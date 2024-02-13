SUPERIOR COURT

Rulings

2-11502 Nguyen H Dung vs Maureen Ridep et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,500 plus costs and fees

2-11778 Madison-ACG The Meadows vs Timothy Thompson et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $15,719 plus costs and fees

2-05416 Metropolitan Management vs Zachart Hurst et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,866

2-05469 Broadway Apartments vs Weslie Bryant et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,90

2-05332 Lancastle Estates HOA vs Ian Cortinsa et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,187

2-12039 GRE Deer Creek vs Jalai Cobb et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,641 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-03499 Gustavo D Reyes & Angel Diaz

3-03711 Brooke V Cox & Dylan J Cox

Orders

1-00722 State vs Shawndrea Turner, bench warrant quashed

1-00337 State vs Shaun A Doyle, ord issue bench warrant

1-00338 State vs Michael Winn, ord issue bench warrant

1-00346 State vs Peter G Reuteler, ord issue bench warrant

1-00347 State vs Jah-Malachi Bright, ord issue bench warrant

1-00348 State vs Jasiah Tolbert, ord issue bench warrant

1-00378 State vs Michael D Kean, ord est conditions or release

1-02815 State vs Alphonso Jones III, ord est conditions or release

1-02938 State vs Alphonso Jones III, ord est conditions or release

1-01400 State vs Hannah Jennings, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed

1-03630 State vs William M Cantrall, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed

1-00894 State vs David W Turner, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed

1-02350 State vs David W Turner Jr, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed

1-00304 State vs Taylor R Tovoli, ord est conditions or release/bench warrant quashed

2-05771 Mazzarella I LLC vs Chelsea Wilson et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 22 as to writ of restitution

2-05853 Mark Twain Apts vs Cornell Harris, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05871 Mark Twain Apts vs Calvin Williams, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05852 Mark Twain Apts vs JuJuan McKnight et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05508 Mark Twain Apts vs Tysiah Curry, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05849 Mark Twain Apts vs Devon M Burton, defts ord to show cause Mar 7 as to writ of restitution

2-05848 207 Eat WA Owner LLC vs Tamia Deford, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution

2-05847 Morningtree Park vs Tony Truong, defts ord to show cause Mar 5 as to writ of restitution

2-11777 Northeast Bank vs Windsor MHP LLC, defts ord to show cause Feb 28 as to writ of restitution

2-05874 Hudson Court Apts vs Shantyle Averill et al,, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution

2-05878 Castellan West Apts vs Vannessa Armbruster, defts ord to show cause Feb 29 as to writ of restitution

2-05026 Breit ACG MF River Trail vs Michaela Olsen et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution

2-05872 Terrace Apts vs Jabriel Shannon et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 29 as to writ of restitution

3-00349 State ex rel Kyiara Benien et al vs Kevin Benien et al, resp ord to show cas Mar 24 as to contempt

3-00352 State ex rel Sabrina Benien vs Kevin Benien et al, resp ord to show cause Mar 24 as to contempt

3-00404 State ex rel Edward Cooper et al vs Crystal Cooper et al, resp ord to show cause Mar 29 as to contempt

3-00397 State ex rel Jason Ebidag et al vs Crystal Cooper et al, resp ord to show cause Mar 29 as to contempt

Probate

4-00292 Est John J Broughman, will probated, Debra Sparks apptd pers rep, ord of solv, B L Meikle atty

4-00035 Est Manuel A Gomez, will probated, Jane A Inglis apptd pers rep, ord of solv, K Stroup atty

4-00352 Est Doreen N Barry, will probated, Jaydeen L Nation apptd pers rep, ord of solv, K Boyle atty

4-00843 Est Myrna D Felvey, granting letters of admin, M Bejarano atty

4-00349 Est Richard A Fredell, granting letters of admin, K M Hendricks atty

4-00300 Est Ivan Nolan, granting letters of admin, R Meyers atty

4-01702 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Sharon Mills, ord approving final report

4-02008 Cnsrvshp Sandra Noffsinger, conservatorship inventory