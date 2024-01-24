Superior Court new cases

Superior Court

New criminal cases

24-1-00173-7, 01/19/2024, Malicious Mischief in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Johnson, Shawn Phillip

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00174-5, 01/19/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Brown, Ian O’neill

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00175-3, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hellman, Jennifer Alexis M

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00176-1, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Diaz, Juan Carlos

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00177-0, 01/19/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kimball, Keith Steven

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00178-8, 01/19/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Appia, Loveaire Devon

Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.

24-1-00179-6, 01/19/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Rollins, Jelani Saleem

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00180-0, 01/19/2024, Burglary in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Johnson, Tyler James

Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00181-8, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Adcock, Seth Adam

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00182-6, 01/19/2024, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Thomas, James Isaiah

Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00183-4, 01/19/2024, Child Molestation in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dillingham, Bubba S

Prosecutor: Dickson, Christine

Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay

24-1-00184-2, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Swansey, Deondre D

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00185-1, 01/19/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dixon, Trisha Ann

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00186-9, 01/19/2024, Malicious Mischief in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gwaltney, Jeremy Jade

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00187-7, 01/19/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dow, Steven Kerry

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00188-5, 01/19/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Decato, Nicholas Paul

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00189-3, 01/19/2024, Child Molestation in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Rawdon, Laurence Lee

New Civil Cases

24-2-00219-2, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Julian, Morgan

Respondent: Julian, Anthony

24-2-00220-6, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Slayton, Sean Patrick

Respondent: Slayton, Kevyn Corene

24-2-00221-4, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Funk, Sydney Jeanne

Respondent: Wingo, Ryan Glenn

24-2-00222-2, 01/19/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Whitney, Heather Jean

Respondent: Smith, Brandie

Minor: Null, Null

24-2-00223-1, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Garcia, Francina Gabrielle

Respondent: Garcia Jr, Juan Daniel

24-2-00224-9, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Willis, Melanie

Respondent: Martin, Joshua

24-2-00225-7, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Fields, Jefferey Micheal

Respondent: Fields, Michele Rose

24-2-00226-5, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dressel, Danielle

Respondent: Martinez Antonio M

24-2-00227-3, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Booth, Jessika Lee

Respondent: Williams, Ivan

24-2-00228-1, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Jordan, Justina Annette

Respondent: Quick, Larson Keith

24-2-00229-0, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Peake, Kaitlin Rose

Respondent: Peake, Brian James

24-2-00230-3, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Smith, Ernie S

Respondent: Smith, Sylvia N

24-2-00231-1, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Pearson, Shantia Yvette

Respondent: Miller, Sheree Nichelle

24-2-00232-0, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kieran, Kynetta

Respondent: Kieran, Sean

24-2-00233-8, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Cooper, Tina Ann

Respondent: Bontempo, Santina Marie

24-2-00234-6, 01/19/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Riley, Tamia

Respondent: House, Jacob Robert

Minor: Griffin, Greyson

Minor: Dejarlais, Bentley

24-2-00235-4, 01/19/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Delgado Orozco, Brianna

Respondent: Guerrero Vargas, Yasmin

24-2-00236-2, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hart, Kemeiscia

Respondent: Adebiyi, Ifeoluwa

24-2-00237-1, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Timaeus, Gillian

Respondent: Timaeus, Chris

24-2-05381-1, 01/19/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint

Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company

Defendant: Exclusive Construction And Painting LLC

Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael

24-2-05382-0, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments

Defendant: Lovelace, Jerome

Defendant: Lovelace, Lisa

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05386-2, 01/19/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Parthenon Building Rentals LLC

Defendant: Heagle, Ashlyn

Defendant: Eatonville Aerie 3158 Foe Aka Fraternal Order of Eagles

Attorney: Mitchell, Jandon Scott

24-2-05387-1, 01/19/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Shellpoint Mortgage

Defendant: Paolo Chidrome, Et. Al.

