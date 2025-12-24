Tenants’ rights and resources following floods

The atmospheric river has brought major flooding, caused levees to fail and has displaced people throughout the Pacific Northwest, including those who live in rentals. In light of natural disasters and the uncertainties that come with one’s home being flooded, it is important for tenants to know their rights.

By Washington state law, and as summarized by the state’s Attorney General’s Office, landlords must make sure that apartments meet all state and local codes, maintain all structural components while making sure dwellings are reasonably weather proof, provide garbage cans, control pests, make repairs and provide tenants the name and address of the landlord or their agent.

Several apartment complexes throughout the region have had evacuations due to flooding. When floodwater reaches buildings, heavy damage can follow that can impact floors, walls, electrical systems, water supplies, plumbing systems and even the foundation of the building itself, leading to severe structural issues and danger.

According to Seattle and King County Public Health, homes and buildings may also become contaminated by sewage or spilled chemicals when floodwater comes into contact with them, and mold can set in quickly.

Before re-entering a flooded building be sure to do the following:

• Turn off all utilities.

• Do not touch electrical equipment while touching water.

• Avoid touching flood water.

• Open doors and windows, and use fans if possible to prevent mold.

• Use bottled or boiled water until the tap is safe.

• Avoid using septic systems.

When cleaning after a flood, wear gloves, boots and an N95 mask; pump out water after the flood waters have gone down; throw away damaged furniture and any food that has touched flood water; disinfect surfaces with a bleach solution.

When entering a building with mold, wear an N95 mask, goggles or eye protection, long-sleeved shirt, protective gloves, long pants and waterproof boots.

Due to the dangers that can come from these contaminations, local code enforcement agencies may condemn or declare a place uninhabitable, to which a landlord cannot legally rent it out.

The law also prohibits landlords from retaliating against a tenant who exercises legal rights or makes a complaint to a code enforcement agency.

According to the Northwest Justice Project’s Washington Law Help website, retaliation includes raising rent, reducing services, or increasing obligations. Retaliation also includes eviction within 90 days after the landlord has been reported to a government agency, after an inspection or proceeding by a government agency due to a report or after the tenant’s rights have been asserted.

While rental agreements and lease contracts may have language with specifications regarding flooding and other natural disasters, Washington state law does not allow for landlords to enforce rules of a rental agreement that infringe on or waive someone’s rights as a tenant, according to Tenants Union of Washington State’s website. The Tenants Union also has resources for contacting legal help, if needed.

For those seeking recovery assistance for a household affected by flooding, visit kingcounty.gov for instructions on how to access Disaster Cash Assistance, which is available until Jan. 15, 2026. Applications can also be made over the phone by calling the DSHS Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233 or visiting a local Community Services Office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information on shelter and renter/tenant resources, call 211 (or visit wa211.org). Home cleanup hotline can be reached at 844-965-1386.