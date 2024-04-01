Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-06902 Arbors Owner LLC vs Sean Conner et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $10,737 plus costs

2-10118 Parthenon Building Rentals vs Joseoh Cor, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,681 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-02112 John T Rogers & Jessica R DeYoung

3-03902 Angela L Aneweer & Bryan M Aneweer

3-03621 Julianne Elliott & Keith Elliot

3-02630 Jared S P Hunt & Brenda K Hunt

3-04238 Sarah K Leatham & Edward B Leatham III

3-02512 Jesse T Babauta & Dianna L Babauta

3-00548 Latress N Sutton & Stephen A Sutton

3-01294 Douglas P Glover & Valerie L Glover

Orders

1-02363 State vs Ramiro D N Quintana, ord isue bench warrant

1-00602 State vs Patrick A Abdullah, ord isue bench warrant

1-00592 State vs Rayne P Desjardins, ord isue bench warrant

1-03345 State vs Samantha I Felton, ord isue bench warrant

1-01137 State vs Samantha I Fleton, ord isue bench warrant

1-03130 State vs Kimonah L N Silva, ord isue bench warrant

1-00816 State vs Megan N Willoughby, ord est conditions of release

1-00819 State vs Elijah E Ayuso, ord est conditions of release

1-03189 State vs Shavena G Bolds, ord est conditions of release

1-00814 State vs Marco A Garcia, ord est conditions of release

1-00818 State vs Dustin A Gnirk, ord est conditions of release

1-00601 State vs Kaelynne M Alcantar, ord est conditions of release

1-00598 State vs Chase M Brewer, ord est conditions of release

1-03664 State vs Chase M Brewer, ord est conditions of release

1-02562 State vs Michael A Squally, ord est conditions of release

1-01664 State vs Michael A Squally, ord est conditions of release

1-02565 State vs Jacob M Iverson, ord est conditions of release

1-00645 State vs Austin K Wicklander, ord est conditions of release

2-07417 Kenneth Henrikson vs King County et al, ord of continuance

2-06915 GRE Sunrise Ridge LLC vs April Clemons et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of restitution

2-06892 Country Estates WPIG LLC vs Raul Delacerda III et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of restitution

2-06910 Affinity Management vs Leroy Jackson et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of rstitution

2-06906 7305 8th St LLC vs Jason Nash et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 12 as to writ of restitution

2-06909 Marco Management vs Gael Rivera et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 17 as to writ of restitution

2-06796 Manna Lake LLC vs Patrick Calpito et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 5 as to writ of restitution

2-06894 GDB Investments LLC vs Jefferson Building PartnersLLC, defts ord to show cause Apr 25 as to writ of restitution

2-06895 402 WPI LLC vs Isaiah Michael et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of restitution

3-00075 Hanna Moskalenko vs Daryl Scott, ord for dismissal

3-03766 A Kanani M Johnston vs Robert M Johnston, peti ord to show cause Apr 17 as to contempt

3-03598 Forrest J A Shepard vs Bambi R Shepard peti ord to show cause Apr 11 as to contempt

3-03947 Olivia Sheridan vs johnathan Sheridan resp ord to show cause Apr 30 as to contempt

3-01872 Alejandro Velasquez Jr vs Phylicia Holmes resp ord to show cause Apr 22 as to contempt

3-02314 Tierra D Young vs Laron M Hudson, resp ord to show cause Apr 11 as to contempt

Probate

4-00527 Est William F Garrison, will probated, Brian & Gwendolyn Garrison apptd co-pers reps, ord of solv, N Hancock atty

4-00703 Est Florence B Levi, will probated, Shelley L Foster apptd pers rep, ord of solv, M Burns atty

4-00730 Est Paul K Suzuki, will probated, Prescott Suzuki apptd pers rep, ord of solv, M Burns atty

4-00757 Est Carol S Duis, will probated, Susan Haigh apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Joe atty

4-00766 Est Betty L ou Beck, will probated, Cheryl L Beck apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J Bates atty

4-00769 Est John B Morris, will probated, Joy Smucker apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Joe atty

4-00774 Est Phillip W McMullin, will probated, Joy McMullin apptd pers rep

4-00787 Est Barbara L Glaisyer, will probated, John B Glaisyerapptd pers rep

4-00762 Est Charles Nichols, will probated, Cynthia Hinkle apptd pers rep, ord of solv, C Loyd atty

4-00765 Est Richard Carlson, will probated, Richard L & Cynthia Carlson apptd co-pers reps, ord of solv, A Lewis atty

4-00857 Est Marvin L Gray Jr, ord of distribution re non probated asset, J Nielsen atty

4-01209 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Beverly Minch, ord approving annual report, E Ciric atty

4-02046 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Walter Anderson, ord to extend filing deadline, E Ciric atty

4-01927 Cnsrvshp Clara Esparza-Crossman, conservatoship inventory, D Morganthaler atty

4-02395 Cnsrvshp Marvin Abenojar, conservatorship inventory