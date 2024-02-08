SUPERIOR COURT RULINGS

Judgments

2-05309 Carl Madsen Inc vs Issac Adams et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,920

2-05874 Linda Parry vs Herbert R Pearse, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,339 plus costs and fees

2-11806 Meridian Firs vs Michael D Boyd et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $1,865 plus costs and fees

2-05061 Terra Heights Apts vs Toru Iha et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,181 plus costs and fees

2-05362 Sawyer Trail Apts vs Jalisa McCaa et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $23,244 plus costs and fees

2-05367 Sawyer Trail Apts vs Anglica Johnson et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $22,912 plus costs and fees

2-05409 Mission Rock Residential vs Keja Presley et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,065 plus costs and fees

2-05415 Douglas & Angela Luck vs Jorge Morelles et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,311

2-11088 Domatac Housing LLC vs Hope Sanchez et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,971

2-11175 Crawford Katica Inc vs Hayden Hogan et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,209

2-11545 B.E.C.U. vs Reta Kern et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $20,832

Marriages Dissolved

3-00433 Stephen M Crowe & Chrystal G Crowe

3-02718 Olekeon Warren & Tahjahnae Holland

3-03056 Fernando Ramos & Claire Ramos

Orders

1-00107 State vs Vincent B Pharis, ord issue bench warrant

1-00108 State vs Leah R Wenzel, ord issue bench warrant

1-02344 State vs Janelle M Gillmer, ord issue bench warrant

1-00166 State vs Zenas M Martinez, ord issue bench warrant

1-03485 State vs Cesar L Garcia, ord est conditions of release

1-00296 State vs Antione Larkins, ord est conditions of release

1-02394 State vs Michael Cruz, ord est conditions of release

1-00180 State vs Tyler J Johnson, ord est conditions of release

1-00482 State vs Beth C Billdt, ord est conditions of release

1-00167 State vs Taylor Nopson, ord est conditions of release

1-01438 State vs Joel A Turner, ord est conditions of release

1-00683 State vs Patrick Shepherd, ord est conditions of release

1-03418 State vs Diane Boyd, ord est conditions of release

1-00124 State vs Timothy Hays, ord est conditions of release

2-15249 Janelle Byers vs Cariann Byers, ord to expediting hearing

3-00993 Tiffany K Bounchanh vs Nikolas D Bounchanh, ord to modify parenting plan

3-03583 Katherine E King vs Aziz A Karim, ord to modify child suport

3-03437 Kyle E Steward vs Kristen Stone, ord to modify parenting plan

Probate

4-00253 Est Lennard K Manke, will probated, Janet Mulqueeny apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R D Pentimonti atty

4-00261 Est Ruth M Tinlsey, will probated, John T Robson apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J F Christnacht atty

4-00263 Est Jolene Wiley, will probated, Steven B Wiley apptd pers rep, ord of solv, R D Pentimonti atty

4-00282 Est Joseph A Bocanegra, will probated, Joann Hughes apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00107 Est Peter L Gaudreau, will probated, Christy Gaudreau apptd pers rep, ord of solv,J L Potak atty

4-00277 Est Constance C Burke, will probated, Carolyn Hoppe-Denend apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J G Nielsen atty

4-00315 Est Max E Willis, granting letters of admin, Janet & Doug Willis apptd pers rep, S R Jones atty

4-00020 Re Special Needs Trust Izaiah Bessette, ord approving annual report