Attorney: Chu, Shing Grace

24-2-05391-9, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments

Defendant: Maiava, Geraldine

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05392-7, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Whitney, Heather

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05394-3, 01/19/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Fox, Cheyanne

Defendant: Alvarez Mora, Salvador

Defendant: Bulwark Construction Inc

Attorney: Clark, Steven Michael

24-2-05398-6, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments

Defendant: Cortez, Roberto

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05399-4, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial

Plaintiff: Pacific Highway Shop LLC

Defendant: P.m. Testing Laboratory Inc.

Defendant: Walden, Gerald B.

Defendant: Walden, Christine R.

Attorney: Dial, Armstrong Neil

24-2-05400-1, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments, LLC

Defendant: Straling, Bonnie

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05401-0, 01/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Moreno-Pimonenko, Margarita

Plaintiff: Moreno-Pimonenko, Nicole

Defendant: Jackson, Michael

Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor

24-2-05402-8, 01/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Connect By American Family Insurance Company, As Subrogee of Cassidy W

Defendant: Clarke, Levi

Attorney: Macmillan, Roderic John

24-2-05403-6, 01/19/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Corrales, Arnold

Defendant: Ericson, Angela

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05404-4, 01/19/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Robinson, Porsha S

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05405-2, 01/19/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc

Defendant: Litt, Jasmine J

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05406-1, 01/19/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: First National Bank of Omaha

Defendant: Sojot, Shane

Defendant: Sojot Aka Julie-Ann Sojot Aka Julieann P Sojot, Julie Ann

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05407-9, 01/19/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: First National Bank of Omaha

Defendant: Gachau, Peter I

Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan

24-2-05408-7, 01/19/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Tanoa, Lbj B

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-05409-5, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Mission Rock Residential L.l.c.

Defendant: Presley, Keja

Defendant: Ferrez, Kileaa Manae

Defendant: Thompson, Richard Ray

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05410-9, 01/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Carr, Kathlyne A.

Plaintiff: Lacross, Cherry A.

Defendant: Scott, David W.

Defendant: Scott, J. Doe

Attorney: Landry, Joseph Paul

24-2-05411-7, 01/19/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Kramarevsky, Tatyana

Defendant: Waybright, David And Cheryl

Attorney: Mccormick, Wesley James

24-2-05412-5, 01/19/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: University Place School District

Defendant: Bates, Antoinette

Attorney: Maynard, Michelle Heidi

24-2-05413-3, 01/19/2024, Miscellaneous — Atty Appt

Petitioner: Mora, Elaine

Attorney: Kennedy, Roderick John

24-2-05414-1, 01/19/2024, Tort — Other

Plaintiff: Huff-Mckay, Anthony

Defendant: City of Tacoma

Defendant: Phan, Khanh

Attorney: Neff, Joseph Austin

24-2-05415-0, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Lusk, Douglas

Plaintiff: Lusk, Angela

Defendant: Morelles, Jorge L.

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05416-8, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Metropolitan Management Co

Defendant: Hurst, Zachary

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05417-6, 01/19/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Michelle Black As Lgal For S.b.

Defendant: Edgar Gunther

Defendant: Jane Doe Gunther

Defendant: Allan Gunther

Attorney: Martin, Phillip Thaddeus

24-2-05418-4, 01/19/2024, Consumer Protection Act

Plaintiff: Brown, Steven P.

Plaintiff: Brown, Amanda

Defendant: LLC, South Sound Motor Sports

Defendant: Drake, Romeo

Defendant: Does 1 — 5, Jane/John

Attorney: Lake, Morgan

24-2-05419-2, 01/19/2024, Property Damage

Plaintiff: David Mastroserio

Defendant: Nationwide General Insurance Company

Attorney: Mcgrath, Nicholas Anthony

24-2-05420-6, 01/22/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Jenness, Lyle

Plaintiff: Hines-Jenness, Patti

Defendant: Inc., a R Hospitality, D/B/A Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Defendant: Inc., Jin & Choon D/B/A Candlewood Suites Lacey

Defendant: John And Jane Doe Employee 1-25

Defendant: Companies 1-25

Attorney: Lim, Sok-Khieng

24-2-05421-4, 01/22/2024, Employment

Plaintiff: Cromartie, Wilbur

Defendant: Pierce County

Attorney: Connelly, Marie Hollie

24-2-05422-2, 01/22/2024, Writ of Restitution

Petitioner: Great West Management Group, Inc.

