Synthetic Urine: A Complete Guide To Pass Urine Drug Test

Out of all the things in the world, if you are searching for the best synthetic urine 2023 can offer, you must be desperate. However, it is understandable for employees in the US to need a fake urine kit for drug test immediately.

So, what are these drug tests, and how do they affect employees?

Politics and society continue to disagree on the topic of marijuana. Consequently, most businesses forbid its usage. Some jobs, like transport, warehouses, and manual labor, require your utmost focus. Therefore, having alert senses is essential. On the other hand, some drug tests can detect your weed usage that happened a month ago. So ordering some synthetic urine to exclude all the risks during urine drug tests is a wise idea.

Accordingly, you’ll have to take a drug test every time you apply to work. Failure will damage your reputation. Moreover, it may decrease your chances of keeping a respectable position at a reputable business or government agency. Sometimes failing a drug test may even lead you to jail.

However, a weekend of partying is harmless and shouldn’t warrant losing your employment. So, what should you be doing?

The mainstay of many drug testing today is urine samples. Accordingly, it is wise to google something like “stores that sell synthetic urine near me”. Submitting fake urine is the safest way to pass your drug test – but beware of low-quality products that will lead to a failure. Thus, continue reading about how to pass a supervised drug test with fake urine and more.

Understanding Synthetic Urine

Before you ask, “what stores sell synthetic urine near me?” you must understand what it contains. This is vital because your fake urine must be of the highest quality.

Furthermore, we measure the quality of urine by its composition.

Since the purpose of synthetic pee is to substitute your actual urine, its consistency must be the same. This way the testing labs will not get suspicious. Hence, let’s see what standard fool-proof synthetic pee contains. Accordingly, you can check if the brand you own is passable or not.

Synthetic urine closely resembles natural urine in terms of composition, chemical characteristics, and appearance. Accordingly, it contains the following:

Ammonia

Uric acid

Sulfates

Creatinine

Urea

Nitrates

Potassium chloride

Pure water

It commonly contains synthetic urea, often known as nitrogen fertilizer. Urea does not include uric acid since it comprises around 95% of the nitrogen in urine. These average components you can find in urine kits, such as Urinator.

Moreover, scientifically, creatinine is a hydrated version of creatine that may be two times as abundant in urine as uric acid. Some people find it better to include creatinine in the artificial urine sample at levels close to normal.

Additionally, it is a mixture of precisely chosen ingredients such as uric acid, creatinine, pH stabilizers, and water. Those sophisticated compounds help replicate the pH, gravity, color, and smell of actual urine.

You may buy synthetic urine as a powder, or as a liquid solution. When you get one, you’ll discover that the package contains heating pads, a thermometer strip, and a material container.

Making The Right Choice

Even though you’re wondering where to buy fake pee near me, the more important question is where to find really good urine.

Therefore, you should be able to recognize the premium-quality stuff because your job is on the line. More importantly, you should be able to identify the low-quality stuff using the following hints:

Visibly mediocre and inadequate packaging and marketing

Low price

No favorable comments or reviews

No uric acid in the ingredients

Shorter shelf life

Therefore, pay attention to reputable brands (e.g. Testclear) which include all the ingredients needed to pass the doping test. Chemicals that can interfere with the urinalysis machine’s calibration shouldn’t be present in the fake pee. Low-quality synthetic urine in drug tests won’t have the same scent or appearance as genuine pee.

Also, the synthetic urine shops and the products on Amazon aren’t always the best choice. To pass a drug test, you must find the best fake urine. Let’s look at the things you need to consider in 2023.

A suitable artificial urine temperature is around 32 and 38 degrees centigrade. However, your false pee temperature may increase slightly above usual in fever. Further, you should use artificial urine that is yellowish and smells like real pee. The professionals can ask you to sample your pee again if it has no smell or color. This looks very suspicious and may lead to a fail of the test.

When selecting the finest synthetic pee kit for drug tests, pay close attention to the key components. The ideal range for the specific gravity is 1.005 to 1.030.

Select synthetic urine that you can heat again, and that has accurate temperature strips. Temperature is a crucial factor in demonstrating the purity of urine. To get the kind of fake piss you require, conduct an online search

How To Pass A Urine Drug Test With Fake Pee

There are multiple types of fake pee in the market. However, you must choose one which is convenient to use and has minimum preparation. Accordingly, a premixed liquid fake pee test kit is always a convenient choice.

If it is premixed on delivery, all you need to do is heat it. Let’s now look at how to prepare this artificial urine.

Purchase From A Reliable Supplier

You’ll get a top-notch sample for your pee test if you purchase directly from a manufacturer. For example, the brand name Quick Fix is known to a wide audience.

Please don’t pay for fake urine from unfamiliar sellers. Usually, they send a false or inferior version that is useless. Choose wisely – there are lots of good fake urine kits, like Quick Fix or The Urinator.

Temperature Is Essential

Bring the specimen up to body temperature. 95° to 100° F. Don’t overheat anything because the temperature is essential for passing the test. Too cold or too warm urine will show up as fake. As a result, if you don’t follow directions, even the best fake urine may not work as intended.

We’ve already mentioned that heating is vital. So, zap the urine bottle in the microwave for ten to fifteen seconds, and it will be ready. However, use a heating pad if you can’t sustain the warmth.

Reattach the cover after withdrawing the urine packet from the microwave, then shake the urine bottle vigorously. This ensures that the temperature remains steady throughout the whole bottle.

After that, check the temperature of the specimen using a temperature strip. The optimal urine temperature is also between 94 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the temperature is still too low, put it back in the microwave for five extra seconds. If it’s too hot, fan the product with something before testing or cool the vial with urine.

Keep The Temperature Constant

Using a rubber band or tape, enclose the warming pack around the urine container. As a result, you’ll keep your body at the proper temperature until you’re ready to use it.

The urine bottle will maintain temperature for around six to eight hours thanks to the heating pad.

However, you can also use a heating pad to repeatedly warm the urine. To guarantee that the temperature stays steady during the procedure, follow the instructions on the package. Moreover, we recommend you wear two sets of undergarments, to retain the warmth.

Wear Appropriate Clothes

You must be vigilant when submitting a fake sample. This is because your job and future depend on this ten-minute ordeal.

Accordingly, you must wear an outfit that can subtly conceal your shenanigans. Hence, if you already know the test date, wear something baggy to conceal your synthetic kit without drawing suspicion. For instance, choose a large shirt, jacket, or loose dress.

Avoid Discussions

If you divulge secrets to your coworkers, your plan can fail. As a result, you shouldn’t admit to a friend or coworker that you’re planning to use artificial urine to pass a drug test.

Use the Fake Urine Kit Properly

You must follow a few simple procedures if you want to learn how to utilize synthetic urine for a drug test. The item often comes in a package with a plastic container with a cover and pre-mixed, clear urine inside.

The guidelines for using it are as follows:

Purchase the kit. Take off the bottle’s cap. Bring the sample to body temperature. Be sure the temperature is between 95 and 100 degrees. As the temperature is crucial for passing the test, be careful not to overheat it. Shake the container of fake urine to make sure the components are blended. At the time of the drug test, pour it into the container.

Hide Your Sample

Your effort to prepare the sample is useless if you can’t hide it properly during testing. Therefore, below are some techniques to help you out.

Tape The Sample

The procedure entails fastening a pre-extracted urine specimen to the body just before the supervised drug test gets underway. Typically, the tape is used to secure the urine container to the body.

Secure the hose with tape or a rubber band, either above the vulva (for females) or beneath the penis (for males).

Strap It On

Before entering the test place, you can fasten the false specimen to your thigh. You will require a leg strap for this procedure to keep the sample vial in place. But to bring the urine to the appropriate temperatures for a drug test, keep it warm.

To ensure the sample vial maintains body temperature, you can utilize hand warmers for this purpose.

Additionally, you should strap the hand warmer across the sample bottle to conceal it below your thighs or legs and out of sight.

Place It In Your Underwear

If you’re wearing swimming trunks, you may put the phony sample inside them. You can also tape it firmly to your body. Wear your underpants while taping the specimen container to your thigh or groin with a joint bandage or some duct tape.

If you’re confident you won’t be breaching any laws throughout the testing procedure, you can decline to urinate in front of the observer. Swapping samples is not necessarily unlawful. Insofar as it’s not for a judicial order or probation, the idea is that refusing a test is preferable and nobler than failing it.

Moreover, companies could adopt a covert strategy, primarily if you threaten them with legal action. Telling the organizers that you can’t urinate in public is perhaps something they’d respect for other, less serious reasons.

To employ these stashing strategies, you would require a lot of practice. In the end, the organizers have the right to take you to court if they catch you trying to switch urine samples.

Avoid Getting Caught

So, can labs detect synthetic urine in 2023? If you don’t use it properly they might. Therefore, you should take care of the following to avoid getting a sample rejection.

