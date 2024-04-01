Superior Court new cases

SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 27, 2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00293-8, 01/31/2024, Murder in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Tauanuu, Apelu Sone
24-1-00810-3, 03/27/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Tauanuu, Apelu Sone; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00811-1, 03/27/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Adams, Maryann Lovetta; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00812-0, 03/27/2024, Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Phillips, Anthony Lynn
24-1-00813-8, 03/27/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Van Buren, Albert Earl
24-1-00814-6, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Garcia, Marco Antono; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00815-4, 03/27/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Peck, Bryan Chip
24-1-00816-2, 03/27/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Willoghby, Megan N; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00817-1, 03/27/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Arrington, Vanika Cherell; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00818-9, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Gnirk, Dustin Adam; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00819-7, 03/27/2024, Human Trafficking In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ayuso, Elijah Emmanuel; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00820-1, 03/27/2024, Identity Theft in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Roberts, Shana Loretta; Prosecutor: Thomas, Matthew Nevin
New civil cases
24-2-01071-3, 03/28/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Johnson Carolyn J; Respondent: Johnson Yvonne I, Involved Party, Johnson Shawn L
24-2-01072-1, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lesser, Jamey Byron; Respondent: Carrillo, Tina Lynn
24-2-01073-0, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cody, Franklin Carter Servin; Respondent: Ellis, Ariel Nicole
24-2-01074-8, 03/27/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Eddleman, Xiandrea K, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Longmire, Rebekah N; Respondent: Labrum, Cheyanne; Minor: Null
24-2-01075-6, 03/27/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Kinzly, Jake Dylan; Respondent: Prudnick, Hannah
24-2-01076-4, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Alo, Tasi Haven; Respondent: Johnson, Brandon
24-2-01077-2, 03/27/2024, Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Hall, Jennifer Nicole; Respondent: Hall, Aaron J; Minor: Hall, Emeria Sky; Minor: Hall, Aurora Rose; Minor: Hall, Ian Roy
24-2-01078-1, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Pearson, Kelsy; Respondent: Swingle, Landen; Petitioner: Schmidt, Leila
24-2-01079-9, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sagatu, Priscilla A; Respondent: Levale, John T
24-2-01080-2, 03/27/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ervin, Jayana Alise; Respondent: Stewart, Marc W
24-2-01081-1, 03/27/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Rivera, Crystal Junette; Respondent: Shapovalov, Vadim Yurivevich
24-2-01082-9, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hale, Lara; Respondent: Finley, Scott Robert
24-2-01083-7, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: John, Henry Albert; Respondent: Malatare, Mikayla Josephine
24-2-01084-5, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Smith, Laurisa; Respondent: Smith, Joel Daniel
24-2-01085-3, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mclaughlin, Tanna Faye; Respondent: Mclaughlin, Scott Williams
24-2-01086-1, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Miklian, Kastyn Rose-Mariy; Respondent: Ware, Tyler Lee
24-2-01087-0, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Guerrero, Diane Marie; Respondent: Parsons, Matthew Wayne
24-2-01088-8, 03/27/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Williams, Jaquel; Respondent: Jones, Katrina Marielee
24-2-01089-6, 03/28/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Johnson, Carolyn Jane; Respondent: Johnson, Yvonne, Involved Party, Johnson, Bruce
24-2-01090-0, 03/28/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rohn, Robbyn; Petitioner: Romero Christopher; Respondent: Winns, Calvin J
24-2-06871-1, 03/26/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Lasenby, Melvin Jr; Respondent: State of Washington
24-2-06882-7, 03/27/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Hedrick, Hallie A; Defendant: Theurer, Cheyenne R; Defendant: Theurer, J Doe; Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy; Attorney: Lloyd, D Robert
24-2-06883-5, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: King, Carol; Defendant: Obrien, Sean; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06884-3, 03/27/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Albert, Joyce E; Defendant: Wisk, Janae K; Attorney: Carr, D. Harold; Attorney: Longshore, Michelle Jodi
24-2-06885-1, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC; Defendant: Braswell, Corby L; Defendant: Peterson, Jennifer L; Defendant: Sheppard, Kaylah; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06886-0, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing LLC; Defendant: Faletoi, Felu P; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06887-8, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments LLC; Defendant: Camilla, Marcel Alexander; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06888-6, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: Fresh Collar LLC; Defendant: Mckinney, Sonja G; Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth
24-2-06889-4, 03/27/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Travelers Insurance Company; Minor: Kihn, Darcy; Attorney: Menendez, David Arturo
24-2-06890-8, 03/27/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Ashworth, Harold R; Defendant: Pierce County; Attorney: Brown, Alden David
24-2-06891-6, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gp 8022 Lakewood LLC; Defendant: Ballenger, James; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06892-4, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Country Estates Wpig LLC; Defendant: Delacerda, Raul; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06894-1, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: Gdb Investments LLC; Defendant: Jefferson Building Partners LLC; Attorney: Rosenfield, a Kevin
