open about every detail. We avoid companies that charge hidden fees. We liked companies that gave us their office address, team information, custodian information, and other pertinent information.

Commissions

The commissions charged by gold IRA companies for buying precious metals are different, and a typical fee is around 5%. We prefer companies that offer gold IRAs and are transparent about their commissions.

Setup Fees

Many gold IRA companies have a one-time setup fee. When you open your account, this fee will be charged.

Custodial fees

All gold IRA firms work with a custodian or provide custodial service themselves. This custodian is charged a fee, and the custodian will be responsible for securing precious metals in bank vaults.

Maintenance Fees and Other Fees

Many gold IRA companies also charge an additional maintenance fee and custodial fees. While you are paying someone to store your precious metal, the company that manages your gold IRA account will also charge an additional maintenance fee.

Reputation & Industry Standing

Some gold IRA companies have been operating in the industry for over 20+ years, and others are young startups with limited experience. We didn’t discriminate against companies because of their age. However, we prefer companies with good ratings from BBB, positive reviews from major media, or other signs of a strong reputation.

Easy Use

Some gold IRA companies have invested heavily in user experience and good website design, and others haven’t updated or changed their purchasing process since the middle of the 2000s. Some companies will allow you to make a purchase over the phone from a salesperson, while others will let you order products online. We also considered ease of use and convenience in our rankings.

How Can You Get Started with a Gold IRA?

The idea of gold IRAs sounds complicated, but they’re straightforward.

Here are the basics of getting started with a Gold IRA:

Select the Best Gold IRA Company

Any of these top-rated companies can be selected. You can also research the companies and choose one that suits your needs.

You Can Choose the Right Type of Ira for Your Needs

Most investors prefer a traditional IRA in gold; however, investors might want a block of platinum, palladium, or silver IRA. While most precious metals IRA providers only offer gold and Silver IRAs to their customers, some offer platinum and Palladium IRAs. Many IRA firms have started offering crypto IRAs and bitcoin in recent years.

Transfer Existing Retirement Account Balances

It’s a rollover when money is transferred from a traditional IRA/retirement account to another account. The IRA company handles the gold IRA transfer, and your company charges a transfer fee, and your old IRA will be transferred to your new IRA. The money can then purchase precious metals such as gold and silver.

Pay Your Opening Costs to Buy Gold

Once your company’s gold IRA company funds have been transferred to your new account and you pay no fees, you can purchase gold. You can buy any bullion, coins, or bars.

Minimum Metal Requirements for Precious Metal IRAs

For your IRA to be eligible, precious metals must meet specific requirements. If they don’t meet these requirements, they won’t be eligible to join your IRA.

These requirements are required for metals to be eligible for IRA:

Produced in factories that have been accredited by NYMEX/COMEX/LME/BMA/NYSE/LIFFE/CBOT/ISO-9000 (or a national mint)

The minimum fineness of gold is.995+

Minimum silver fineness requirement:.999+

Minimum fineness requirement for platinum:.9995+

Minimum Palladium fineness requirement:.9995+

Top 5 Benefits of a Gold IRA

The apparent benefits of gold IRAs include the ability to keep gold if you believe that gold’s price will rise. But, there are more subtle benefits to a Gold IRA:

Tax Benefits

Gold IRAs can enjoy the same tax benefits and benefits as standard IRAs. Contributions to a self-managed IRA are tax-deductible, and you can withdraw money from a Roth retirement account without paying tax.

Long-Term Investment

IRA holdings are a long-term, buy-and-hold type of investment vehicle. Many IRAs find gold to be a good investment choice. Although physical gold may not be liquid, it is very durable and holds its value over time. A gold IRA might be the best option if you’re looking to buy something you can keep for decades until you retire.

Better Control

All gold IRAs come with self-directed IRAs. You can manage your holdings and make investment decisions. Instead of allowing someone else to manage your retirement funds, you are in total control of what you buy.

The Gold Investment Opportunity

Gold has always been one of the best investments and most valuable materials globally. Gold is still precious today, thanks to thousands of years of use as a store of worth and exchange medium. A gold IRA may be the best way to own gold tax-friendly if your belief in the power of gold is strong.

Self-Directed IRAs Sell Silver, Palladium, or Platinum and Cryptocurrencies

A self-directed IRA allows you to buy non-traditional assets. You can purchase gold, silver palladium, platinum and bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in this IRA. You can now purchase all these assets through one convenient account from many gold IRA companies.

4 Risks of a Gold IRA

Many investors find gold IRAs an intelligent investment choice in many different situations. But they can be risky:

No Income Tax-Advantaged

A gold IRA is not a way to earn interest. In contrast to gold bullion, it doesn’t pay dividends or interest. Your money grows tax-free if your stocks and bonds are held in a traditional IRA. You can only increase the value of gold with a gold IRA.

Higher Fees

Storing gold in physical form is very expensive. The IRS regulations require that gold IRAs have a licensed custodian to hold their gold. The authorized custodian must store gold in a secure location that meets strict requirements. Because gold storage can be expensive, custodians of the precious metal must cover insurance and security costs. All of these costs result in higher fees. Custodian fees, maintenance, purchase, and other fees will be charged to set up a golden IRA. These fees are usually comparable to safe deposit boxes and secured storage facilities.

