Superior Court rulings

New rulings

2-05151 Richard Swenson et al vs Marsha Sylvain et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,986

2-10417 Western National Mutual Insurance vs KEvin Sawyer et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $29,235 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-00972 Heather I O’Neill & Brooke E O’Neill

Orders

1-00848 State vs Bayard P Bodhaine Jr, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-03662 State vs Riley B Leeper, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-03399 State vs Keaton G Morgan, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-03407 State vs Katherine R Vanater, ord issue bench warrant

1-00193 State vs Alison R Nikula, ord issue bench warrant

1-03400 State vs Leroy P Nancarrow, ord issue bencj warrant

1-00288 State vs Zakkary K Pennington, ord issue bench warrant

1-03400 State vs Alex M Ngatis, ord issue bench warrant

1-00158 State vs Darnice B Madison, ord issue bench warrant

1-02469 State vs Lester A Minzey, ord issue bench warrant

1-00088 State vs Jean P Ungureanu, ord est conditions of release

1-03187 State vs Kevin M Blackwood, ord est conditions of release

1-00405 State vs Uri A R Antonio, ord est conditions of release

1-00403 State vs Daniel Flores, ord est conditions of release

1-00406 State vs Danaysha Lynd, ord est conditions of release

1-03393 State vs Michael A White, ord est conditions of release

1-02538 State vs Ron A Tuaau, ord est conditions of release

1-03638 State vs Ron A Tuaau, ord est conditions of release

1-00394 State vs Shandra R Mathews, ord est conditions of release

1-02539 State vs Ron A Tuaau, ord est conditions of release

1-02667 State vs Ron A Tuaau, ord est conditions of release

1-00159 State vs Carson T Hatch, ord est conditions of release

1-00261 State vs William E Warner, ord est conditions of release

1-00118 State vs Ilya I Sidor, ord est conditions of release

1-03477 State vs Darius Arencibia, ord est conditions of release

1-03481 State vs Andrew G Bishop, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02788 State vs Andrew G Bishop, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01135 State vs Howard W Seaworth, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03330 State vs Howard W Seaworth, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03331 State vs Howard W Seaworth, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02537 State vs Howard W Seaworth, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02662 State vs Natalie M Gilbert, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01014 State vs Natalie M Gilbert, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01502 State vs Natalie M Gilbert, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02655 State vs Natalie M Gilbert, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02140 State vs Masharre Owens-Trent, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03687 State vs Caleb M Bertelle, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01557 State vs Cassandra L Taylor, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01554 State vs Cassandra L Taylor, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02659 State vs Michael R K Hall, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-00333 Tyler Holden vs Matthew June, stipulated motion and ord to continue hearing

2-05920 Seattle MSA Multifamily LeaseCo vs Mark Sauni et al, defts ord to show cause MAr 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05913 Seattle MSA Multifamily LeaseCo vs Willie Johnson et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05916 Seattle MSA Multifamily LeaseCo vs Galena Johnson et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05915 Binh Tran vs Amber Flamming et al, defts ord to show casue Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05918 VBT Scenic Pines vs Ashley James et al, defts ord to show cause Mar20 as to writ of restitution

2-05905 EWA Investments vs Chelsi Gordon et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05907 North 33rd Street vs Shane Jamison et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

3-00639 Graham Murrah vs Jaqueline Murrah, resp ord to show cause Mar 4 as to contempt

3-02695 Tiffany Clifton vs William Bealer, ord to modif child support

3-00324 Quincy Ellis vs Natasha For, resp ord to show cause Feb 29 as to contempt

3-01888 Joshua Iverson vs Crystal Phillips, restraining order, ord to modify parenting plan

3-02656 Crystal Harris vs Jesse Conway, peti ord to show cause Mar 5 as to contempt

3-00289 Joanna M Rocha vs Raymond D Rocha, ord for return of exhibits

Probate

4-00373 Est Judith M Hurbert-Galbraith, inventory

4-01936 Est Linda M Teal, changing name of pers rep from Robin H Balsam P.S. to Balsam Quinlan P.S. R H Balsam atty

4-02004 In re the Joseph W K aplin trust, ord approving report and accounting, A M Cashman, atty

4-01245 In the Trust of Dixie Meredith, ord approving trustees report, M A Andreve atty

4-01842 In re the Trust of Chloe Murphy, ord approving report