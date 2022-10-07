TestoPrime Instant Energy Reviews

TestoPrime Instant Energy is a powdered energy supplement designed to give you instant energy while supporting mood and cognition.

By taking one serving of TestoPrime daily, you can use a blend of natural ingredients to support natural energy without a crash.

Find out if TestoPrime lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is TestoPrime?

TestoPrime is an energy booster supplement released under the popular testosterone booster brand, TestoPrime. You can exclusively buy TestoPrime Instant Energy through TestoPrime.com.

As men get older, their testosterone levels drop. You may notice higher body fat, lower energy, weaker muscles, and lower sex drive. Some call it “male menopause.”

One side effect of low testosterone is low energy. Many men sleep more as they get older, while others struggle with afternoon energy, early mornings, and overall productivity.

Many men take testosterone supplements to boost energy. A good testosterone supplement features a blend of natural ingredients to support natural testosterone production. Instead of injecting yourself with anabolic steroids and experiencing all of their side effects, you can enjoy higher natural testosterone levels with a safe, effective formula.

TestoPrime markets Instant Energy primarily as an energy drink. Each tub of TestoPrime contains 30 single-serve packets of TestoPrime powder. You mix the powder with water, juice, or the beverage of your choice, then drink it daily to get instant energy within minutes.

Some people take Instant Energy Instant Energy to complement the effects of TestoPrime. Others take Instant Energy on its own to boost overall energy.

TestoPrime Instant Energy Benefits

According to TestoPrime, the Instant Energy formula can provide all of the following benefits:

Zero sugar and zero calories

Relaxing ingredients to help smooth out the jittery side effects of caffeine

Contains noopeptides to enhance focus, memory, creativity, and decision-making

Contains mood-boosting ingredients to mute the brain drain caused by stress

Naturally delicious, fresh, and fruity flavors

Features natural colors like beta carotene from carrots

Backed by lifetime moneyback guarantee

Overall, TestoPrime advertises Instant Energy as the ultimate energy drink for men. The formula contains a blend of ingredients to boost energy, mood, and cognition without the side effects of conventional formulas.

How Does TestoPrime Instant Energy Work?

TestoPrime Instant Energy works as a single-serve powder packet. You mix one packet daily with the beverage of your choice to rapidly boost energy.

Some people drink TestoPrime Instant Energy in the morning to start their day off right, for example. Others use it in the mid-afternoon to get a boost.

Whenever you consume TestoPrime Instant Energy, you get a significant boost of energy within minutes of consuming the formula.

However, TestoPrime Instant Energy does more than just boost your energy; the formula was designed to boost energy, mind, and mood at the same time:

Boost Energy: Instant Energy, as you may have guessed from the name, is designed to boost your energy quickly, helping you enjoy a steady flow of energy without the jitters or caffeine crash. Instead of surging and crashing, you can enjoy a flow of productive energy. Each serving of Instant Energy contains 200mg of caffeine anhydrous, or around the equivalent of two cups of coffee.

Boost Cognition: Instant Energy targets your mind with a blend of special nootropic ingredients. These ingredients can upgrade your mental potential and help you achieve more than before.

Boost Mood: Instant Energy also contains ingredients specifically designed to target your mood, helping you feel chill in any situation. Most energy drinks do not contain specific compounds to balance mood, which can lead to increased symptoms of anxiety and nervousness. TestoPrime, on the other hand, aims to support your mood to help you feel a calm state of focus.

TestoPrime Instant Energy Versus Energy Drinks

TestoPrime has developed Instant Energy as a superior alternative to traditional energy drinks.

While energy drinks are marketed primarily towards kids, older adult men may need something different – like Instant Energy.

Here are some of the advantages TestoPrime has over traditional energy drinks:

Normal energy drinks are loaded with sugar that leads to an insulin spike and crash, while Instant Energy has zero calories and zero sugar

Energy drinks contain zero relaxing ingredients to nullify the side effects of caffeine, leading to jitters, anxiety, and other effects

Energy drinks contain no nootropic ingredients or brain boosting compounds

Energy drinks do not contain mood boosting ingredients

Energy drinks have cryptic flavors and are often loaded with artificial sweeteners, flavors, and other compounds

Energy drinks are often colored with artificial dyes linked to cognitive issues and other health risks

Instant Energy solves all of these problems, making it a superior alternative to modern energy drinks.

TestoPrime Instant Energy Ingredients

Instant Energy contains a blend of caffeine with other ingredients to support sustainable energy without the jitters.

Here are all of the active ingredients in the Instant Energy blend:

Caffeine Anhydrous: Instant Energy contains caffeine anhydrous, which ramps up energy and alertness while blunting the effects of caffeine. Caffeine is the world’s most popular stimulant, and TestoPrime contains a significant dose of caffeine to boost energy. Each packet of TestoPrime contains 200mg of caffeine, or about the equivalent of two cups of coffee.

