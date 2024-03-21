Superior Court new cases

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 18, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 18, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00726-3, 03/18/2024, Failure to Remain At Accident Resulting In Death; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Villafuerte, Sebastian Fransico; Prosecutor: Dasse, Elizabeth Anne

24-1-00727-1, 03/18/2024, Residential Burglary; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Theobald, Ammon Sol; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M; Prosecutor: Benson, Karen

24-1-00728-0, 03/18/2024, Vehicular Assault-Dui; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Matthews, Chastity Mae

24-1-00729-8, 03/18/2024, Dealing In Depictions of Minor Engaged In Sexually; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Katzenberger, Benjamin Karl

24-1-00730-1, 03/18/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Graham, Cammi Nicole

24-1-00731-0, 03/18/2024, Animal Cruelty in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Pina, Tracy Ann, Codefendant: Pina, Sergio Sierra, 24-1-00732-8

24-1-00732-8, 03/18/2024, Animal Cruelty in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Pina, Sergio Sierra, Codefendant: Pina, Tracy Ann, 24-1-00731-0

24-1-00733-6, 03/18/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Brooms, Kendrick Sintel; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00734-4, 03/18/2024, Rape in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Smith, Titus Decarios

24-1-00735-2, 03/18/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Keith, Dennis Neil; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek

24-1-00736-1, 03/18/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Cerisier, Charles Stevens; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00737-9, 03/18/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Tupai, Safune J; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

New civil cases

24-2-00935-9, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Palacios, Jennifer Pollock; Respondent: Palacios, Martin

24-2-00936-7, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Murphy, Alisha Sky; Respondent: Norton, Stefan Mark

24-2-00937-5, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Leeper, David Lee; Respondent: Leeper, Alex Michael Takashi

24-2-00938-3, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hayward, Jamie Lynell; Respondent: Richard, Maurice Lamont

24-2-00939-1, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Davenport, Nadiyah A; Respondent: Sykes, Brian

24-2-00940-5, 03/18/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ware, Tyler Lee; Respondent: Miklian, Kastyn; Minor: Ware, Erik John

24-2-00941-3, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Stanley, Scott Robin; Respondent: Pistole, Steve

24-2-00942-1, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Shofstall, Jennifer; Respondent: Strawder, Samuel

24-2-00943-0, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Diez-Quenpil, Heydy Flores; Respondent: Flores Castillo, Maria Isabel

24-2-00944-8, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wheeler, Sandra; Respondent: Wheeler, Amanda

24-2-00945-6, 03/18/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Redfield, Rachel; Respondent: Mace, Marlena

24-2-00946-4, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lollie, Travianna Danyell; Respondent: Johnston, Jesse Jacob

24-2-00947-2, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Thomas, Courtney Eva Jean; Respondent: Cordova, Raquel Rena

24-2-00948-1, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Harris, Michelle Lynn; Respondent: Thomas, Iven Maurice

24-2-06675-1, 03/15/2024, Administrative Law Review; Petitioner: Contris, Lisa; Respondent: Department of Licensing

24-2-06683-2, 03/18/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Heckman, Elizabeth C.; Defendant: Pro Vision Companies LLC; Defendant: Cody, Brian L.; Attorney: Cox, Adam

24-2-06685-9, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 17718 Gem Heights LLC DBA Silver Creek Apartments; Defendant: Jones, Jason T.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06686-7, 03/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Gonzalez, Noah; Plaintiff: Gonzalez, Alexandria; Defendant: Farmers Insurance Company of Washington; Attorney: Mendoza, Jennifer

24-2-06687-5, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC; Defendant: Taylor, Sandra D.; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06688-3, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC; Defendant: Session, Naekia J.; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06689-1, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Up Apts I LLC; Defendant: Castillo, Mary Louise; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06690-5, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Santa Ana 6961 LLC; Defendant: Ephrem, Rachel; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06691-3, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Plateau 176 LLC; Defendant: Semuda, Monica D.; Defendant: Semuda, Dale T.; Defendant: Semuda, Marc T.; Defendant: Mendiola, Alina O.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06692-1, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company; Defendant: Hall, Timothy; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06693-0, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments, LLC; Defendant: Montrone, Haylen; Defendant: Montrone, Emily; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06694-8, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: New Tacoma Phase II Mercy, LLC; Defendant: Smart, Rhonda; Defendant: Occupants, Any And All; Attorney: Muchinsky, Michael Brian

24-2-06695-6, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Jcl Management Inc.; Defendant: Bryant, Amari; Defendant: Bryant, Daravuth; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06696-4, 03/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Cooper Agee, Alishia; Plaintiff: Villegas Agee, Javier; Defendant: Williams, Tanner; Attorney: Eberle, Roxanne

24-2-06697-2, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: The Landmark Group; Plaintiff: Wallingford 3537-3539 LLC; Defendant: Christopher S Chilson; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Knutson, Keon

24-2-06699-9, 03/18/2024, Injunction; Plaintiff: Iconix Adventures LLC; Plaintiff: Bassi, Saranjit; Defendant: Grim, David; Defendant: Gleave, Spencer; Defendant: Gleave, Nikki; Attorney: Clifthorne, R Lucy

24-2-06700-6, 03/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Jaber, Daniel K.; Defendant: Hoang, Nghia V.; Attorney: Alvarez, Ralph Steve

