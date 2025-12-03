TACOMA RUBBER STAMP CO- NOTICE OF DISSOULTION

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION OF

TACOMA RUBBER STAMP CO.

Tacoma Rubber Stamp Co., a Washington Corporation, has filed its Articles of Dissolution, which were effective on November 25, 2025. Any persons or entities believing they have a claim against Tacoma Rubber Stamp Co. shall present them in writing to Jackie Clark c/o Shasta L. Kelley, Dickson Frohlich Phillips Burgess PLLC. Any claim must indicate the date the claim was incurred, the amount of the claim, and the reason for the claim. Any claims that are not filed may be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14.340. Claims must be filed within one hundred twenty (120) days of the first publication of this notice. This notice is published pursuant to RCW 23B.14.030.

Date of First Publication:

December 3, 2025

/s/ Timothy Lovely

President

Shasta L. Kelly

Dickson Frohlich Phillips Burgess PLLC

909 A Street, Suite 900

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-1023452

December 3, 10, 17, 2025