Tacoma Power-2024 list of prequalified electrical contractors

Tacoma Power is establishing its 2024 list of prequalified electrical contractors.

Electrical contractors or subcontractors interested in bidding on utility type work for Tacoma Power must be prequalified at the time the bid solicitation is advertised. Washington State law requires that prequalified electrical contracts annually update their prequalification questionnaire.

Information on how to become pre-qualified for utility type work for Tacoma Power and the 2024 application forms are available through the Tacoma Public Utilities website at mytpu.org/

ContractorPrequalification. Completed applications may be submitted electronically to the email address noted in the application instructions. For additional information on the application process you may contact Erica Pierce at 253-779-7385 or

epierce@cityoftacoma.org. IDX988361

12/5/23, 12/6/23, 12/7/23, 1/9/24 & 1/10/24