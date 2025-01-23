T.J. Carter Estate 25-4-00077-2

NO. 25-4-00077-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

T.J. CARTER,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-8843 and date of birth is 9/7/1938. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 23, 2025.

DATE OF FILING WITH COURT: January 21, 2025

DATED this 21st day of

January, 2025.

/s/ Terry Wayne Johnson

TERRY WAYNE JOHNSON

Personal Representative

17017 Birch Leaf Terrace

Bowie, MD 2111

Presented by:

/s/ Robin H. Balsam

ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

/s/ Karol A. Whealdon

KAROL A. WHEALDON, WSBA #28976

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Balsam Quinlan P.S.

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

IDX-1008110

January 23, 30, February 6, 2025