TBD-2019 ANNUAL REPORT

2019 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2019 utilizing funds provided through the TBD.

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 017, which the TBD Board adopted on November 20, 2018. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2019 Annual Report

Program Street Rehabilitation

2019-2020 Budget

$ 15,421,498

2019 Expenditures [1] $ 8,271,654

Highlights

•355 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment

•75 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•73 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

Program Non-motorized

2019-2020 Budget

$ 2,500,000

2019 Expenditures [1] $ 667,103

Highlights

138 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Totals

2019-2020 Budget

$ 17,921,498 2019 Expenditures[1] $ 8,938,757

[1] An overhead rate (22%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

