Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New criminal cases
24-1-00173-7, 01/19/2024, Malicious Mischief in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Johnson, Shawn Phillip
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00174-5, 01/19/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Brown, Ian O’neill
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00175-3, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hellman, Jennifer Alexis M
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00176-1, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Diaz, Juan Carlos
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00177-0, 01/19/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kimball, Keith Steven
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00178-8, 01/19/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Appia, Loveaire Devon
Prosecutor: Sanchez, Mark A.
24-1-00179-6, 01/19/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Rollins, Jelani Saleem
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven
24-1-00180-0, 01/19/2024, Burglary in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Johnson, Tyler James
Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven
24-1-00181-8, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Adcock, Seth Adam
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00182-6, 01/19/2024, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Thomas, James Isaiah
Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00183-4, 01/19/2024, Child Molestation in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dillingham, Bubba S
Prosecutor: Dickson, Christine
Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay
24-1-00184-2, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Swansey, Deondre D
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00185-1, 01/19/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dixon, Trisha Ann
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00186-9, 01/19/2024, Malicious Mischief in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gwaltney, Jeremy Jade
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00187-7, 01/19/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dow, Steven Kerry
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00188-5, 01/19/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Decato, Nicholas Paul
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00189-3, 01/19/2024, Child Molestation in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Rawdon, Laurence Lee
New Civil Cases
24-2-00219-2, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Julian, Morgan
Respondent: Julian, Anthony
24-2-00220-6, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Slayton, Sean Patrick
Respondent: Slayton, Kevyn Corene
24-2-00221-4, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Funk, Sydney Jeanne
Respondent: Wingo, Ryan Glenn
24-2-00222-2, 01/19/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Whitney, Heather Jean
Respondent: Smith, Brandie
Minor: Null, Null
24-2-00223-1, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Garcia, Francina Gabrielle
Respondent: Garcia Jr, Juan Daniel
24-2-00224-9, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Willis, Melanie
Respondent: Martin, Joshua
24-2-00225-7, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Fields, Jefferey Micheal
Respondent: Fields, Michele Rose
24-2-00226-5, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dressel, Danielle
Respondent: Martinez Antonio M
24-2-00227-3, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Booth, Jessika Lee
Respondent: Williams, Ivan
24-2-00228-1, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Jordan, Justina Annette
Respondent: Quick, Larson Keith
24-2-00229-0, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Peake, Kaitlin Rose
Respondent: Peake, Brian James
24-2-00230-3, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Smith, Ernie S
Respondent: Smith, Sylvia N
24-2-00231-1, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Pearson, Shantia Yvette
Respondent: Miller, Sheree Nichelle
24-2-00232-0, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kieran, Kynetta
Respondent: Kieran, Sean
24-2-00233-8, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Cooper, Tina Ann
Respondent: Bontempo, Santina Marie
24-2-00234-6, 01/19/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Riley, Tamia
Respondent: House, Jacob Robert
Minor: Griffin, Greyson
Minor: Dejarlais, Bentley
24-2-00235-4, 01/19/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Delgado Orozco, Brianna
Respondent: Guerrero Vargas, Yasmin
24-2-00236-2, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hart, Kemeiscia
Respondent: Adebiyi, Ifeoluwa
24-2-00237-1, 01/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Timaeus, Gillian
Respondent: Timaeus, Chris
24-2-05381-1, 01/19/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint
Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company
Defendant: Exclusive Construction And Painting LLC
Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-05382-0, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments
Defendant: Lovelace, Jerome
Defendant: Lovelace, Lisa
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05386-2, 01/19/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Parthenon Building Rentals LLC
Defendant: Heagle, Ashlyn
Defendant: Eatonville Aerie 3158 Foe Aka Fraternal Order of Eagles
Attorney: Mitchell, Jandon Scott
24-2-05387-1, 01/19/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Shellpoint Mortgage
Defendant: Paolo Chidrome, Et. Al.
Attorney: Chu, Shing Grace
24-2-05391-9, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments
Defendant: Maiava, Geraldine
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05392-7, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Whitney, Heather
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05394-3, 01/19/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Fox, Cheyanne
Defendant: Alvarez Mora, Salvador
Defendant: Bulwark Construction Inc
Attorney: Clark, Steven Michael
24-2-05398-6, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments
Defendant: Cortez, Roberto
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05399-4, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial
Plaintiff: Pacific Highway Shop LLC
Defendant: P.m. Testing Laboratory Inc.
Defendant: Walden, Gerald B.
Defendant: Walden, Christine R.
Attorney: Dial, Armstrong Neil
24-2-05400-1, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments, LLC
Defendant: Straling, Bonnie
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05401-0, 01/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Moreno-Pimonenko, Margarita
Plaintiff: Moreno-Pimonenko, Nicole
Defendant: Jackson, Michael
Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor
24-2-05402-8, 01/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Connect By American Family Insurance Company, As Subrogee of Cassidy W
Defendant: Clarke, Levi
Attorney: Macmillan, Roderic John
24-2-05403-6, 01/19/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Corrales, Arnold
Defendant: Ericson, Angela
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05404-4, 01/19/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Robinson, Porsha S
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05405-2, 01/19/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc
Defendant: Litt, Jasmine J
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05406-1, 01/19/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: First National Bank of Omaha
Defendant: Sojot, Shane
Defendant: Sojot Aka Julie-Ann Sojot Aka Julieann P Sojot, Julie Ann
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05407-9, 01/19/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: First National Bank of Omaha
Defendant: Gachau, Peter I
Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-05408-7, 01/19/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Tanoa, Lbj B
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-05409-5, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Mission Rock Residential L.l.c.
Defendant: Presley, Keja
Defendant: Ferrez, Kileaa Manae
Defendant: Thompson, Richard Ray
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05410-9, 01/19/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Carr, Kathlyne A.
Plaintiff: Lacross, Cherry A.
Defendant: Scott, David W.
Defendant: Scott, J. Doe
Attorney: Landry, Joseph Paul
24-2-05411-7, 01/19/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Kramarevsky, Tatyana
Defendant: Waybright, David And Cheryl
Attorney: Mccormick, Wesley James
24-2-05412-5, 01/19/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: University Place School District
Defendant: Bates, Antoinette
Attorney: Maynard, Michelle Heidi
24-2-05413-3, 01/19/2024, Miscellaneous — Atty Appt
Petitioner: Mora, Elaine
Attorney: Kennedy, Roderick John
24-2-05414-1, 01/19/2024, Tort — Other
Plaintiff: Huff-Mckay, Anthony
Defendant: City of Tacoma
Defendant: Phan, Khanh
Attorney: Neff, Joseph Austin
24-2-05415-0, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Lusk, Douglas
Plaintiff: Lusk, Angela
Defendant: Morelles, Jorge L.
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05416-8, 01/19/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Metropolitan Management Co
Defendant: Hurst, Zachary
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05417-6, 01/19/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Michelle Black As Lgal For S.b.
Defendant: Edgar Gunther
Defendant: Jane Doe Gunther
Defendant: Allan Gunther
Attorney: Martin, Phillip Thaddeus
24-2-05418-4, 01/19/2024, Consumer Protection Act
Plaintiff: Brown, Steven P.
Plaintiff: Brown, Amanda
Defendant: LLC, South Sound Motor Sports
Defendant: Drake, Romeo
Defendant: Does 1 — 5, Jane/John
Attorney: Lake, Morgan
24-2-05419-2, 01/19/2024, Property Damage
Plaintiff: David Mastroserio
Defendant: Nationwide General Insurance Company
Attorney: Mcgrath, Nicholas Anthony
24-2-05420-6, 01/22/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Jenness, Lyle
Plaintiff: Hines-Jenness, Patti
Defendant: Inc., a R Hospitality, D/B/A Holiday Inn Express & Suites
Defendant: Inc., Jin & Choon D/B/A Candlewood Suites Lacey
Defendant: John And Jane Doe Employee 1-25
Defendant: Companies 1-25
Attorney: Lim, Sok-Khieng
24-2-05421-4, 01/22/2024, Employment
Plaintiff: Cromartie, Wilbur
Defendant: Pierce County
Attorney: Connelly, Marie Hollie
24-2-05422-2, 01/22/2024, Writ of Restitution
Petitioner: Great West Management Group, Inc.
Respondent: Hall, Ashley
Respondent: Hall, Tyler
Respondent: Brooks, Antonio
Respondent: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Ratfield, Allen Garrett
24-2-05423-1, 01/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: North Pearl Street a Limited Partnership (DBA Westside Estates Apartme
Defendant: Bjerke, Kerri
Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell
New Domestic cases
24-3-00186-6, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Kirimi, Marete M
Respondent: Nzioka, Anastasia Syokau
24-3-00190-4, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Chambers, Cheyva Marie
Respondent: Gardee, James Ray
24-3-00191-2, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Johnson, Tremin Thomas
Respondent: Birchette-Johnson, Nissa A
24-3-00192-1, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Macbride, Vanessa Simone
Respondent: Macbride, Robin Dale
24-3-00193-9, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Lindgren, Justin Laine
Respondent: Lindgren, Tatiana Ladonna
24-3-00194-7, 01/18/2024, Legal Separation With Children
Petitioner: Hoey, Samantha Danette
Respondent: Hoey, Colin Richard
Minor: Hoey, Piper D
Minor: Hoey, Skylar W
Minor: Hoey, Atlas E
24-3-00195-5, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Brookover, Hope Leann
Respondent: Hale, Emily Jean
24-3-00196-3, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Krieger, Elisabeth Maria
Respondent: Krieger, Christopher Sky
24-3-00197-1, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Kennedy, Angela Marie
Respondent: Kennedy, Michael Thomas
24-3-00200-5, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Savage, Samantha
Respondent: Savage, Stephen Ray
24-3-00201-3, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Bass, Jesse Andrew
Respondent: Sotelo, Daniel
24-3-00203-0, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Schlitzkus, Rosealtha Ann
Respondent: Schlitzkus, Daniel Erick
24-3-00206-4, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Gutierrez, Christopher Julian
Respondent: Gutierrez, Nancy Leslie
Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin
24-3-00213-7, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Fasano, Peter Sean
Respondent: Fasano, Lisa Louise
Attorney: Sylvester, Jo Reisinger Barbara
24-3-00216-1, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Culton, Erin Jamiel
Respondent: Du Plessis, Sheldon Pieter
Attorney: Swann, L Heather
24-3-00217-0, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Engelhardt-Parales, Jennifer
Respondent: Engelhardt-Parales, Axel
Attorney: Swann, L Heather
24-3-00218-8, 01/19/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Kristin Marie Easterly
Respondent: Nathanial Hugh Weston
24-3-00226-9, 01/19/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Bayless Da Costa, Joshua
Respondent: Norris, Mackenzie
Respondent: Hanson, Nicolas T
Minor: Hanson, Wren Margaret
Attorney: Steele, Lynn Patricia
24-3-00228-5, 01/19/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Christensen, Emily
Respondent: Lahr, Dustin
Minor: Crow, Ophelia
New probate cases
24-4-00142-8, 01/17/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Wardell-Wilson, Felicia Meosha
Petitioner: Wilson, Arthur, Parent, Harris, Jeremy, Parent, Wardell, Thelicia Dashanique
Minor: Wardell, Jerlicia
Minor: Wardell, Jerkara
24-4-00148-7, 01/18/2024, Will Only, Testator, Roseen, Darien
24-4-00151-7, 01/18/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Larson, Brianna Elyssia, Parent, Monaghan, Kiarra Lynn, Parent, Doe, John
Minor: Larson, Leighton Adam, Involved Party, Knutson, Taylor
24-4-00157-6, 01/19/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Schlumpberger, Vivian Marie
Deceased: Whitnall, Robert A
24-4-00158-4, 01/19/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Napier, Kenny
Respondent: Napier, Kemarion, Court Visitor — Adult Guardian, Jameson, Deborah
24-4-00159-2, 01/19/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Goetz, Julia
Deceased: Goetz, Donna Lee
Attorney: Acker, Grant Timothy
24-4-00160-6, 01/19/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Smith, Kevin
Deceased: Smith, Lucy Verhey
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse