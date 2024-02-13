SUPERIOR COURT
Rulings
2-11502 Nguyen H Dung vs Maureen Ridep et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,500 plus costs and fees
2-11778 Madison-ACG The Meadows vs Timothy Thompson et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $15,719 plus costs and fees
2-05416 Metropolitan Management vs Zachart Hurst et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,866
2-05469 Broadway Apartments vs Weslie Bryant et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,90
2-05332 Lancastle Estates HOA vs Ian Cortinsa et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,187
2-12039 GRE Deer Creek vs Jalai Cobb et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,641 plus costs and fees
Marriages Dissolved
3-03499 Gustavo D Reyes & Angel Diaz
3-03711 Brooke V Cox & Dylan J Cox
Orders
1-00722 State vs Shawndrea Turner, bench warrant quashed
1-00337 State vs Shaun A Doyle, ord issue bench warrant
1-00338 State vs Michael Winn, ord issue bench warrant
1-00346 State vs Peter G Reuteler, ord issue bench warrant
1-00347 State vs Jah-Malachi Bright, ord issue bench warrant
1-00348 State vs Jasiah Tolbert, ord issue bench warrant
1-00378 State vs Michael D Kean, ord est conditions or release
1-02815 State vs Alphonso Jones III, ord est conditions or release
1-02938 State vs Alphonso Jones III, ord est conditions or release
1-01400 State vs Hannah Jennings, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed
1-03630 State vs William M Cantrall, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed
1-00894 State vs David W Turner, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed
1-02350 State vs David W Turner Jr, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed
1-00304 State vs Taylor R Tovoli, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed
2-05771 Mazzarella I LLC vs Chelsea Wilson et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution
2-05853 Mark Twain Apts vs Cornell Harris, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution
2-05871 Mark Twain Apts vs Calvin Williams, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution
2-05852 Mark Twain Apts vs JuJuan McKnight et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution
2-05508 Mark Twain Apts vs Tysiah Curry, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution
2-05849 Mark Twain Apts vs Devon M Burton, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution
2-05848 207 Eat WA Owner LLC vs Tamia Deford, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution
2-05847 Morningtree Park vs Tony Truong, defts ord to show cause Mar 5 as to writ of restitution
2-11777 Northeast Bank vs Windsor MHP LLC, defts ord to show cause Feb 28 as to writ of restitution
2-05874 Hudson Court Apts vs Shantyle Averill et al,, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution
2-05878 Castellan West Apts vs Vannessa Armbruster, defts ord to show cause Feb 29 as to writ of restitution
2-05026 Breit ACG MF River Trail vs Michaela Olsen et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution
2-05872 Terrace Apts vs Jabriel Shannon et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 29 as to writ of restitution
3-00349 State ex rel Kyiara Benien et al vs Kevin Benien et al, resp ord to show cas Mar 24 as to contempt
3-00352 State ex rel Sabrina Benien vs Kevin Benien et al, resp ord to show cause Mar 24 as to contempt
3-00404 State ex rel Edward Cooper et al vs Crystal Cooper et al, resp ord to show cause Mar 29 as to contempt
3-00397 State ex rel Jason Ebidag et al vs Crystal Cooper et al, resp ord to show cause Mar 29 as to contempt
Probate
4-00292 Est John J Broughman, will probated, Debra Sparks apptd pers rep, ord of solv, B L Meikle atty
4-00035 Est Manuel A Gomez, will probated, Jane A Inglis apptd pers rep, ord of solv, K Stroup atty
4-00352 Est Doreen N Barry, will probated, Jaydeen L Nation apptd pers rep, ord of solv, K Boyle atty
4-00843 Est Myrna D Felvey, granting letters of admin, M Bejarano atty
4-00349 Est Richard A Fredell, granting letters of admin, K M Hendricks atty
4-00300 Est Ivan Nolan, granting letters of admin, R Meyers atty
4-01702 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Sharon Mills, ord approving final report
4-02008 Cnsrvshp Sandra Noffsinger, conservatorship inventory