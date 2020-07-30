Tacoma City Council-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Ordinance No. 28682 An ordinance declaring the public necessity for and providing for the acquisition by the City of Tacoma by eminent domain of certain properties located along East Portland Avenue, to construct street improvements and related facilities within the City; and declaring an emergency, making necessary the passage of this ordinance and it becoming effective immediately upon passage.

Ordinance No. 28683 An ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the agreement with RockTenn, CP LLC, d.b.a. WestRock CP LLC, to extend the agreement for an initial period of one year, with the option to renew for four additional one-year periods.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-904758

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 30, 2020.