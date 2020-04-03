Tacoma Marine Services-Notice

Notice

Tacoma Marine Services at 820 East D Street is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, knows as Tacoma Marine Service located at 820 East D Street in Tacoma, Washington.

Activities requiring permit modification include reformatting the industrial compound by renewing the filter bed and adding a strainer sock over the input to the bed. We believe the one-time occurrence of high levels may be attributed to the January 2019 destruction of two vessels on site and filter bed saturation.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Washington Dept of Ecology

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater

PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-895813

April 3, 10, 2020