Vigilant Mixing

It might be a bit difficult to accurately measure water while also heating the solution. The entire sample can suffer disastrous effects from even a little temperature shift, especially for powdered formulas.

Thus, you’ll need a jar, the blending powder, and pure water to prepare your pee. The liquid will froth up when you thoroughly combine and extensively shake all the ingredients.

Hence, you must heat it till it reaches 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Accordingly, using synthetic urine in liquid form is the easiest method.

Heating Is Important

We have already mentioned the technique and vitality of heating the sample. You should follow the right procedures for warming synthetic urine since the temperature is crucial.

Using this, you can generate a high-quality urine sample. However, sometimes you might need to buy heated pads.

The Best Fake Piss Kit 2023

There are various synthetic urine kits on the market currently. However, it is vital to choose one to help you pass your test without a chance of suspicion. Accordingly, we have tested five variations of synthetic urine for drug test. Below are the details of each to help you decide.

Testclear Powdered Synthetic Urine Kit

One alternative to fake pee is using a real person’s urine. However, Testclear has come up with a hybrid between fake pee and synthetic urine. This is why we think it is the best fake pee for drug test.

While other brands struggle to perfect the constitution, Testclear claims that the fake pee is manufactured from genuine human urine. Moreover, there are no drugs or biocides in Testclear Powdered Urine. Accordingly, you only need to rehydrate the substance, add water to it, and then mix it before bringing it in for the drug test.

There are hundreds of positive customer reviews for this product. People share their experience with Testclear Powdered Urine, and most of the users are happy with this fake pee kit.

Thus, for $49.95 it offers an exact pee smell and the following:

Two air-triggered warmers One 50ml polycarbonate medical vial One thermal strip Urine powder

Pros

Excellent choice for urine drug test

Available on the market longer than any other artificial urine product

Convenient temperature strip that is permanently fastened to its shipping container

Lasts a very long time

The product has all the chemical components found in actual pee

Cons

Some individuals might find it challenging to use it correctly

May be more expensive than other brands

Clear Choice Incognito Belt

You may now discreetly carry a fake urine bag thanks to Clear Choice. Given that it is lighter than other belted goods, it is among the finest substitutes. Furthermore, there are 11 different chemicals in the urine formula which provide a real consistency.

The Clear Choice Incognito Belt comes with the following:

One bladder bag with the premixed sample

Two heat pads

One adjustable belt

Thermometer probes

Pros

It has a belt that makes taking the test easier overall

The kit includes instructions on how to use and hide the belt

It consistently exhibits great pH readings

The pee kit has a 12-month shelf life

Males and females can both utilize it

Simple to use

Cons

It may be a little more expensive compared to other items on the market

You may only utilize the entire item twice before having to purchase it

Clear Choice Quick Luck

Clear Choice Quick Luck doesn’t have a long history of accomplishments. Even though it was only introduced in 2018, it has a high degree of reliability.

Since it uses a Sub-solution formula, you can be confident you’re getting the best synthetic urine on the market. Each year, Quick Luck is revised and put through rigorous testing.

Moreover, you receive a heat activator and two heated pads with the product. It contains every component of human urine and is devoid of toxins and biocides as well.

Quick Luck is one of those premixed synthetic pee kits on the market that have the gravity, pH, and creatinine like in a human urine.

Pros

It features an intricate recipe that is guaranteed to be effective.

A tried-and-true formula that has proved unbeatable for more than 20 years

The overall performance among drug users is high.

Annually updated

It includes two heating pads to keep the temperature of the fake pee constant.

Since it is already combined, it is not necessary to mix it.

Cons

It could cost a little bit more than other products.

You’ll have to conceal it under your clothes.

The Urinator

Two technologically advanced features make The Urinator the best fake urine to pass drug test. The first feature is a digital regulator that allows you to adjust the urine warmth to assure it is at the proper level. Second, the equipment runs on batteries.

You may put the pee you’re mixing and producing in the sack and heat it for up to four hours to the ideal temperature. As a result, you won’t have to be concerned about temperature malfunction during the examination of the urine sample.

The other ingredients will be provided together with the pee powder, even if you won’t find the distilled water required for the procedure.

Pros

It contains a reusable device so that you may always purchase powdered urine.

A digital temperature control system

Urine storage IV bag can prevent burns

Includes a free sample

You can experiment with multiple urine vials in it

Cons

The Urinator might be pricey.

It is difficult to conceal the device.

You must make the powdered urine in advance.

Quick Fix Synthetic Urine

One of the most effective synthetic kits you may find in the market is Quick Fix. Quick Fix 6.2. Synthetic pee is exactly like human urine. Moreover, it is undetectable when specific gravity and pH are in equilibrium.

Additionally, it contains urea, uric acid, and all three essential components present in human urine. The fake urine test kit is also pre-mixed, making it ideal for an emergency.

However, the test kit’s brief lifespan is its lone drawback. Accordingly, it may not be a major deal-breaker.

Pros

The product has a solid track record

Inexpensive and efficient

Has a lot of favorable online evaluations

It has a two-year shelf life

It is put to the test in Spectrum Labs to see if it’s detected or not

Cons

You’ll need to purchase a second urinary gadget

It doesn’t resemble a kidney problem sufferer’s pee

Synthetic Urine Q&A

Why can’t I just borrow a friend’s clean pee?

There is a chance of manipulating the pH, creatinine, and other substances in the urine. Accordingly, you cannot utilize actual urine from your buddy to pass the drug test. Furthermore, you won’t even have time to ask a buddy for some authentic urine if the test comes as a surprise.

Does synthetic urine work? Is it effective for all types of tests? Is it detectable?

It is among the most often utilized strategies for getting through a drug analysis. Therefore, you can clear the drug test if you get the kit from a reliable supplier. However, it is vital to adhere to the directions provided on the packaging and maintain the proper temperature of the urine.

What’s the proper urine temperature for a drug test?

It is supposed to mimic your body temperature. Accordingly, maintain the synthetic pee’s temperature at 94–100 degrees Fahrenheit. For this, you may use heating pads and hand warmers.

How long does urine stay warm?

The urine stays at its warmth for six to seven hours if you use hand warmers. However, it can lose the components that replicate the original urine if you bring it about for the urine test for a longer time.

How to maintain the urine’s warmth?

One of the simplest ways to keep synthetic urine warm is with hand warmers. If you don’t have them, you can use your body heat to keep the fake pee sample warm. Accordingly, keep them in areas of the body like the thighs or armpits.

Can hand warmers overheat urine?

No, because they are manufactured to remain at body temperature and no higher.

How much fake pee should I sample?

Ideally, you should sample 45 ml of pee. Moreover, purchase more fake pee kits to practice before the real test.

Is it possible to DIY synthetic urine?

It is if you mix the elements in the right concentration and refrigerate them. However, it’s hard to pull off, so buy a kit instead.

Does synthetic urine expire?

Yes, the urine can expire over time. The liquid types stay good for a year or two. Thus, screen the expiry dates before buying the product.

Can you freeze urine for a drug test?

Although human pee can become unstable, if you handle it improperly, you can still use it after freezing.

Thus, get a secure collection container with a lockable top if you wish to keep urine in the freezer.

Where can I buy synthetic urine locally?

You can purchase it from gas stations and official websites.

Does Walmart or Walgreens have synthetic urine?

Yes, they do. However, it isn’t trustworthy enough for lab tests.

Is there any female synthetic urine kit? Is there unisex synthetic urine available?

The market is filled with gender-neutral fake urine kits like The Urinator. Furthermore, your sexuality is never identified when your pee is sent for a drug test.

Do synthetic urine belts work?

With enough practice, they will work.

Is Powdered Synthetic Urine Good?

Yes, it is if you follow instructions and mix sufficiently.

Does synthetic urine work for LabCorp urine tests?

Yes, the internet is full of positive reviews of synthetic pee kits for clearing LabCorp urine tests.

Laws Regarding Fake Pee

Fake pee enables drug users to avoid drug tests conducted by employers, law enforcement, and courts, as is known to the authorities. The manufacturing, transportation, use, and sale of false or piss to pass drug tests are illegal in 18 states. Some of them are given below:

Indiana

New Hampshire

Arkansas

Louisiana

Oklahoma

South Carolina has brought a case against a supplier of phony pee. Additionally, selling fake urine is now a chargeable felony in states like Illinois and Kentucky.

The businesses that produce these items do so lawfully by asserting that their goods are not for rigging drug tests. Moreover, some businesses employ taglines to use the product following local, state, and federal regulations. Moreover, they state that users shouldn’t employ them for legally performed drug testing.

Conclusion: Will Fake Pee Pass A Drug Test?

In conclusion, if you properly employ it, fake pee can pass drug tests and save your career. However, it’s better to avoid pot, cannabis, and weed abuse entirely to save yourself. Buying synthetic urine is not illegal, but the discovered fact of using it is considered cheating. Fake urine is the only solution if you have no time, but the process of using it may be stressful and risky.

