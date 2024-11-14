TBD-2015 2016 FINAL REPORT

2015/2016 Transportation Benefit District Final Report
City of Tacoma, WA
The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is providing the final report for work accomplished in 2015/2016 utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District (TBD).
The following table summarizes the amended 2015/2016 budget, expenditures, and the highlights of the work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 013, which was adopted by the TBD Board on February 2, 2016. Tacoma Transportation Benefit District
2015-2016 Biennium Final
Report
Program Street Rehabilitation
Budget $ 7,082,894
Expenditures [1] $ 6,839,790
Highlights [2] •16.1 Lane Miles of Arterial Surface Treatment
•108 Blocks of Residential Surface Treatment
•96 Blocks of Residential Overlay
•108 Blocks of Residential Preventative Maintenance
Program Non-motorized
Budget $ 530,000
Expenditures [1] $ 756,435
Highlights [2]
263 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades
Program Traffic Signal
Budget $ 60,000
Expenditures [1] $ 57,496
Highlights [2]
4 Traffic Signal Detection Improvement Projects
Totals
Budget $7,672,894 Expenditures $ 7,653,721
[1] An overhead rate (13.5%) was applied to account for assessments and other administrative expenses that are not captured in program/project work orders.
[2] In addition to maintenance projects, TBD funds were also used to support other transportation improvement projects such as the Pioneer Way Barrier repair, South Tacoma Way Multimodal project, and South 48th St & Tacoma Mall Blvd. paving project.
For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org
IDX-1005187
November 14, 2024