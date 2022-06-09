The 3-Second Bitcoin Flip Trade by Jeff Clark: Investment Trading Research?

Multi-millionaire and trading expert, Jeff Clark has a history for being controversial, yet he managed to predict the crashes of 2008 and 2020. Who can overlook the fortune he made off the “dot-com” collapse? Whether it be a bull or bear market, Jeff successfully flipped all switches in his favor. So, what is it that makes him a controversial figure? He ignores conventional investment strategies! In fact, taking a different road is what led him to discover the “3-Second Bitcoin Flip Trade”.

This trade type undeniably involves Bitcoin, but interestingly, only requires 3 seconds to execute. The outcomes? Gains of as high as 660%, 810% and even 1925% all from Bitcoin within just days and right from a regular stock brokerage account. Moreover, the method under play is poised to work irrespective of Bitcoin’s value. Most importantly, Jeff himself believes “it could change the way you think about investing in cryptocurrencies forever.”

Curious to learn how it is possible to make money off Bitcoin using Jeff’s simple yet effective strategy? Before that, let’s spend some time on his new flip trade.

What is the 3-Second Bitcoin Flip Trade?

To recap, the 3-Second Bitcoin Flip Trade involves Bitcoin, a regular brokerage account and a 3-second execution step. The piece that ties everything together is options trading. In his viewpoint, options give investors leverage. Put simply, every one-point increase in a stock’s price implies 5 to 10 times more money through options investing. This very strategy was deployed on Bitcoin, where the digital asset went up by 15% in a span of 4 days, and its respective option play went up by 550%. Jeff’s confidence was clearly depicted in the following quote:

“My Bitcoin options technique gives you the chance to start profiting from one of the most exciting investment assets of the last decade […] Without having to deal with all the complicated stuff involved with it […] With my technique, it’s possible to double your money or more.”

Now to put Jeff’s methodology to the test, individuals must first purchase a membership to the Jeff Clark Trader.

What is Jeff Clark Trader?

Jeff Clark Trader is a monthly research newsletter intended to serve investors who are just getting started with options trading. Through this service, Jeff will be sharing the latest on his trading ideas with full, in-depth analysis. He also avows to teach members options trading the right way and to ensure prosperous execution of trades. Most intriguing of them all is that he normally trades the same three stocks month after month!

What does a membership to Jeff Clark Trader comprise of?

People who join today will immediately gain access to:

Special Report #1. Bitcoin’s 3-Second Challenge

Details on Jeff’s unheard-of strategy has been summarized in the first special report. Precisely, members will learn how to make 10 times the gains from a simple regular brokerage account. Jeff’s intention for this report is to literally spill the tea. Thus, every aspect of his methodology along with the specifics on trading Bitcoin using a single ticker will be summarized. For the unconvinced, Jeff’s track record to date includes 800 winners and counting!

Special Report #2. The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint

Inside the second special report, Jeff spends a considerable amount of time going over three stocks everyone should be focusing on right now. Not only does he plan to reveal the exact plays, but he will also reveal how to spot similar opportunities well in advance. In addition, he will provide examples where his methodology has succeeded with minimal risk attached.

The special reports are only the beginning. The complete picture cannot be presented without the following:

12 months of recommendations and research on the fourth Monday of every month

on the fourth Monday of every month Jeff Clark’s 8-part video training series on options and stocks trading

on options and stocks trading Frequent updates and urgent alerts on all of Jeff’s trades; including when to buy/sell

on all of Jeff’s trades; including when to buy/sell A full archive of special reports and new material as they are produced

and new material as they are produced Bonus #1. The Bubble Investing Blueprint revealing how to act amidst volatility

60-day money-back guarantee

How much does it cost to join Jeff Clark Trader?

As a limited time offer, a membership to Jeff Clark Trader will only cost $19 for the first year and $129 with every renewed year. We obviously can’t forget the 60-day money-back guarantee, permitting members to give the service a risk-free try. For the specifics on the refund policy, we encourage everyone to consult customer support in one of the following ways:

Email : memberservices@jeffclarktrader.com

: memberservices@jeffclarktrader.com Phone: 1 (833) 815 2795 / 1 (800) 752 0820

Meet Jeff Clark

Jeff Clark is the editor of several monthly newsletters; Jeff Clark Trader being just one of them. Over the course of 15 years, he was sought-after for his recommendations via Stansberry Research’s The Short Report and Pro Trader. While people may argue that his newsletter endeavors only kicked off after retirement, he was still quite young (i.e., 42 years old). Matter-of-factly, he retired from his independent, San Francisco-based brokerage house, and before that, he developed curricula for an international MBA program and founded an investor education firm. For more information on Jeff’s career, click here!

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Jeff Clark believes that reinvesting in a handful of assets repeatedly will increase the odds of making profits. Obviously, timing is everything and this is something the expert believes he has mastered. Presently, he is tapping into the volatile nature of Bitcoin using options trading, and there’s plenty of that to explore through Jeff Clark Trader. Bear in mind that this service only offers an introductory outlook on options trading, namely covering the fundamentals and lower-risk trades. More advanced users in this realm may want to check out the Delta Report. Taking everything into account, no investment strategy is risk-free, therefore, individuals must reassess their financial standing before embarking on this journey with Jeff! To learn more about the 3-Second Bitcoin Flip Trade, Visit the official website by clicking here! >>>