Restrictions on Funding

You cannot transfer precious metals you have already owned into a gold IRA if you do not own them. You cannot also buy precious metals and have them sent to a custodian. Instead, you must have the custodian take care of all transactions.

The Investment in Gold is Not a Good Idea

The thousands of years of gold’s use as a valuable commodity and store of value back it. But, no one knows what the future holds. The price of gold could stay the same for 30 years, which would mean that you will lose 30 years’ worth of stock market returns. The next World War could make gold de facto the global currency. The future is uncertain, and gold could move up or down.

FAQs About Gold IRA Companies

Our experts ask many questions about IRAs for gold and precious metallics. Here are some answers to some of the most frequent questions:

Q: What exactly is a gold IRA, and how do I get it?

A: A Gold IRA refers to an Individual Retirement Account dedicated solely to gold. A traditional IRA is for conventional investment vehicles, such as stocks or bonds. The gold IRA allows you to buy bullion and gold bars and coins.

Q: What are some tax advantages to a gold IRA?

A: The most significant tax advantage of an IRA with gold is the tax-deductible contributions, and contributions to your self-managed IRA are almost all tax-deductible.

Q: What do the negatives of a Gold IRA?

A: A gold IRA has a downside: you will have to pay annual administrative and custodial charges depending on the provider.

Q: How much is gold in an IRA?

A: Some gold IRAs can be very expensive, while others are affordable. Typically, you will pay around $200 per annum in custodial or administrative fees. This is roughly the same as a safe deposit box at your bank, where you would keep gold and other valuables, and these fees will drop relative to the size of your account.

Q: What is a minimum purchase limit to buy gold in an IRA?

A: Most gold IRA companies have a minimum buy limit of $2,000 to $25,000

Q: What is the best way to convert my IRA, 401(k), or 401(k), into gold.

A: Yes. You may roll over 100% of an existing IRA to gold and other precious metals. However, your tax-exempt status will not be affected.

Q: Do I need to pay taxes if my IRA/401(k) is converted into gold?

A: If you roll over 100% or more of your existing IRA in gold or other valuable metals, your IRA will continue to be tax-exempt, and a partial rollover will result in you having to pay some tax.

Q: What’s a rollover?

A: It’s a transfer of your existing IRA to a new gold IRA. This is called a rollover, and you are “rolling” funds from an existing IRA to a new IRA.

Q: What gold coins are IRA-eligible for?

A: Only 99.5% purity gold coins are eligible for IRA eligibility (except American eagle coins, which are 91.67% and IRA-eligible). Every gold IRA provider lists IRA eligibility status in their online forms.

Q: Is gold bullion more valuable than gold coins?

A: Coins are more convenient to transport and store, requiring less security. Bullion, however, is the best way to see current market prices for precious metals, and it also has better pricing.

Q: Who is a gold IRA Custodian, and what are their responsibilities?

A: A gold IRA Custodian is responsible for securing your gold assets. For example, if 10 x Gold bars were purchased, the gold IRA custodian would store them safely (like a bank vault).

Q: Are gold IRAs considered traditional or Roth?

A: You have the option of a Roth or traditional gold IRA.

Q: Are gold IRAs considered safe?

A: Gold IRAs can be safe when you choose a trusted provider. Many of the most trusted providers of gold IRA services have over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Q: Which metals are allowed to be placed in a Precious Metals IRA?

A: You can buy palladium, gold, platinum, and silver bars in a precious-metals IRA.

Q: Can I keep my bought metals at home, or can they be sold to someone else?

A: It is impossible to store your metals at your house if they are in an IRA. A qualified Custodian must maintain them, and this custodian must keep the precious metals safe and in an IRS-approved Depository.

Q: What’s the distinction between storage of precious metals in segregated or non-segregated?

A: When you have segregated storage, precious metals can be stored in multiple locations, and your name will be associated with them. Non-segregated storage allows precious metals to be kept with other valuable metals.

Q: How can I liquidate my precious metals?

A: You can liquidate precious metals at any time as a whole or partial payout. As with all early IRA distributions of precious metals, taking physical possession through a partial or complete distribution can result in taxes and penalties unless the distribution is rolled over to another qualified custodian. Many gold IRA companies make it easy for you to sell to authorized dealers and receive the cashback in your IRA.

Q: Can I own multiple IRAs?

A: Yes. It is possible to have multiple IRAs; however, the contribution limits for each IRA are the same.

Q: Am I eligible for a traditional IRA?

A: You can be eligible for an IRA if your income is earned, even precious metals IRAs.

Q: When will I be eligible to receive distributions of my IRA?

A: After age 59 1/2, you can receive penalty-free distributions from your IRA.

Q: Why is it not possible to add precious metals directly to my current IRA account?

A: With a standard IRA, you cannot invest in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, or bonds. You also can’t manage your investments electronically, and you can’t purchase bars and coins.

Q: I already have gold. Can I send it into a gold IRA?

A: All precious-metal transactions must be managed by your custodian. Your gold IRA cannot accept precious metals and gold that you do not already have.

The Top 8 Best Gold IRA Companies of 2022 Takeaway Message

You can find many different types and sizes of gold IRA companies. But, by looking around, comparing options, and doing your research, it is possible to find the best company for you.

You can consider any top-ranked Gold IRA company to ensure you get the best IRA services while protecting your investments.