L-Theanine: Instant Energy contains an amino acid called L-theanine. Naturally found in green tea, L-theanine can reduce jitters associated with caffeine. In fact, caffeine + L-theanine is one of the most popular “stacks” in the supplement community today. You can get the energy of caffeine with the calm focus of L-theanine, leading to optimal productivity.

L-Taurine: Instant Energy contains L-taurine, another amino acid linked to healthy energy production. Studies show people who are deficient in L-taurine tend to have lower energy.

L-Tyrosine: Instant Energy contains L-tyrosine to help your body replenish neurotransmitters, including adrenaline and dopamine, to help you stay “Zen” when stress gets too high. L-tyrosine is crucial for producing brain chemicals linked to mood, energy, and relaxation.

B Vitamin Blend: Instant Energy contains a blend of 7 members of the B vitamin family critical for energy production. Most men are deficient in B vitamins, and taking a B vitamin supplement could increase energy production. Many energy drinks contain a blend of B vitamins for that reason, and TestoPrime contains a similar blend.

L-Choline: Instant Energy contains L-choline bitartrate. A cousin of the B vitamin family, choline is crucial for producing neurotransmitters in the brain – particularly neurotransmitters linked to motivation, focus, and learning. You can get small doses of choline from eggs and other foods. However, Instant Energy contains a significant dose of choline to boost learning and memory.

Ashwagandha: Instant Energy contains KSM-66 ashwagandha, which is one of the most powerful types of ashwagandha available today. The proprietary ashwagandha formula is the “gold standard” of ashwagandha, and it can help maintain energy and focus in high-stress situations. Ashwagandha has been used for centuries in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine.

Vitamin C: Instant Energy contains vitamin C, one of the best-known antioxidants in the natural world. Studies show vitamin C is crucial for supporting healthy inflammation throughout the body, which is why a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is optimal for health. According to TestoPrime, your brain burns through vitamin C stores when creating neurotransmitters that support attention and good moods. Each serving of Instant Energy contains vitamin C to replenish your stores.

When to Use TestoPrime Instant Energy

Some of the situations to use Instant Energy, according to recommendations on the official website, include:

Early mornings

Afternoon slumps

Workouts

Night shifts

Long drives

Leading meetings or presentations

Doing jobs around the house

Family time

Other TestoPrime Instant Energy Benefits

Other benefits of Instant Energy include:

Stashable, On-the-Go Packets: Instant Energy comes in a tub with 30 single-serving packets. You can put packets in your gym bag, your briefcase, your backpack, or anywhere else to take energy with you wherever you go.

Mixes Easily: You add the Instant Energy powder to water, and it turns into a ready-to-drink beverage in seconds. The powder is specifically designed for maximum mixability. Just mix each packet with 8 to 12 ounces of water.

Tastes Amazing: Instant Energy tastes amazing, and there are multiple flavors to make it easy to get your daily energy.

Works in Minutes: Instant Energy works in minutes to give you the energy you need. You can start to notice the benefits of TestoPrime within minutes of drinking it.

Vegan: Instant Energy is vegan-friendly, and the beverage contains no animal products or by-products.

Made in the United States: Instant Energy is made in the United States in an FDA-inspected facility.

Soy-Free and Gluten-Free: Instant Energy contains zero soy or gluten.

Zero Calories and Zero Sugar: Unlike sugary energy drinks, Instant Energy does not contain calories or sugar.

Scientific Evidence for Instant Energy

TestoPrime’s Instant Energy is backed by multiple scientific studies showing it can provide a meaningful boost to energy. By taking Instant Energy daily, you could enjoy a range of science-backed benefits for energy, cognition, and mood, among other benefits. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below.

Caffeine may be the most noticeable ingredient in Instant Energy. Each serving contains 200mg of caffeine, or about the equivalent of two cups of coffee. Caffeine is the most popular stimulant in the world, and many people drink caffeine daily for energy. Studies in professional settings have linked caffeine to significant cognitive and physical benefits.

The largest ingredient in Instant Energy is L-tyrosine. The amino acid is linked to a range of energy boosting effects and stress relieving properties. In this 2018 study, for example, researchers used neuro-imaging to analyze the effects of L-tyrosine on the brain, concluding that L-tyrosine led to positive neurocognitive effects (although oddly, these changes were not observed in elderly participants). A separate study from 2007 linked L-tyrosine to stress relieving properties, suggesting L-tyrosine can alleviate the effects of daily stress.

