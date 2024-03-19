Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Jdgmt/dissol

2-00591 Elijah Benn vs Ilianit Hernandez et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $18,718

2-05466 Alpine IV LLC vs Ignacio Perez et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $9,810

2-05952 Dau LLC vs Falisi Paea et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $10,500

2-06002 CR Vue 25 Communities LLC vs Dennis Hudson et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,655 plus costs

2-11308 Palermo at Lakeland LLC vs Ronald Kimmel et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $12,663 plus costs and fees

2-06162 Kmeron Broadway vs Jaquelyn Courneya, pltf recovers jdgmt of $54,096

2-09321 Ferguson Enterprises LLC vs Barry Civil Construction, pltf recovers jdgmt of $11,587

2-05564 Reality Homes Inc vs Mr Construction LLC 2021, pltf recovers jdgmt of $31,986 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-03997 Allen Chiang & Reno M McDonald

3-03725 Kaitlyn Shaw & Kyle Shaw

3-03897 Robyn M Bosch & Corey Balogh

3-01764 Jennifer Erben & Brenton Erben

3-00620 Raymond Randolph Jr & Matilde Z Mora

Orders

1-02336 State vs Kyler W Lawrence, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-01557 State vs Cassandra L Taylor, ord issue bench warrant

1-01554 State vs Cassandra L Taylor, ord issue bench warrant

1-00712 State vs Brandon L Sorenson, ord issue bench warrant

1-00469 State vs Adriana A R Mesplie, ord issue bench warrant

1-00556 State vs Terry L Smith, ord issue bench warrant

1-00544 State vs Dylan S Rydberg, ord issue bench warrant

1-02919 State vs Jericho W LaBonte, ord issue bench warrant

1-00600 State vs Woodrow C Marzittie, ord issue bench warrant

1-00647 State vs Carlos A Morales, ord issue bench warrant

1-00679 State vs Ryan Huber, ord issue bench warrant

1-00666 State vs David W Mickey, ord issue bench warrant

1-01868 State vs Derrick A Bason, ord issue bench warrant

1-03354 State vs Seattle S Wheeler, ord issue bench warrant

1-00657 State vs Onterio T McKinney, ord issue bench warrant

1-00703 State vs Lonnie L McClure JR, ord issue bench warrant

1-01957 State vs Brandon T Evans, ord issue bench warrant

1-00514 State vs Ashley R Cook, ord issue bench warrant

1-00571 State vs Trevor R Todd, ord issue bench warrant

1-01028 State vs Hardeep S Duklo, ord est conditions of release

1-00470 State vs Kevin Burmeister, ord est conditions of release

1-00568 State vs Dwayne Wright, ord est conditions of release

1-03201 State vs Katie A Badger, ord est conditions of release

1-00567 State Vs Garfield Grant, ord est conditions of release

1-01074 State vs Natalie Gilbert, ord est conditions of release

1-02655 State vs Natalie Gilbert, ord est conditions of release

1-00307 State vs Allisa Frye, ord est conditions of release

1-04217 State vs Allisa Frye, ord est conditions of release

1-01066 State vs Derek Williams, ord est conditions of release

1-00829 State vs Jason Hernandez, ord est conditions of release

1-03449 State vs Lokeni J Nuusolia, ord est conditions of release

1-00538 State vs Kerry L Hemphil, ord est conditions of release

1-00535 State vs Dimitri J Powell, ord est conditions of release

1-01370 State vs Jason Hernandez, ord est conditions of release

1-00602 State vs Brent Jeffries, ord est conditions of release

1-01349 State vs Jeremy Patchell, ord est conditions of release

1-00235 State vs Clint V Guerrero, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01044 State vs Benjiman G Herbert, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01935 State vs Andre Hart, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-06626 IH6 Property Washington LP vs Kiarah Jackson et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 18 as to writ of restitution

2-06616 GESA Credit Union vs The Asatru Runic Conservatory et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to possesion

2-06617 5110 Chicago Investments LLC vs Rebecca Hellman et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

2-06612 Colonial Park Apts vs Roshaun Yates, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06611 Targa Real Estate Services vs Angel A Wells, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06652 Mark Twain Apts vs Jerel Amador, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06651 View By Vintage vs Kathia Ramos, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06650 Targa Real Estate Services vs Betty Reyes, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06659 Cedar One LLC vs Tom Hales et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 9 as to writ of restitution

2-06653 Delta II LLC vs Terry Harrington et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

2-06656 Philip Nguyen vs Shawn Hamilton et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of restitution

2-06648 Ahmed Abouelainin vs Emanuel Moore et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 2 as to writ of restitution

2-06619 North Pearl Street, A Limited Partnership vs Koryn Clay et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

2-05919 Advantis Credit Union vs Phillip D Dillion, defts ord to show cause Aug 14 as to contempt

3-002668 Amanda Enright vs Quoc T Nyguyen, ord to modify child support

3-00590 Ian Matthew Parks vs Jennifer L Bolton, restraining order

3-03435 Cariann M Byers vs Janelle M Byers, restraining order and hearing notice

3-01303 Kymberly R Ruff vs Daniel J Ruff, pet ord to show cause Apr 10 as to contempt

3-01886 Kathleen JE Reed vs David L Reed, resp ord to show cause Apr 9 as to contempt

3-00818 State ex rel Abreishae C McClarron vs Makoto Blake et al, resp ord to show cause may 23 as to contempt

3-03591 Arindam Tripathy vs Jaya D Tripathy, resp ord to show cause Mar 29 as to contempt

Probate

4-00005 Est Rosey M Cunningham, will probated, Keith Cunningham apptd pers rep, ord of solv, E Chappel atty

4-00639 Est James Evans, will probated, Karen Nychay apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Lauritzen atty

4-00648 Est William H Harrison, will probated, Nicole C B Hancock apptd pers rep, ord of solv, N Hancock atty

4-00369 Est Betty Erickson, will probated, Kurt Erickson apptd pers rep, ord of solv, M Burns atty

4-02593 Est Floy M Daniel, will probated, Terri Holder apptd pers rep, ord of solv, G Bradshaw atty

4-00667 Est Richard W Nicholson, will probated, Deborah Scheel apptd pers rep, L Clifthorne atty

4-00669 Est Susan V Nelson, will probated, Jennifer Clark apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00638 Est Gary A Gleason, will probated, Sandra Melega apptd pers rep, ord of solv, D Hammermaster atty

4-00629 Est Marla Collison, ord granting letters of admin, Jessica Collison apptd pers rep

4-00684 Est Lois J L Bradford, inventory

4-01312 Cnsrvshp Cameela Henderson, ord terminatinng conservatorship

4-90427 Cnsrvshp Alan E Johnson, conservatorship inventory

4-00506 Cnsrvshp Austin Leming, conservatorship inventory