Respondent: Hall, Ashley

Respondent: Hall, Tyler

Respondent: Brooks, Antonio

Respondent: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Ratfield, Allen Garrett

24-2-05423-1, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: North Pearl Street a Limited Partnership (DBA Westside Estates Apartme

Defendant: Bjerke, Kerri

Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell

New Domestic cases

24-3-00186-6, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Kirimi, Marete M

Respondent: Nzioka, Anastasia Syokau

24-3-00190-4, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Chambers, Cheyva Marie

Respondent: Gardee, James Ray

24-3-00191-2, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Johnson, Tremin Thomas

Respondent: Birchette-Johnson, Nissa A

24-3-00192-1, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Macbride, Vanessa Simone

Respondent: Macbride, Robin Dale

24-3-00193-9, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Lindgren, Justin Laine

Respondent: Lindgren, Tatiana Ladonna

24-3-00194-7, 01/18/2024, Legal Separation With Children

Petitioner: Hoey, Samantha Danette

Respondent: Hoey, Colin Richard

Minor: Hoey, Piper D

Minor: Hoey, Skylar W

Minor: Hoey, Atlas E

24-3-00195-5, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Brookover, Hope Leann

Respondent: Hale, Emily Jean

24-3-00196-3, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Krieger, Elisabeth Maria

Respondent: Krieger, Christopher Sky

24-3-00197-1, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Kennedy, Angela Marie

Respondent: Kennedy, Michael Thomas

24-3-00200-5, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Savage, Samantha

Respondent: Savage, Stephen Ray

24-3-00201-3, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Bass, Jesse Andrew

Respondent: Sotelo, Daniel

24-3-00203-0, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Schlitzkus, Rosealtha Ann

Respondent: Schlitzkus, Daniel Erick

24-3-00206-4, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Gutierrez, Christopher Julian

Respondent: Gutierrez, Nancy Leslie

Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin

24-3-00213-7, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Fasano, Peter Sean

Respondent: Fasano, Lisa Louise

Attorney: Sylvester, Jo Reisinger Barbara

24-3-00216-1, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Culton, Erin Jamiel

Respondent: Du Plessis, Sheldon Pieter

Attorney: Swann, L Heather

24-3-00217-0, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Engelhardt-Parales, Jennifer

Respondent: Engelhardt-Parales, Axel

Attorney: Swann, L Heather

24-3-00218-8, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Kristin Marie Easterly

Respondent: Nathanial Hugh Weston

24-3-00226-9, 01/19/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Bayless Da Costa, Joshua

Respondent: Norris, Mackenzie

Respondent: Hanson, Nicolas T

Minor: Hanson, Wren Margaret

Attorney: Steele, Lynn Patricia

24-3-00228-5, 01/19/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Christensen, Emily

Respondent: Lahr, Dustin

Minor: Crow, Ophelia

New probate cases

24-4-00142-8, 01/17/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Wardell-Wilson, Felicia Meosha

Petitioner: Wilson, Arthur, Parent, Harris, Jeremy, Parent, Wardell, Thelicia Dashanique

Minor: Wardell, Jerlicia

Minor: Wardell, Jerkara

24-4-00148-7, 01/18/2024, Will Only, Testator, Roseen, Darien

24-4-00151-7, 01/18/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Larson, Brianna Elyssia, Parent, Monaghan, Kiarra Lynn, Parent, Doe, John

Minor: Larson, Leighton Adam, Involved Party, Knutson, Taylor

24-4-00157-6, 01/19/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Schlumpberger, Vivian Marie

Deceased: Whitnall, Robert A

24-4-00158-4, 01/19/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Napier, Kenny

Respondent: Napier, Kemarion, Court Visitor — Adult Guardian, Jameson, Deborah

24-4-00159-2, 01/19/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Goetz, Julia

Deceased: Goetz, Donna Lee

Attorney: Acker, Grant Timothy

24-4-00160-6, 01/19/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Smith, Kevin

Deceased: Smith, Lucy Verhey

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse