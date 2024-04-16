Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/10/2024
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00806-5,03/26/2024; Assault In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Lambert, Nathan Walker; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00947-9, 04/10/2024; Custodial Assault; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Melendrez, Lorenzo Eduardo; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00948-7, 04/10/2024; Theft Of A Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Mcfarlane, Richard Marlon; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00949-5, 04/10/2024; Burglary In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Van Mechelen, Isaac Vernon; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00950-9, 04/10/2024; Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Clark, Craig; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00951-7, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Cordova, Mariah Angelique; Codefendant: Rangel, Adriana Angel 24-1-00952-5; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00952-5, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Rangel, Adriana Angel; Codefendant: Cordova, Mariah Angelique 24-1-00951-7; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00953-3, 04/10/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Sehlin, Aaron Sean
24-1-00954-1, 04/10/2024; Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Serna, Oliver Solla; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00955-0, 04/10/2024; Robbery In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Fields, Jaelin Tyrone
24-1-00956-8, 04/10/2024; Theft In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Fisher, Amber Nicole; Codefendant: Chesney, Jonathan Zachry 24-1-00957-6
24-1-00957-6, 04/10/2024; Trafficking In Stolen Property In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Chesney, Jonathan Zachry; Codefendant: Fisher, Amber Nicole 24-1-00956-8
New Civil Cases
24-2-01256-2, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Carter, Thomas Scott; Respondent: Rengott, Sonya
24-2-01257-1, 04/10/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Tradewell, Brandon Thomas; Respondent: Tolman, Mia
24-2-01258-9, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Doty, Sara Nikol; Respondent: Curry, Robert Bradley
24-2-01259-7, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ferree, Annqunette Eve; Respondent: Myers, Anthony Christopher
24-2-01260-1, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mcmonigle , Marlynna; Respondent: Kipp, Michael Faye
24-2-01261-9, 04/10/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Kryzsko, Stephanie Rae; Respondent: Robinson, Ian L
24-2-01262-7, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Singh, Jassy; Respondent: Dhillon, Harpreet Singh
24-2-01263-5, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hethcock, Jamie Lynn Elizabeth; Respondent: Malidore, Brandon Allan
24-2-01264-3, 04/10/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Hicks, Robynn Elaine Mose; Respondent: Waeschle, Scott
24-2-01265-1, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Steptoe, Vivian Ann; Respondent: Steptoe, David Elaine
24-2-01266-0, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Estep, Eric Allen; Respondent: Rice, Danielle Lynn
24-2-01267-8, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Marchan, Ephrain Jr Mark; Respondent: Marchan , Ephrain
24-2-01268-6, 04/10/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Anderson, Jacquetta; Respondent: Quinata, Roque John
24-2-01269-4, 04/10/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Merino Lopez, Reyna; Respondent: Lopez, Wilfrido Guadalupe; Minor: Macias Merino, Greidy Nancy; Minor: Macias Merino, Lucia; Minor: Macias Merino, Marina Yessica; Minor: Lopez Merino, Yarely Dianaly; Minor: Martinez Merino, Yazmin Claudia; Minor: Martinez Merino, Beatriz Bella
24-2-01270-8, 04/11/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Rodriguez, Angela; Respondent: Willis, Saleem; Minor: Willis, Sahari
24-2-07143-7, 04/08/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Ramsey, Kimberly Ann; Defendant: Campbell, Dylan
24-2-07185-2, 04/10/2024; Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Young, Kenneth; Plaintiff: Young, Teresa; Defendant: Apex Motors Parkland Llc; Defendant: Alnaggar, Abdalghani; Defendant: Alnaggar, Jane Doe; Defendant: Algomaie, Ahmed; Defendant: Algomaie, Jane Doe; Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene
24-2-07186-1, 04/10/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Community 1st Credit Union; Defendant: Hawkins, Sabrina; Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-07187-9, 04/10/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Qualstar Credit Union; Defendant: Garza, Casey M.; Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner Of Casey M. Garza; Attorney: Swartley, Michael David
24-2-07188-7, 04/10/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.; Defendant: Singh, Jitendra V.; Defendant: R S Gill Express Ltd; Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-07189-5, 04/10/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Qualstar Credit Union; Defendant: Phillips, Roseanna Maria; Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner Of Roseanna Maria Phillips; Attorney: Swartley, Michael David
24-2-07190-9, 04/10/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Pioneer Roofing Supply Llc Dba Pioneer Builders Supply Company Dba Pa; Defendant: Spencer Roofing & Siding Llc; Defendant: Davenport, Nicholas; Attorney: Jurisch, Arthur Alexander
24-2-07191-7, 04/10/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Navy Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Mcgee, Victor O.; Attorney: Stelmach, Rea
24-2-07192-5, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Idaho Housing And Finance Association (Dba Homeloanserv); Defendant: Porsche Parnell; Defendant: Ronald Parnell Jr.; Defendant: All Other Quests, Tenants And/Or Subtenants; Attorney: Costello, Hinckley Sean
24-2-07193-3, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Copper Valley Apartments, Llc; Defendant: Bowens, Sherelle M.; Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn
24-2-07194-1, 04/10/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Iac Vabp Llc; Defendant: Apex Movers Limited Liability Co.; Attorney: Martin-Lord, Angelle Christine
24-2-07195-0, 04/10/2024; Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: West, James; Defendant: Kings Homes Inc.; Defendant: The North River Insurance Company, Bond No. 46cf818892; Defendant: Kipperberg, Josiah And Jane Doe; Defendant: Kipperberg, Michah And Jane Doe; Defendant: Kipperberg, Johanna And John Doe; Defendant: Kipperberg, Simon And Jane Doe; Defendant: Kipperberg, Marilyn And John Doe; Defendant: Gjertsen, Megan And John Doe; Attorney: Jones, Kathryn Marianne
24-2-07196-8, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Breit Acg F River Trail Llc; Defendant: Moore, Andre; Defendant: Et. Al., Nancy Lopez; Attorney: Reynolds, Leigh Deena
24-2-07197-6, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Tacoma 10 Llc; Defendant: Williams, Kianna; Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet
24-2-07198-4, 04/10/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Carder, Philip David; Respondent: State Of Washington; Attorney: Ostrove, Jeffrey
24-2-07199-2, 04/10/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Tn Miller Remodeling & Custom Homes Llc; Defendant: Zupnik, Jonathan; Defendant: Zupnik, Kim; Attorney: Cadagan, Douglas John
24-2-07200-0, 04/10/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Petersen, Kylie M.; Defendant: Sneller, Tabitha; Defendant: Sneller,; Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn
24-2-07201-8, 04/10/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Harley Exteriors Incorporated; Defendant: Felagai, Brian; Defendant: Felagai, Jane Doe; Attorney: Netterfield, D Kyle
24-2-07202-6, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Kca Properties Llc; Defendant: Frazier, William; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-07203-4, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: West East, Llc; Defendant: Haushahn, Kirina M.; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-07205-1, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company; Defendant: Jackson, Lamont; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-07206-9, 04/10/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Saba Commercial Services Corporation Dba Saba & Associates; Defendant: Alexis Daily; Defendant: David Blabkburn; Attorney: Yonek, G. Jeffrey
24-2-07207-7, 04/10/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Salishan Four Llc; Defendant: Freeman, Kenyatta; Attorney: Cordell, Jo Hannah
24-2-07210-7, 04/11/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank N.a.; Defendant: Young, Devone D; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-07211-5, 04/11/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank N.a.; Defendant: Willey, Brent W; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-07212-3, 04/11/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank N.a.; Defendant: Andres, Divina C; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-07213-1, 04/11/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank N.a.; Defendant: Valls, Andres; Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-3-01124-1, 04/09/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: Cobb, Kelsey Jean; Respondent: Pinkney, James Patterson Iii; Minor: Pinkney, Ava Jean; Attorney: Kruse, Marie Kara
24-3-01142-0, 04/10/2024; Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Butler, Shane Joseph; Minor: Butler, Tristal Allen Joseph; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-01143-8, 04/10/2024; Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Butler, Shane Joseph; Minor: Larson, Shailynn Nicole; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
New Domestic Cases
24-3-01144-6, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Yeboah, Godfred Bediako; Respondent: Twum, Thelma
24-3-01145-4, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Salmon, Amanda Marie; Respondent: Salmon, Emily Diane Lynn
24-3-01146-2, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Slater, Brandon James; Respondent: Olsen, Kristina Marie; Attorney: Page, Joseph Samuel
24-3-01148-9, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Basye, Brittany, Michelle; Respondent: Basye, Lindsey Frances
24-3-01149-7, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Crosby, Lina Mozelle; Respondent: Crosby, Joseph
24-3-01150-1, 04/10/2024; Uresa Recip Resp In-County (3); Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Neufeld, Michael William; Minor: Owens, Connor E; Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-01151-9, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Aviles-Ordonez, Amy; Respondent: Ordonez Turcios, Wilson
24-3-01152-7, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Lopez, Elizabeth Dawn; Respondent: Lopez, Ramiro
24-3-01153-5, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Rulloda, Megan; Respondent: Rulloda, Sherwin; Attorney: Hulst, Boysen Alysha
24-3-01154-3, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Flagg, Kathy; Respondent: Flagg, Dana B.; Attorney: Swann, L Heather
24-3-01155-1, 04/11/2024; Defacto Parentage; Petitioner: Buscemi, Julian Forbes; Respondent: D’amico, Julianne Rose; Minor: Buscemi, Juliet Rose; Attorney: Fleury, J. Cameron
24-4-00883-0, 04/08/2024; Emergency Minor Guardianship; Petitioner: Berring, June Marie; Petitioner: Berring, Kelvin Wayne; Parent: Matthews, Melissa Ann; Parent: Hill, Damon Lamar; Minor: Hill, Elaina May; Minor: Hill, Elijah Michael
24-4-00895-3, 04/09/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Harris, Juanita; Respondent: Fedder, Rachel J; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Givens, Becky
24-4-00898-8, 04/09/2024; Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Schweiger, Linda R; Respondent: Hutchinson, Donald E; Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Mcdonald, Robert
24-4-00903-8, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Anderson, Dylan W; Deceased: Anderson, Toni L; Attorney: Andreve, Ann Minta
24-4-00904-6, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Matheny, Townes X; Deceased: Matheny, Chadwick J; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin
24-4-00905-4, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Andrew, Stephanie; Deceased: Browning, Clyde Allen; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-4-00906-2, 04/10/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Sprague, Virginia; Parent: Smith, Damien; Parent: Sprague, April; Minor: Smith, Olivia; Minor: Smith, Alaina
New Probate Cases
24-4-00907-1, 04/10/2024; Non-Probate Notice To Creditor; Deceased: Seidler, Irene M; Involved Party: Seidler Howe, Laura L
24-4-00908-9, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Melby, Jane; Petitioner: Melby Ii, Roger Douglas Melby; Deceased: Melby, Donnajean; Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00909-7, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Oliver, Stephen R; Deceased: Dreyer, Barbara Marie; Attorney: Marston, J Christopher
24-4-00910-1, 04/10/2024; Will Only; Testator: Platt, John P; Attorney: Alvestad, Paul L.
24-4-00912-7, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Stapleton, Bridget E; Deceased: Young, Jenette Rose; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon
24-4-00914-3, 04/10/2024; Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Jones, Kevin; Petitioner: Jones, Jennifer; Parent: Johnson, Mark; Parent: Charlton, Mark; Minor: Johnson, Violet
24-4-00917-8, 04/10/2024; Will Only; Testator: Couch, Arnold Lee