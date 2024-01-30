Superior Court rulings

Judgments

2-05526 GRE Deer Creek LLC vs Dafne Reynoso et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $2,234 plus costs

2-05527 GRE Lakes LLC vs Jacqueline Faamanatuga et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $1,464 plus costs

2-11344 Reeder Management vs Jamila I Sarr et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $9,267 plus costs and fees

2-11957 Lan K Nguyen vs Thanh Vu, pltf recovers jdgment of $28,343

2-04811 The Harrison TNC LLC vs Oproum Lok et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $12,085 plus costs and fees

2-11576 Spanish Hills Apartments vs Alec Ecklund, pltf recovers jdgment of $12,0445 plus costs and fees

2-11712 Erin Westeren et al vs Roneathe R Lee, pltf recovers jdgment of costs and fees

2-07383 Village Crest HOA vs Micheal Mintz, pltf recovers jdgment of $5,997

2-10835 Robert Morris vs Kie Chang et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $5,400 plus costs and fees

2-10901 Arbor Owners vs Catherine West et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $13,172 plus costs and fees

2-11454 Landmark Court Apartments vs Joseph Vogel et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $11,040 plus costs and fees

2-11627 Terra Heights Apts vs Sharaya Foley et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $14,833 plus costs and fees

2-11631 Shana Delight et al vs Danielle Whiton et al, pltf recovers jdgment of $15,789 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-00470 Deborah Kautz & Keith Kautz

3-01023 Rebecca M Yukman & Miah E Akston

3-03523 Michael Huntsman & Isabel Huntsman

3-03706 John Blockman & Brenda Blockman

3-02892 Sarah R Vengley & Christopher D Clark

3-03921 Hayley J Mazzeo & Andrew P Mazzeo

Orders

1-00857 State vs Michael L Holly, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-01600 State vs Wesley A Littleton, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-01867 State vs Justin T Stackman, ord issue bench warrant

1-01871 State vs Justin T Stackman, ord issue bench warrant

1-00900 State vs Justin T Stackman, ord issue bench warrant

1-00225 State vs Kyle A Conner-Smith, ord issue bench warrant

1-01720 State vs Christian Z McQueen, bench warrant quashed

1-02974 State vs Maisey Jo Bradley, bench warrant quashed

1-03370 State vs Dominique J Fleming, ord est conditions of release

1-00248 State vs Christopher E Harris, ord est conditions of release

1-00250 State vs Willard A Stuart, ord est conditions of release

1-00241 Stats vs Willard A Stuart, ord est conditions of release

1-00244 State vs Israel V Tolman, ord est conditions of release

1-00242 State vs Isarel V Tolman, ord est conditions of release

1-00239 State vs Bryan V Buchanan, ord est conditions of release

1-02303 State vs Israel V Tolman, ord est conditions of release

1-00246 State vs Emmanuel N Praml Jr, ord est conditions of release

1-00228 State vs Jeffrey L Bonner, ord est conditions of release

1-00230 State vs Ryan G Yellowjohn, ord est conditions of release

1-00243 State vs Frida S Romero, ord est conditions of release

1-00245 State vs Steven C Putney, ord est conditions of release

1-00247 State vs Jesse K Honts, ord est conditions of release

1-00496 State vs Jose A Silva, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01399 State vs James J Robinson Jr, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00189 State vs Laurrence L Rawdon, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02519 State vs Jose A Silva, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01209 State vs Jose A Silva, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03153 State vs Joshua J Mullens, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-02205 State vs Jose A Pedraza, ord to exonerate bond

1-03746 State vs James T Lee, ord to exonerate bond

1-00400 State vs Vaughn J Holden, ord to exonerate bond

1-00331 State vs Kyle W Rittenhouse, ord to exonerate bond

1-03528 State vs Dalonda D Johnson, ord to exonerate bond

2-05529 AH4R Management vs Silaumea Mauganai et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 27 as to writ of restitution

2-11319 Miramar Apartments vs Tamara Beane et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution

2-05532 23 On Pacific TNC LLC vs Herbert Thompson et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05530 Waterfall Apartments vs Dan Hamilton et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 16 as to writ of restitution

2-05539 Olympic Management Co vs Lorenzo Tran et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05531 Targa Real Estate vs Faaiuga Vaoga et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 20 as to writ of restitution

2-05485 Homes & Land Properties LLC vs Angel M Dillon et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 15 as to writ of restitution

2-05487 Mission Rock Residential vs Asante Brown et al, defts ord to show cause Feb 15 as to writ of restitution

2-11948 Arbors Owner vs Dayanara Carrillo et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution

2-10748 Cube-H Investments vs Ashlynn David et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution

2-11907 VBC Orchard Heights II vs Amanda Robinson et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 6 as to writ of restitution

3-01565 Sean Kieran vs Kynetta Tavernier, resp ord to show cause Geb 15 as to contempt

3-00762 Savanah Fitch vs Jonathan Montoya, Peti ord to show cause Feb 21 as to contempt

3-03148 Jeraldine Black Jr vs Cody C Black Jr, peti ord to show cause Feb 15 as to contempt

3-00564 Heather M Burns vs Nathan H Burns, ord to modify parenting plan

3-00138 Dominic Rerkins vs MArcella Thompson, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00206 Christopher J Gutierrez, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00243 Michael Valintie vs Jessica Wilson, restraining order and hearing notice

3-00470 Deborah Kautz vs Keith Kautz, restraining order and hearing notice

Probate

4-00184 Est John T Little, will probated, Stacy L Bronson apptd pers rep, ord of solv, C E McCarthy atty

4-00188 Est Gayle M Benoit, will probated, Leenell Meyers apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00193 Est Mary A McMenamin, will probated, Rubina Kintz apptd pers rep, ord of solv

4-00175 Est Lila E Early, will probated, David J Early apptd pers rep, ord of solv, K M Rubel atty

4-00180 Est Katherine A Strep, will probated, Maryane Cope apptd pers rep, of solv, K Letexier atty

4-00202 Est Donna J Hagberg, granting letters of admin, Dustin Gali apptd pers rep, D C Braswell

4-02701 Est Juanita Weitzel, granting letters of admin, Micheal Korba appt pers rep, D K Walk atty

4-00208 ESt Arnold M Nash II, granting letters of admin, Christine A Ramsey apptd pers rep, J A Jones atty

4-02010 Cnsrvshp Julieanne Johnson, inventory

4-02273 Cnsrvshp Jessie Schroeder, inventory