The second largest ingredient in TestoPrime Instant Energy is L-taurine. Found in many energy drinks, taurine is an amino acid linked that could complement the effects of caffeine. In one study, researchers found taurine complemented the effects of caffeine by reducing its cardiovascular effects. If you feel heart palpitations and jitters when taking caffeine, then L-taurine may be able to help with these effects. Some studies have found high doses of L-taurine are bad for the adolescent brain.

L-theanine is one of the most research-backed stress relieving ingredients in TestoPrime Instant Energy. In this 2019 study published in Nutrients, researchers found L-theanine administration led to significant improvements in stress-related symptoms and cognitive function in healthy adults. Participants in that study took 200mg of L-theanine per day (slightly less than the dosage in Instant Energy), then experienced significant improvements in mental health, stress-related symptoms, brain function, and overall quality of life, among other surprising benefits.

Overall, Instant Energy contains a blend of science-backed ingredients that can boost energy while nullifying the negative side effects of caffeine. If you want to enjoy the stimulant power of caffeine without the stress or anxiety, then TestoPrime Instant Energy could help.

Instant Energy Ingredients Label

TestoPrime discloses all ingredients and dosages within the Instant Energy formula upfront. It’s easy to compare the formula to competing energy supplements sold online today. While some formulas hide ingredients, flavors, sweeteners, and caffeine dosages upfront, Instant Energy is fully transparent with its ingredients.

Here are all of the active ingredients within each packet (7g sachet) of Instant Energy:

1.5g of L-tyrosine

1g of L-taurine

200mg of EmulGold acacia fiber

250mg of L-theanine

200mg of caffeine anhydrous

200mg of KSM-66 ashwagandha extract

100mg of L-choline bitartrate

20mg of vitamin C (25% NRV)

8mg of niacin (50% NRV)

3mg of pantothenic acid (50% NRV)

0.7mg of vitamin B6 (50% NRV

0.7mg of riboflavin (50% NRV)

0.55mg of thiamin (50% NRV)

100mcg of folic acid (50% NRV)

25mcg of biotin (50% NRV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including a juice powder blend (with orange, mango, potato maltodextrin, and gum acacia), flavor, citric acid, beta carotene, sucralose (as a sweetener), and silicon dioxide (as a flow agent).

TestoPrime Instant Energy Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The TestoPrime website is filled with reviews from customers who have experienced significant benefits by taking TestoPrime. Some customers take TestoPrime for daily energy, while others take it when they need an extra boost.

Here are some of the reviews featured on the official Instant Energy website:

Multiple customers like to use Instant Energy when they need a temporary boost in energy – say, when they need to cram for a test or suddenly complete a lot of work in a short period

Others use TestoPrime to get through their busy lives; many fathers use TestoPrime to get through their full-time job while parenting multiple kids, for example

Others use TestoPrime every morning for early wake-ups and to start their day on the right foot

One TestoPrime described TestoPrime as “energy for grown men,” claiming it’s a superior option to “kid energy drinks”

Some people use Instant Energy to complement the effects of TestoPrime’s main testosterone boosting formula, while others use Instant Energy on its own as an adult energy drink

Overall, TestoPrime claims Instant Energy can give you the brain of Elon Musk, the focus of Tiger Woods, and the energy of Usain Bolt – and most reviewers agree TestoPrime works as advertised to achieve those benefits.

TestoPrime Instant Energy Pricing

Instant Energy is priced at $44.99 per tub. Each tub contains 30 packets of single-serve energy powders. You can also subscribe to a monthly subscription and save 20%.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Tub: $44.99

$44.99 1 Tub (Monthly Subscription): $35.99 per month

TestoPrime Instant Energy Refund Policy

All Instant Energy purchases come with a lifetime moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with Instant Energy for any reason after purchasing it, then you can request a complete refund.

About TestoPrime

Instant Energy is made by a UK-based supplement company named Wolfson Berg Limited, which has released multiple formulas under the TestoPrime brand. The brand is best-known for its flagship testosterone booster. However, some men take energy boosters like Instant Energy to enhance the effects.

Wolfson Berg Limited is based in the United Kingdom and registered in Cyprus, although the company also manufactures supplements at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States.

You can contact the Instant Energy customer service team and TestoPrime via the following:

Email: support@testoprime.com

support@testoprime.com Phone (US, Canada, and Australia): +1 929 242-4275

+1 929 242-4275 Phone (UK): +44 207 305 5864

+44 207 305 5864 Company Registration Number: HE354754

HE354754 Mailing Address: Archiep, Makariou III, 123 JOC Business Center, Kiti, 7550, Larnaca, Cyprus

Final Word

TestoPrime Instant Energy is a powdered energy supplement available in single-serve packets.

You tear off a packet, pour the powder into a beverage, then drink it daily to get smooth, all-day energy while supporting cognition and mood.

To learn more about TestoPrime Instant Energy or to buy the popular energy supplement online today, visit the official website.