24-2-06701-4, 03/18/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Faltus, Michael; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06702-2, 03/18/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Ness & Campbell Crane, Inc.; Defendant: Moe Welding & Erecting, Inc.; Attorney: Arbaugh, Matthew

24-2-06703-1, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Gasolo, Puaseisei Carla; Defendant: Sila, Julie Vanessa; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06704-9, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Jones, Lakheata; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06705-7, 03/18/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Zumwalt, Amanda; Defendant: Fred Meyer Stores, Inc; Attorney: Guldhammer, Elana Katie

24-2-06706-5, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Blue, Zurel; Defendant: Qualls, Jason Richard; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06707-3, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Valdez, Chloe; Defendant: Poese, Ioane Luaafe; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06708-1, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Reed, Tyus Xaiver; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06709-0, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC; Defendant: Bell, Markeith; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06710-3, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Maldonado, Israel Valdemar; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06711-1, 03/18/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Safe Harbor Property Management LLC; Defendant: Njoroge, Irene; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06712-0, 03/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Maria Gabales; Defendant: Jamieson A. Pitre; Defendant: John Doe; Attorney: Gibbons, V. Steven

24-2-06713-8, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC; Defendant: Fountain, Andraell; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06714-6, 03/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: Bardon, Henry L. DBA Bardon Enterprises LLC; Defendant: Gibson, Deautry L. DBA Cbd-R-Us; Attorney: Burnham, Andrew Stephen

24-2-06715-4, 03/19/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Fife License & Title, L.l.c.; Defendant: College Center LLC; Defendant: Central Realty & Investment Corp.; Attorney: Mccarthy, Emery Conor

New domestic cases

24-3-00863-1, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Mellott, Kylie Nicole; Respondent: Mellott, William Kyle

24-3-00867-4, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rivera-Figueroa, Valerie; Respondent: Ortiz Velazquez, Brenan Delfino

24-3-00868-2, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Barajas Solis, Sandra Edey; Respondent: Lemos, Neftali Robert

24-3-00869-1, 03/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Bothwell, Christopher Michael; Respondent: Sells, Angela Nicole; Minor: Bothwell, Ian Charles; Minor: Bothwell, Benjamin Dean; Minor: Bothwell, Ember Leona

24-3-00870-4, 03/15/2024, Annulment-Invalidity; Petitioner: Glaze, Dante Lemar; Respondent: Fisher, Lindsey J

24-3-00871-2, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Siebenthal, Neil Jacob; Respondent: Gaddis, Brianna Lyn

24-3-00873-9, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Roberts, Christin N.; Respondent: Roberts, Jimmie R.; Attorney: Holmes, Ann Hillary

24-3-00874-7, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Murphy, Alisha Sky; Respondent: Norton, Stefon Mark

24-3-00875-5, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Calderon, Jasmine; Respondent: Materon, Larry Gallardo

24-3-00878-0, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Olson, Jolinda; Respondent: Olson, Thomas; Attorney: Burnett, Rhonda

24-3-00879-8, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Blackburn, Marc Keeling; Respondent: Blackburn, Cheryl Ann; Attorney: Peckenpaugh, Rogers Lindsey

24-3-00880-1, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Summerfield, Melani; Respondent: Summerfield, Joshua

24-3-00881-0, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Winn, Jeremy Laird; Respondent: Winn, Christine; Attorney: Whang, P.s. Frederick

24-3-00882-8, 03/18/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Reyes, Erick; Respondent: Bautista, Brenda; Minor: Lemos Bautista, Edrian

24-3-00884-4, 03/18/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Eggleston Iv, John Marshall; Respondent: Herron, Rebecca Ann; Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00885-2, 03/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Naugle, Robert; Respondent: Sprute, Anne; Attorney: Gibbs, M. Nathan

24-3-00887-9, 03/19/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Utz, Erik Allin; Respondent: Utz, Darlene Danielle; Attorney: Inos, Agulto Elaine

New probate cases

24-4-00698-5, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Adams, Tahvia J.; Deceased: Beeson, Agnes Anna; Attorney: Hoefel, L. Richard

24-4-00700-1, 03/18/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Matthew, Tristan; Parent: Jordan, Ebony; Respondent: Mcccoy, Maia; Minor: Jordan, Lai-Loni

24-4-00701-9, 03/18/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Clothier, Michael Lynn; Deceased: Miller, Patricia Sharon

24-4-00702-7, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Buell, Cynthia; Deceased: Holbrook, Elnora; Attorney: Politis, Andreas Lambros

24-4-00703-5, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Foster, Shelley; Deceased: Levi, Florence B.; Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-4-00704-3, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Iverson, Diane; Deceased: Morrison, William B. Jr.; Attorney: Flemins, Mindie

24-4-00705-1, 03/18/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Osborne, Tammy; Respondent: Fletcher, Gloria; Attorney: Surface, Ann Holly

24-4-00707-8, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Gidlof, Austin D; Deceased: Gidlof, David Alan; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon

24-4-00708-6, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Lindsay A. Duncan; Deceased: Tamara I. Deshaies; Attorney: Lovejoy, Ashley Colleen

24-4-00709-4, 03/18/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Burrows, Raymond William III; Deceased: Burrows, Raymond William II; Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna