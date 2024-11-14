TBD-2013 2014 FINAL REPORT

2013/2014 Transportation Benefit District Final Report

City of Tacoma, WA

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department is hereby providing the final report for work accomplished in the 2013/2014 biennium utilizing funds provided through the TBD. The following table summarizes the draft spending plan (updated September 2014), actual revenues, expenditures, and the highlights of the type of work performed for each program identified in Exhibit A of Resolution No. TBD 004, which was adopted by the TBD Board on April 30, 2013.

Tacoma Transportation Benefit District

2013-2014 Biennium Final

Report

Program

Street Rehabilitation

Draft Spending Plan [1]

$ 3,399,455

Actual Revenues $ 3,371,930

Expenditures

$ 3,371,930

Highlights2

•101 Blocks of Residential Seal Treatment

•12.9 Lane Miles of Arterial Chip Seal

•64 Residential Street Paving Blocks completed

•22.7 Lane Miles of Crack Sealing completed

•3,700 Permanent Repairs completed

Program

Non-motorized

Draft Spending Plan [1]

$ 286,372

Actual Revenues

$ 284,716

Expenditures

$ 284,716

Highlights2

130 ADA Compliant Curb Ramp Upgrades completed

Program

Traffic Signal

Draft Spending Plan [1]

$ 56,933

Actual Revenues

$ 56,933 Expenditures

$ 56,933

Highlights2

8 Traffic Signal Detection Improvements completed

Totals

Draft Spending Plan [1]

$3,742,760

Actual Revenues

$ 3,713,579 Expenditures

$ 3,713,579

[1] Spending Plan was updated in September 2014 from the original $4,000,000 projection to reflect actual TBD revenues to date of $3,125,458 and a projection of $617,302 (based on monthly averages) for the remainder of 2014. Actual revenues for the biennium as of December 31, 2014, were $3,713,579.

[2] Highlights are of work completed utilizing TBD funds. Projects planned using the original $4,000,000 TBD revenue projection were completed through other funding sources.

EXHIBIT A

2013-2014 TRANSPORTATION BENEFIT DISTRICT SPENDING PLAN

PROGRAM

Street Rehabilitation BUDGET

$ 3,633,100

PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Street Rehabilitation Program is to maintain Tacoma’s roadways, both residential and arterial. Repair and maintenance of the right-of-way promotes safety, enhances mobility, and protects the environment. Through planned maintenance and repairs of streets, Street Rehabilitation improves the quality of life and promotes economic development within the City.

PROGRAM Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp

BUDGET

$ 306,900

PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp Program is to increase the efficiency and safety of pedestrians, bicyclists, and people of all ages and abilities in the right-of-way. Through planned maintenance and network connectivity, Non-motorized & Sidewalk/Curb Ramp improves congestion levels, promotes safety, enhances mobility and accessibility, and protects the environment.

PROGRAM

Traffic Signal/Signal Upgrade BUDGET

$ 60,000 PROGRAM PURPOSE

The purpose of the Traffic Signal/Signal Upgrade Program is to maximize the movement of all modes of transportation throughout the City through corridor and intersection improvements. Maintenance and repair of infrastructure will improve safety and congestion.

TOTAL BUDGET

$ 4,000,000 For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Public Works Division Manager, Street Operations at 253-591-5488, or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-1005176

November 14, 2024