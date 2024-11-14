TBD-2013 Annual Report

2013 Transportation Benefit

District Annual Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is publishing the 2013 annual report of work accomplished utilizing funds provided through the Transportation Benefit District.

The following table summarizes the allocated budget, the amount spent to date, and the remaining balance as well as highlights of the type of work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 004, which was adopted by the TBD Board on April 30, 2013.

Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2013 Progress Update

Program Street Rehabilitation

Budget Allocation $ 3,633,100

Expenditures $ 1,699,625

Balance $ 1,933,475 Highlights

•62 Residential Chip Seals completed

•34 Residential Street Paving Blocks completed

•16 Lane Miles of Crack Sealing completed

•6,941 Temporary Pothole Repairs completed [1]

•1,722 Permanent Repairs completed [2]

Program Non-motorized

Budget Allocation

$ 306,900 Expenditures

$ 104,905 Balance

$ 201,995

Highlights 74 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades completed Program Traffic Signal

Budget Allocation

$ 60,000

Expenditures

$ 56,858

Balance $ 3,142

Highlights 8 Traffic Signal Detection Upgrades/Improvements completed

Totals to Date Budget Allocation

$ 4,000,000 Expenditures

$ 1,861,388

Balance

$ 2,138,612

[1] As of December 31, 2013, Street Operations has temporarily repaired a total of 14,834 potholes, of which 6,941 were paid for by TBD. [2] As of December 31, 2013, Street Operations has completed a total of 4,571 permanent pothole repairs of which 1,722 were paid for by TBD.

EXHIBIT A

2013-2014 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT SPENDING PLAN

PROGRAM

Street Rehabilitation

BUDGET $ 3,633,100 PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Street Rehabilitation Program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment. Through planned maintenance and repairs of streets, Street Rehabilitation improves the quality of life and promotes economic development within the City.

PROGRAM

Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp

BUDGET $ 306,900 PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp Program is to increase the efficiency and safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and people of all ages and abilities in the right-of-way. Through planned maintenance and network connectivity, Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp improves congestion levels, promotes safety, enhances mobility and accessibility, and protects the environment.

PROGRAM

Traffic Signal/Signal Upgrade

BUDGET

$ 60,000 PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Traffic Signal/Signal Upgrade Program is to maximize the movement of all modes of transportation throughout the City through corridor and intersection improvements. Maintenance and repair of infrastructure will improve safety and congestion.

TOTAL BUDGET $ 4,000,000 For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

November 14, 2024