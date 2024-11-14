TBD-20212022 FINAL REPORT

2021/2022 Transportation Benefit District Final Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in 2021/2022 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Resolution No. TBD 019, which the TBD Board adopted on November 24, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and challenges associated with quarantines of field staff, staffing vacancies at Street Operations, and supply chain issues and cost escalations continued to impact the Department’s ability to complete program targets.

Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2021-2022 Biennium

Final Report

Program Street Rehabilitation 2021-2022 Budget $16,247,418 2021-2022 Expenditures1

$13,765,526 Highlights

•373 Blocks of Residential Surface •Treatment 136 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•194 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

Program Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp 2021-2022 Budget $1,260,000 2021-2022 Expenditures[1]

$789,970 Highlights

161 ADA-Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Program Traffic Signal/Streetlight 2021-2022 Budget

$2,000,000 2021-2022 Expenditures[1]

$2,218,587 Highlights

348 Locations Maintained or Improved

Totals 2021-2022 Budget

$19,507,418 2021-2022 Expenditures[1]

$16,774,083

[1] An overhead rate (20.6% for year 2021 and 22.1% for year 2022) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.

EXHIBIT A

2021-2022 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT BUDGET/SPENDING PLAN

PROGRAM Street Rehabilitation BUDGET

$ 16,247,418.00 PROGRAM PURPOSE

•The purpose of the Street Rehabilitation Program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment.

•Through Transportation Benefit District funding, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:

•Residential Surface Treatment – 400 to 410 Blocks Residential Street Paving – 120 to 140 Blocks

Residential Preventative Maintenance – 300 to 360 Blocks

PROGRAM Nonmotorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp BUDGET

$ 1,260,000.00 PROGRAM PURPOSE

•The purpose of the Nonmotorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp Program is to increase the efficiency and safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and people of all ages and abilities in the right-of-way.

•Through Transportation Benefit District funding, Public Works anticipates completing the following work:

•Construct ADA Curb Ramps – 330 to 400 Ramps

PROGRAM

Traffic Signal/Streetlight BUDGET

$ 2,000,000.00

PROGRAM PURPOS

•The purpose of the Traffic Signal/Streetlight Program is to maximize the safe movement of all modes of transportation throughout the City through lighting, corridor, and intersection improvements. Maintenance and repair of infrastructure will improve safety and congestion.

•Third Party Damages – Reconstruction, Repair, Replacement, Rehabilitation, or Improvements required due to 3rd Party Damage

•Betterments and Enhancements – Upgrades to Traffic Signal and Streetlight Infrastructure

•Extension of Useful Life – Reconstruction, Repair, Replacement, Rehabilitation, or Improvements to Failed/Failing Infrastructure

TOTAL BUDGET $ 19,507,418.00

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

November 14, 2024