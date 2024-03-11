Superior Court rulings

Superior Court

Jdgmt/dissol

2-06477 First National Insurance Company vs Amber Gardiepy et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $32,011 plus costs and fees

2-05804 Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC vs Jeremiah Ocasio et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $3,786 plus costs

2-05846 Mission Rock Residential vs Nathan Buchanan, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,515 plus costs and fees

2-05848 207 East (WA) Owner LLC vs Tamia Deford, pltf recovers jdgmt of $11,352 plus costs and fes

2-05979 Rainier Rentals vs Kemmette M Cunningham et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $8,275 plus costs and fees

2-12035 Archdiocesan Housing Authority vs Jolena Garman, pltf recovers jdgmt of $13,726 plus costs and fees

2-06356 GFS Chateau LLC vs Nadia Hollis et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $2,194 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-00952 Arthur Jones & Jamillia Sherls-Jones

3-01196 Brian L Gamer & Angela R Gamer

3-02394 Heather A Nattkemper & Craig A Nattkemper

3-04015 Lindsey E Wallace & Christopher M Young

3-02843 Kimberly M Scott & Anthony J Scott

3-00962 Nickolas W Brown & Kimberly A Webb

3-02014 Michelle J Boston & Joseph F Schooler

3-02593 Kelsey Goodwin-Kelly & Tyler Flynn

3-01613 Baltazar Arciniega & Gabriela Arciniega

3-02635 Amber Paiva & Justin Paiva

3-01059 Nicole M JHancock & Thomas T Hancock Jr

3-01296 Rachel A Larsen & Brent L Loya

3-01539 Mark H Adams & Debra R Adams

Orders

1-00441 State vs Christopher S Swift, ord issue bench warrant

1-03138 State vs Daniel J Baldoz IV, ord issue bench warrant

1-00442 State vs Jamar R Jackson, ord issue bench warrant

1-00388 State vs Jermaine T Pruitt, ord issue bench warrant

1-03261 State vs Ronel R Cusay, ord issue bench warrant

1-00642 State vs Lawrence E Jerry, ord issue bench warrant

1-00440 State vs Jason A Stewart, ord est conditions of release

1-00428 State vs Kenneth Lindell, ord est conditions of release

1-03524 State vs Kenneth Lindell, ord est conditions of release

1-03450 State vs Kenneth Lindell, ord est conditions of release

1-00628 State vs Shaw L Porchia, ord est conditions of release

1-00640 State vs Jamey V Ball, ord est conditions of release

1-00639 State vs Donald Fox, ord est conditions of release

1-01857 State vs Destyn L Iverson, ord est conditions of release

1-03659 State vs Annmarie Morgan, ord est conditions of release

1-03066 State vs Whitney S Rees, ord est conditions of release

1-02118 State vs Whitney S Rees, ord est conditions of release

1-03323 State vs Whitney S Rees, ord est conditions of release

1-02844 State vs Adam Randolph, ord est conditions of release

1-00493 State vs Christopher J Carroll, ord est conditions of release

1-00641 State vs Scott J Smith, ord est conditions of release

1-01610 State vs Griffin Q Blakely, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03147 State vs Christopher A C Summers III, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00609 State vs Cole V Schueler, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03038 State vs Keith A Flores, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03609 State vs Travis E Callison, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-09967 Margaret Williams vs Michael W Young, order of dismissal

2-06391 Oran Adams vs Thy Tim et al, ord for dismissal

2-00491 Tamara Stoper vs Karl Stoper, motion to dismiss

2-04563 Absolute Construction Home Services vs BAGB LLC, ord for continuance of trial date

2-07094 Hi-Tech Parkland LLC vs karl L Theirbach, ord for continuance of trial date

2-09588 Nickolaus Broeker vs Zachary E Voss et al, ord for continuance of trial date

2-03428 Quinessa D Muhammad vs Lamartoe S Henderson, request of disqualification of judge

2-09889 Peggy & Robert Sealey vs King County, request of disqualification of judge

2-06464 Delores Levet vs Travis Arrington et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06476 Michael Musica vs Kaitlin Wade-Herrera et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 28 as to writ of restitution

2-06395 Aaron Christensen vs Hannah Smith, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06474 Willows WPIG LLC vs Naishashakaia Moland etal, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06479 Parkwood WPIG LLC vs Rae Martin et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 27 as to writ of restitution

2-06490 Fairway TIC I LLC vs Daphne Kuver et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 11 as to writ of restitution

2-06488 Rhoda Altom vs Max Mimieux et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

2-06489 Rhoda Altom vs Brandon Hoffman et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 29 as to writ of restitution

3-03470 Amanda R Heitman vs David R Heitman, request of disqualification of judge

3-02761 Steven Banham & Christina Banham, ord to modify parenting plan

3-04228 Nathan Jones vs Christy Jones, ord to modify child support

3-02910 Netza Garcia vs Martha Montaluo, ord to modify parenting plan

3-03346 Christina N Harrison vs Justo Sanchez, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00655 Michael Perry vs Christine Damon, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00674 Daniel Sloan vs Kahmelia Jean, restraining order and hearing notice

3-04606 Lynessa J Stone vs Bjorn R Tinglum, resp ord to show cause Apr 4 as to contempt

3-03947 Olivia Sheridan vs Jonathon Sheridan, resp ord to show cause Mar 25 as to contempt

3-00264 Marcus Hugee vs Ami C Ingram, resp ord to show cause Mar 18 as to contempt

Probate

4-00586 Est Edith L Acosta, will probated, Julie Ann Roe apptd pers rep, ord of solv, H Walley atty

4-00541 Est Kathleen A Dickenson, will probated, Kimberly S Koreis apptd pers rep, ord of solv, E B Chappel atty

4-00528 Est Ana Rose Golebiewski, will probated, Amanda Barleia apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J C Vernon atty

4-00440 Est Alfred J Johnson SR, will probated, Alexander K Johnson appt pers rep, ord of solv, J Jones atty

4-00080 Est Jessica Lynn Corbaley, ord directing clerk to issue letters of admin, S T Wininger atty

4-00606 Est Brian P Egan, ord granting letters of admin, Barbara & Edward Egan apptd Co-pers reps, ord of solv, A Khalaf atty

4-00611 Est Richard Sherbon, ord granting letters of admin, J Martiniello atty

4-00859 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Antonio Warren, ord approving report, J Gray atty