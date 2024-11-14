TBD-2015 ANNUAL REPORT

2015 Transportation Benefit District Annual Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the annual report for work accomplished in 2015 utilizing funds provided through the TBD.

The following table summarizes the budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 011, which was adopted by the TBD Board on December 1, 2015.

Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2015 Annual Report

Program Street Rehabilitation

Budget

$ 4,832,894

Expenditures

$ 2,694,520

Highlights

•15.7 Lane Miles of Arterial Chip Seal

•41.5 Blocks of Residential Street Paving

•7.4 Lane Miles of Arterial Crack Sealing

•85 Blocks of Residential Crack Sealing

•5212 Permanent Repairs

Program Non-motorized

Budget

$ 400,000

Expenditures

$ 217,250

Highlights

88 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Program Traffic Signal

Budget

$ 60,000

Expenditures

$ 3,161

Highlights

1 Traffic Signal Detection Improvement

Totals

Budget $5,292,894 Expenditures

$ 2,914,931

EXHIBIT A

2015-2016 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT SPENDING PLAN

PROGRAM Street Rehabilitation

BUDGET $ 4,832,894

PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Street Rehabilitation Program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment. Through planned maintenance and repairs of streets, Street Rehabilitation improves the quality of life and promotes economic development within the City.

PROGRAM Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp

BUDGET $ 400,000

PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp Program is to increase the efficiency and safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and people of all ages and abilities in the right-of-way. Through planned maintenance and network connectivity, Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp improves congestion levels, promotes safety, enhances mobility and accessibility, and protects the environment.

PROGRAM Traffic Signal/Signal Upgrade

BUDGET $ 60,000

PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Traffic Signal/Signal Upgrade Program is to maximize the movement of all modes of transportation throughout the City through corridor and intersection improvements. Maintenance and repair of infrastructure will improve safety and congestion.

TOTAL BUDGET

$ 5,292,894 For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-1005183

November 14, 2024