TBD-2015 2016 FINAL REPORT

2015/2016 Transportation Benefit District Final Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is providing the final report for work accomplished in 2015/2016 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).

The following table summarizes the amended 2015/2016 budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 013, which was adopted by the TBD Board on February 2, 2016. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2015-2016 Biennium Final

Report

Program Street Rehabilitation

Budget $ 7,082,894

Expenditures [1] $ 6,839,790

Highlights [2] •16.1 Lane Miles of Arterial Surface Treatment

•108 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment

•96 Blocks of Residential Overlay

•108 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance

Program Non-motorized

Budget $ 530,000

Expenditures [1] $ 756,435

Highlights [2]

263 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades

Program Traffic Signal

Budget $ 60,000

Expenditures [1] $ 57,496

Highlights [2]

4 Traffic Signal Detection Improvement Projects

Totals

Budget $7,672,894 Expenditures $ 7,653,721

[1] An overhead rate (13.5%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.

[2] In addition to maintenance projects, TBD funds were also used to support other transportation improvement projects such as the Pioneer Way Barrier repair, South Tacoma Way Multimodal project, and South 48th St & Tacoma Mall Blvd. paving project.

For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

November 14, 2024