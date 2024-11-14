TBD-2017 2018 FINAL REPORT

2017/2018 Transportation Benefit District Final Report
City of Tacoma, WA
The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in 2017/2018 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).
The following table summarizes the amended budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 015, which was adopted by the TBD Board on November 22, 2016. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District
2017-2018 Biennium Final Report
Program Street Rehabilitation 2017-2018 Budget
$ 14,540,790
2017-2018 Expenditures [1]
$ 14,366,971
Highlights
•545 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment
•15 Lane Miles of Arterial Surface Treatment
•114,593 Square Feet of Arterial Pavement Repair (equates to 7,162 Potholes Repaired)
•172 Blocks of Residential Overlay
•372 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance
•184 Signs Replaced
Program Non-motorized
2017-2018 Budget
$ 1,245,000
2017-2018 Expenditures [1]
$ 1,458,352
Highlights
•348 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades •386 Linear Feet of Sidewalk Replaced
•Individual Sidewalk Repairs at Various Locations
Program Traffic Signal
2017-2018 Budget
$ 60,000
2017-2018 Expenditures[1]
$ 0
Totals 2017-2018 Budget
$ 15,845,790
2017-2018 Expenditures [1]
$ 15,825,323
[1] An overhead rate (24%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.
For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org
November 14, 2024