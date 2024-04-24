Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/18/2024
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00993-2, 04/18/2024; Vehicular Assault-Rm/Dui/Dso; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Phillips, Brooke L
24-1-00994-1, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The First Degr; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Hopkins, Deshawn Larail; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00995-9, 04/18/2024; Assault In The Third Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Evatt, Scott Emerson; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00996-7, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The First Degr; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Notar Francisco, Nicholas; Prosecutor: Berberich-Eerebout, Lena
24-1-00997-5, 04/18/2024; Vehicular Homicide; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Mcneil, Gregory Charles; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne
24-1-00998-3, 04/18/2024; Robbery In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Price, William Andrew; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00999-1, 04/18/2024; Assault In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Otto, Brandon John; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-01000-1, 04/18/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Herrera, Jr, Esteban; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-01001-9, 04/18/2024; Felony Violation Of A Court Order; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Legas, James Ryan; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-01002-7, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Willis, Edward Deoandrae; Prosecutor: Sanchez, Kara E.
24-1-01003-5, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The Second Deg; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Elder, Kaale Nathan Joshua
24-1-01004-3, 04/18/2024; Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Merida, Antonio Javier; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-01005-1, 04/18/2024; Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Hanson, Christopher Charles
24-1-01006-0, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Meyer, Devon Allen; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-01007-8, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Macfarland, Myriah Rae; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-01008-6, 04/18/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Serrano, Joseph Dylan; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-01009-4, 04/18/2024; Child Molestation In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Jansson, Jason Michael
New Civil Cases
24-2-01359-3, 04/18/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rabon, Jared Cole; Respondent: Ritchey, Lisa Dawn; Attorney: Duncan, Morrow Gina
24-2-01360-7, 04/18/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ward, Tina Marie; Respondent: Ward, Donald James; Attorney: Vranizan, Erika
24-2-01361-5, 04/18/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Estacio, Roy Edward; Respondent: Butler, Eeron
24-2-01362-3, 04/18/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ross, Holly Faye; Respondent: Case, Deborah Ann; Minor: Scott, Ireana Ann; Minor: Peek, Jasiah Javon
24-2-01363-1, 04/18/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Butler, Steven Darnell; Respondent: Roberts, Briana Allysse
24-2-01364-0, 04/18/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Schwartz, Kristiana Rose; Respondent: Moore, Marquis Kenneth Donte
24-2-01365-8, 04/18/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Blue, Keyanna Areathea; Respondent: Booker, Semaj T
24-2-01366-6, 04/18/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Bentley, Elizabeth Anne; Respondent: Williams, Anthony Justin; Minor: Williams, Valencia Imogen; Minor: Williams, Thaisa Andromache; Minor: Williams, Puck Lancaster; Minor: Williams, Ajax Oberon; Minor: Williams, Mariana Juliet; Minor: Williams, Bianca Nell
24-2-01367-4, 04/18/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Reichl , Gary Jon; Respondent: Reichl, Holli; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Reichl , Kristi D
24-2-01368-2, 04/18/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Kroulek, Michelle Lynn
24-2-07374-0, 04/18/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Klein, Margo D.; Defendant: Xu, Zhirun N.; Defendant: Xu, Jane Doe; Attorney: Ladenburg, William John
24-2-07375-8, 04/18/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.; Defendant: Iverson, Robert; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-07376-6, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hokold Development D/B/A Aladdin-Camelot Apartments Llc; Defendant: Lee, John; Defendant: Springs, Nanette; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-07377-4, 04/18/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Llc, Jg Wentworth Originations; Defendant: Neidigh, Chloe; Attorney: Blohowiak, John Bruce
24-2-07378-2, 04/18/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Ciampoli, Samantha; Plaintiff: Loomis, Darren; Plaintiff: Loomis, Kevin; Plaintiff: Loomis, Ophelia; Defendant: Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company; Defendant: Infinity Insurance Agency, Inc.; Defendant: Kemper Auto Corporation; Attorney: Morgan, Dawn Danica
24-2-07379-1, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Mathisen, Monika; Defendant: Sullivan, Ian; Defendant: Sullivan, Kyle; Defendant: Sullivan, Billie Jo; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-07380-4, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council; Defendant: Morgan, Candy; Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph
24-2-07381-2, 04/18/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Vandeberg Johnson & Gandara P.s.; Defendant: Kealy, Christopher; Attorney: King, Matthew Brian
24-2-07382-1, 04/18/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services Llc; Defendant: Marquardt, Scott B; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-07383-9, 04/18/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services Llc; Defendant: Faatiga, Sheilavette; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-07384-7, 04/18/2024; Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company; Defendant: M&D Drywall Llc; Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-07385-5, 04/18/2024; Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company; Defendant: A&H Finish Carpentry Llc; Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-07386-3, 04/18/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Rainier Ridge At Lipoma Communities Homeowners Association; Defendant: Shirley Quantrell; Defendant: Jane Or John Doe Quantrell; Attorney: Laicharoenwat, Chawisa
24-2-07387-1, 04/18/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Curcio Jr, Samuel; Plaintiff: Curcio, Kathy; Defendant: Langston Jr, Paul B.; Defendant: Langston Jr, Jane Doe; Defendant: Langston, Paul B.; Defendant: Langston, Jane Doe; Defendant: Langston, Jacob Douglas P.; Defendant: Langston, Douglas P.; Attorney: Watson, W. Mark
24-2-07388-0, 04/18/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Hairston, Curtis; Defendant: City Of Tacoma; Attorney: Musto, Jeffrey
24-2-07389-8, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bci Properties Llc; Defendant: Himmelberger, Kiera; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-07390-1, 04/18/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Lea Moquete; Defendant: Gnc Holdings, Llc; Attorney: Denlinger, Walter Brian
24-2-07391-0, 04/18/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Pwrei Willow Hill Llc; Defendant: West Seattle Tobacco Company; Attorney: Green, D. Matthew
24-2-07392-8, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: B.e.s.s. Company Dba Stinson Avenue Llc; Defendant: Lafler, Phillip H.; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-07393-6, 04/18/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Bussard, Brian Jay; Defendant: Han, Jae Yeon; Defendant: Kazak, Vladimir Timofeyevich; Defendant: Prestige Remodeling Services, Llc; Defendant: Arechiga, Juan Antonio
24-2-07395-2, 04/18/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Zoirkulov, Dilyor; Defendant: Coffman, Roe; Defendant: Coffman, Jane Doe; Attorney: James, J Kamela
24-2-07396-1, 04/18/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Hacker Industries Inc; Defendant: Sound Floors Llc
24-2-07397-9, 04/18/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Domatac Housing, Llc; Defendant: Harmon, Rebecca; Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-07398-7, 04/19/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Woodland Industries General Contracting Inc.; Defendant: Horton, Melissa L.; Defendant: Horton, Calvin; Attorney: Mcaleenan, E Michael
24-2-07399-5, 04/19/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Franklin, Eric Q; Respondent: Pierce County, Washington Prosecutor – Criminal Division
24-2-07400-2, 04/19/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Pacific Market Place Llc; Defendant: Gravity Coffee Company Llc; Defendant: Ansola, Maximo; Defendant: Ansola, Jane Doe; Attorney: Mcaleenan, E Michael
New Domestic Cases
24-3-01198-5, 04/15/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Torgeson-Jones, Dante Jerome; Respondent: Rodriguez, Elia Valeria Ibarra; Minor: Jones, Orlando Messiah Damian
24-3-01241-8, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Kassa, Andrea Louise; Respondent: Kassa, Solomon David
24-3-01244-2, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Beeler, Alyshia Merrilyn; Respondent: Lawson, Cameron Joseph
24-3-01245-1, 04/17/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Thierry, Kiara Monique Lashae; Respondent: Williams, John Leslie Ii; Minor: Thierry-Williams, Merlei Jontae
24-3-01249-3, 04/17/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Turner, Andrea C; Respondent: Turner, Christopher James
24-3-01251-5, 04/18/2024; Modification Of Custody; Petitioner: Poole, Christopher Jay; Respondent: Poole, Alexandria Deirdre; Minor: Poole, Carter Jay; Attorney: Schweinler, Colin Roger
24-3-01253-1, 04/18/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Anderson, Arnelle James T; Respondent: Avila, Virginia Charlene; Attorney: Trent, E. Lauren
24-3-01257-4, 04/18/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Walker, Shaleese Carol; Respondent: Walker, Curtis John; Attorney: Dedeaux, Malena Shanece
24-3-01258-2, 04/18/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Serna, Esperanza Domingo; Respondent: Serna, Oliver Solla; Attorney: Inos, Agulto Elaine
24-3-01261-2, 04/19/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Waiyaki, Yvonne, W.; Respondent: Kinyanjui, Humphrey, M.; Attorney: Swann, L Heather
New Probate Cases
24-4-00911-9, 04/10/2024; Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Involved Party: Boohm, Carolyn; Involved Party: Anchor Guardianship And Case Managment Services Inc
24-4-00983-6, 04/18/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Lee, Woan Yun; Deceased: Lee, Jin Tang; Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather
24-4-00984-4, 04/18/2024; Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Spier, William W.; Petitioner: Sharon Gammon Testamentary Trust; Respondent: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Llc; Respondent: Spier, Tyler W.; Respondent: Gammon, Sue L; Attorney: Marston, J Christopher
24-4-00985-2, 04/18/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Warden, Arlene; Deceased: Warden, Gilda P; Attorney: Kampbell, M Brianne
24-4-00987-9, 04/18/2024; Will Only; Testator: Healey, Clifton
24-4-00988-7, 04/18/2024; Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Davis, Susan C
24-4-00989-5, 04/18/2024; Will Only; Testator: Chambers, Robert Leroy
24-4-00991-7, 04/18/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Panagiotu, Deborah; Deceased: Klein, Eldon Duane; Attorney: Betzendorfer, E. Jeanne
24-4-00992-5, 04/19/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Stumpf, Jr., James; Deceased: Cartwright, Georgie B.; Attorney: Wambold, Joseph Torey
24-4-00993-3, 04/19/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Hamilton, Sean; Petitioner: Hamilton, Darby; Deceased: Hamilton, Steven; Attorney: Crowe, Walston Daniel