24-2-06895-9, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 402 Wpi LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; Defendant: Michael, Isaiah; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06896-7, 03/27/2024, Medical Malpractice; Plaintiff: Marsh, Lisa; Plaintiff: Gyer, Norm; Defendant: Saurabh Md, Shireesh; Defendant: Washington Permanente Medical Group Pc DBA Kaiser Permanente; Defendant: Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington DBA Kaiser Permanente; Attorney: Melter, Brandon Mark
24-2-06897-5, 03/27/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Tatrin, Mikhail; Defendant: Harbor Montessori School; Attorney: Lee, James Jonathan
24-2-06898-3, 03/27/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Brown, Christine; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06899-1, 03/27/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Rathbone, Perriann; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06900-9, 03/27/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Coburn, William J; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06901-7, 03/27/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Sandal, Mark; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06902-5, 03/27/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Arbor Owner LLC,; Defendant: Et. Al., Conner Sean; Attorney: Reynolds, Leigh Deena
24-2-06903-3, 03/27/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Defendant: Tabataba, S; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06904-1, 03/27/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Cherry, Joshua; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-06905-0, 03/27/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Greenwood, Christopher Batese; Respondent: State of Washington; Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher
24-2-06906-8, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 7305 8th St LLC; Defendant: Nash, Jason; Defendant: Lucky, Lafayette; Defendant: Mabel, Edna; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-06907-6, 03/28/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Erhardt, Erica N.; Defendant: Van Sickle, Carlos H.; Defendant: Van Sickle, Jane/John Doe; Attorney: Greene, M. Timothy
New domestic cases
24-3-00978-6, 03/26/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Storrar, Hilary Alice; Respondent: Storrar, Benjamin Lee
24-3-00984-1, 03/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Silvsa Velarde, Marleny C
24-3-00985-9, 03/26/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Sutherland, Erica Rae; Respondent: Nightingale, Brandon Michael; Minor: Nightingale, Zayla Rae; Minor: Nightingale, Nasiya Vae
24-3-00986-7, 03/26/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Matson, Maria Estella; Respondent: Matson, Aasron Ross
24-3-00988-3, 03/26/2024, Defacto Parentage; Petitioner: Smith, Shirley Lynn; Respondent: Burns, Crystal Ann; Minor: Burns, Bearett Ann; Minor: Burns, Toby Marie
24-3-00989-1, 03/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Neil, Elizabeth Christine; Respondent: Cephas, Caleb Johnathan
24-3-00991-3, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Roach, Glenda C; Respondent: Roach, Mark A
24-3-00992-1, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Congdon, Joshua Raymond; Respondent: Congdon, Kristy Sue; Attorney: Quartararo, Jane Margaret
24-3-00993-0, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Pilabre Savadogo, Fatimata; Respondent: Savadogo, Salifou
24-3-00994-8, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Morcombe, George Maurice; Respondent: Morcombe, Virgina S; Attorney: Lamari, Lorraine Jennifer
24-3-00995-6, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dockum, Nicholas Shane; Respondent: Robben, Senecca Rene
24-3-00996-4, 03/27/2024, Annulment-Invalidity; Petitioner: Williams, Sage Lren; Respondent: Marais, Connor
24-3-00997-2, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Asbert, Elisa Minnette; Respondent: Asbert, Edward Donald
24-3-00998-1, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Annable Jr., Colin J.; Respondent: Annable, Dena M.; Attorney: Spencer, Ann Madeleine
24-3-00999-9, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Sanchez, Vyctoria Joy; Respondent: Sanchez-Fernandez, Edgar Ramses
24-3-01000-8, 03/27/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Heen, Michael; Respondent: Mokvzycki, Jessica; Minor: Heen, Delilah; Attorney: Hume, Ty
24-3-01001-6, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Johnson, Alexander Lloyd; Respondent: Johnson, Christina Rachelle
24-3-01003-2, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Da Silva Rage, Megan M.; Respondent: Da Silva Rage, Gustavo; Attorney: Meikle, L. Brian
24-3-01004-1, 03/27/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Nistrian, Emanuel; Respondent: Record, Alyssa; Attorney: Gutierrez, Margaret Gabriela
24-3-01006-7, 03/28/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rasmussen, Alexandria; Respondent: Rasmussen, Michael; Attorney: Helland, K Andrew
New probate cases
24-4-00773-6, 03/26/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Vercoe, Samantha; Petitioner: Brunet, Christian; Minor: Lang, Cinsere A
24-4-00780-9, 03/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Multicare / Good Samaritan Hospital; Respondent: Mustain, Kathy, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Webley, Gregory; Attorney: Taylor, Campbell Ross
24-4-00781-7, 03/26/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Multicare Health System; Respondent: Goforth, Douglas, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Sarandos, Dolores; Attorney: Taylor, Campbell Ross
24-4-00783-3, 03/27/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Smith, Ruth; Deceased: Geise, Richard Don; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin
24-4-00784-1, 03/27/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Groshong, David L; Deceased: Heil, Sheree Lee; Attorney: Bottimore, R Leslie
24-4-00785-0, 03/27/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Steward, Dena K; Deceased: Steward, James Kenton; Attorney: Keay, W. Christopher
24-4-00786-8, 03/27/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Lincoln, Victoria; Deceased: Lincoln, Roger H; Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea
24-4-00787-6, 03/27/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Glaisyer, John Bernard; Deceased: Glaisyer, Barbara Lillian
24-4-00788-4, 03/27/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Diane, Sarah A.; Respondent: Mitchell, Steven P.; Attorney: Rolfs, Rachel
24-4-00789-2, 03/27/2024, Will Only; Testator: Meirndorf, Janet A
24-4-00790-6, 03/27/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Tefft, Julie; Deceased: Robeck, Eunice; Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea
