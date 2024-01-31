New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00258-0, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Andersen, Kerri Jo

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00259-8, 01/29/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Covarrubias Gonzalez, Ricardo, Codefendant: Estrada Jasso, Francisco Javier, 24-1-00260-1

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00260-1, 01/29/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Estrada Jasso, Francisco Javier, Codefendant: Covarrubias Gonzalez, Ricardo, 24-1-00259-8

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00261-0, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Warner, William Eddie

Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn

24-1-00262-8, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ellison, Calvin Leon

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00263-6, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Vernon, Cashwaun Emmanu-El

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00264-4, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ballas, Zackary James

Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler

24-1-00265-2, 01/29/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lofton, Mitchell Lee

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00266-1, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Vazquez Martinez, Valentin

Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00267-9, 01/29/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Whitehair, Ronald Joe

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00268-7, 01/29/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ward, Devin Richard

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00269-5, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Third Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Griffin, Darnell Elliot

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00270-9, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Adkins, Thomas Wayne

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00271-7, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Herring, John Dion

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00272-5, 01/29/2024, Trafficking In Stolen Property in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ward, Devin Richard, Codefendant: Lomas, Marisa Rudd, 24-1-00273-3

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00273-3, 01/29/2024, Trafficking In Stolen Property in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lomas, Marisa Rudd, Codefendant: Ward, Devin Richard, 24-1-00272-5

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00274-1, 01/29/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Miller, Adam Timothy

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00275-0, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Nguyen, Terry Ton

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00276-8, 01/29/2024, Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Niumatalolo, Derek Eli

24-1-00277-6, 01/29/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Connolly, Donovan John

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00278-4, 01/29/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Pangelinan, Felix Tony

Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00279-2, 01/29/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Herring, John Dion

Prosecutor: Yu, Wesley

24-1-00280-6, 01/29/2024, Theft in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hamilton, Levon Clavel

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

New Civil Cases

24-2-00334-2, 01/29/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Respondent: Jackson, Olivia A

Petitioner: Livingston, Vanessa

Petitioner: Livingston, Anthony

Petitioner: Honeysuckle, Chakotay

24-2-00335-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Subido, Rachelanne Elise

Respondent: Brent, Leisa Brooks

24-2-00336-9, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Makasini, Ticiahna Marcia

Respondent: Pettaway, Deshawn V

24-2-00337-7, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Te’i, Sologaliua

Respondent: Togi, Thomas Robert

Minor: Togi, Ezmaenaia Milaneta Verathy

24-2-00338-5, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Gututala, Darlene Uilani

Respondent: Wallace, Melissa Lynne

Minor: Gututala, Jeramyah Samoaokalaniokailihiwa

24-2-00339-3, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Coley, Kevin Allen

Respondent: Legacy, Brenda Lee

24-2-00340-7, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Alley, Amber Lee

Respondent: Larson, Jorgen Dean

24-2-00341-5, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Pascoe, Drew

Respondent: Strader, Alysha

Minor: Pascoe, Anastasia

24-2-00342-3, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Zinn, Cynthia Patrice

Respondent: Styles, Matthew James

24-2-00343-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dexter, Andrea M

Respondent: Dexter, Aaron T

24-2-00344-0, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Blancher, Symphony Rose

Respondent: Firethunder Devin Don

24-2-00345-8, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ramen, Samantha Jane

Respondent: Dickerson, Caleb Quinn

24-2-00346-6, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bailey, Consuela Deanna

Respondent: Johnson-Gore, Tonya Nicole

24-2-00347-4, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mcdaniel, Valerie Jan

Respondent: Johnson-Gore, Tonya Nicole

24-2-00348-2, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Holden, Aaron

Respondent: Shepard, Marcia

24-2-00349-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Tessema, Amare I

Respondent: Tessema, Duran Amare

24-2-00350-4, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ritter, Jaime Pauline

Respondent: Friece, David Robert

24-2-00351-2, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Lachapelle, Ahri Love

Respondent: Brown, Morgan

24-2-00352-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Smidt, Heidi Jean

Respondent: Sheneman, Samantha Lynn

24-2-00353-9, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Ortega Salinas, Paola

Respondent: Viramontes Hernandez, Hector

24-2-00354-7, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Dunn, Shawna Lee

Respondent: Carter, Jarrod Allen

24-2-00355-5, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Livingston, Anthony

Petitioner: Livingston, Vanessa

Respondent: Jackson, Olivia

24-2-00356-3, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hendrickx, Marianna Hendrickx

Respondent: Hendrickx, Ryan

24-2-00357-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hendrickx, Marianna

Respondent: Boyer, Charlotte

24-2-00358-0, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Smith, Beatrice N Ndukuyo

Respondent: Smith, Alfred Lee

24-2-05510-5, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Emerson Tnc LLC

Defendant: Momura, Masao

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05511-3, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services Inc

Defendant: Coughlin, Samantha

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05563-6, 01/26/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil

Plaintiff: Martin, Ciera Joy

Defendant: Ford, Monique

24-2-05579-2, 01/26/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil

Plaintiff: City of Lakewood

Defendant: Miru, Julia W

24-2-05590-3, 01/29/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association

Defendant: Bell, Randie R

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05591-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Benn, Elijah

Defendant: Hernandez, Ilianit

Attorney: Young, Ann Lin

24-2-05592-0, 01/29/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Robinson, Taran

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05593-8, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company

Defendant: Turner, Bert

Defendant: Turner, Jane Doe

Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas

24-2-05594-6, 01/29/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association

Defendant: Olson, Lisa

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05595-4, 01/29/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Griffin, Lopez Darnell Elliot Lawrence Jr

Defendant: Forever Changed Foundation

Defendant: Vaughn, Tina

Defendant: Vaughn, John Doe

Defendant: Ratterree, Jasmine L

Defendant: Ratterree, Ryan J

Defendant: Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare

Attorney: Fricke, C Wayne

24-2-05596-2, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ridge Lane LLC

Defendant: Harrison, Vickie L

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05597-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Bre Wa Hamptons LLC

Defendant: Youngblood, Nmnoi

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05598-9, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Yimga, Gael Yimen

Defendant: Tautala, Susan Deanna

24-2-05599-7, 01/29/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Northwest Cascade Inc

Defendant: Kriner And Associates LLC

Defendant: Kriner, William

Defendant: Kriner, Jane Doe

Defendant: Hudson Insurance Co

Attorney: Soles, David

24-2-05600-4, 01/29/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Minnick, Zenina Y

Defendant: Truck Insurance Exchange

Attorney: Carr, D. Harold

Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-05601-2, 01/29/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Baz, Alona

Minor: Baz, Emma

Minor: Baz, Ella

Minor: Baz, Jacob, Guardian Ad Litem, Briggs, Shawn

Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor

24-2-05602-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Integrity Property Management

Defendant: Fresnares, Leticia

Defendant: Fresnares, Abigail

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-05603-9, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial

Plaintiff: Grid Property Manangement LLC

Defendant: The Nightshift LLC

Defendant: Lidge, Roger

Defendant: Billinger, Emanuel

Defendant: Billinger, Dante

Attorney: Safren, Michael

24-2-05604-7, 01/29/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Quimby, Tommy

Defendant: The Estate of James Blackman

Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather

24-2-05605-5, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Vista Property Management

Defendant: Oxbrough, Isabella

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05606-3, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Fragua, Eric M.

Defendant: Huynh, Anh L.

Defendant: Huynh,

Attorney: Raffa, Joseph James

24-2-05607-1, 01/29/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Datsko, Alena

Minor: Datsko, Daniel, Guardian Ad Litem, Christensen, John

Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor

24-2-05608-0, 01/29/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Kim, Paek Chi

Defendant: Edmonds, Andrew Payton James

24-2-05609-8, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Koz On Mlk Way LLC

Defendant: Ballenger, Anthony

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05610-1, 01/29/2024, Injunction

Plaintiff: Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Defendant: Harris, Shauntae

Attorney: Chu, Shing Grace

24-2-05611-0, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC

Defendant: Henry, Josette

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-05612-8, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Emerson Tnc LLC

Defendant: Kowsh, Gregory

Defendant: Stevenson, Miriam

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05613-6, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint LLC

Defendant: Sanders, Makayla

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-05614-4, 01/29/2024, Employment

Plaintiff: Hodges, Kason

Defendant: O’reilly Auto Parts

Attorney: Mccosh, Ryan Thomas

24-2-05615-2, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Aspen Park 1 LLC

Defendant: Jeanniton, Khiana D

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05616-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Waverly Manor Apartments LLC

Defendant: Wilson, Eric

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05618-7, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Truelove, Debra

Defendant: American Family Connect Insurance Agency, Inc.

Attorney: Kesling, John Peter

New Domestic Cases

24-3-00279-0, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Irvin, Courtney Elizabeth

Respondent: Irvin, Joshua Smith

24-3-00281-1, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Batrouni, Rani Nabil

Respondent: Hudson, Rana M

24-3-00287-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Kleist, Kayla Nicole

Respondent: Kleist, Evan Donald

Attorney: Baner, Miranda

24-3-00288-9, 01/29/2024, Legal Separation No Children

Petitioner: Monson, Jon Michael

Respondent: Monson, Karen Eileen

Attorney: Otto, Marie Katrina

24-3-00289-7, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Burns, Emilie Katherine

Respondent: Burns, Lucian Maxwell

24-3-00290-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Martenson, Matthew Gene

Respondent: Martenson, Julie Ann

24-3-00291-9, 01/29/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Fowler, Aaron Jamaal

Respondent: Ogilvy, Cassandra Dawn

Minor: Fowler, Aries Justice

Minor: Fowler, Andre Jamaal

24-3-00292-7, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Mcbride, Crystal Rae

Respondent: Kletke, Izaac Johnathan

24-3-00293-5, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Zengota, Tara

Respondent: Zengota. Richard Edmund

Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie

24-3-00294-3, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Young, Alasiah Jaylynn

Respondent: House, Isaiah Jerome

24-3-00296-0, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Bendickson, Stacey

Respondent: Bendickson, Benjamin Monte

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00297-8, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Allegro, Callie Lynn

Respondent: Allegro, Dylan Allan

24-3-00298-6, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Rinaldi Jr., John Frank

Respondent: Rinaldi, Courtney Jean

Attorney: Marlow, Scott Anthony

24-3-00299-4, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Isbell, Kestral Moriah

Respondent: Isbell, Vernon Carl

24-3-00300-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: De Baca, Jason Michael

Respondent: De Baca, Amanda Bowie

24-3-00301-0, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Prentice, Autumn

Respondent: El-Masry, Demytrius

24-3-00302-8, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Garcia Facio, Maria Isabel

Respondent: Ortiz, Samuel Botello

24-3-00303-6, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mendoza, Julian A

Respondent: Bedoya, Angelica Monique

24-3-00304-4, 01/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Daniels, Laron Dontay

Respondent: Flora, Shawntavia Dionne

Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00306-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Coleman, Troy A

Respondent: Coleman, Janelle R

Attorney: Baldwin, Alan Thomas

24-3-00308-7, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Hall, Amy Jennae

Respondent: Hall, Tyrone William

Attorney: Kettel, Libby Christine

New Probate Cases

24-4-00218-1, 01/26/2024, Will Only

Petitioner: Politkas, Martha

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00221-1, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Kissler, Stana Rose

Deceased: Jacobson, George Stanley

Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00222-0, 01/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Tipton, Anthony

Deceased: Tipton Jr, Robert Henry

24-4-00223-8, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Van Cleave, Kimberly

Deceased: Parsons, Renee Karen

Attorney: Crawford, L Heather

24-4-00224-6, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Burge, Peggy

Deceased: Burge, Albert Roy

Attorney: Braswell, C. David

24-4-00225-4, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Kleinhenz, Joan N

Deceased: Crafton, Janice R

Attorney: Loyd, Caitlin

24-4-00226-2, 01/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Culver, Jason

Deceased: Culver, Brian G

Attorney: Steele, Janta

24-4-00227-1, 01/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Hieb, Jennifer

Deceased: Harrington, Jean A

Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence

24-4-00228-9, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Bauser, Mechelle L

Deceased: Smith, Danny Fay

Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah

24-4-00229-7, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Hovey, Christina

Deceased: Casey, Catherine Mary

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse

24-4-00230-1, 01/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 4

Petitioner: Jones, Harry, Involved Party, Thoresen, Patricia

Attorney: Nagaich, Rajiv

24-4-00231-9, 01/29/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Novotney, Lynn

Petitioner: Novotney, Thomas

Respondent: Waltrip, Alice

Attorney: Bean, Cross Bryana

24-4-00232-7, 01/29/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Moss, Donald J

Petitioner: Speir, Shelly K

Minor: Moss, Diana Pomaika’i

Parent: Moss, Amirah Monica Theadosia

Parent: Doe, John

Attorney: Sherman, T Christina

24-4-00233-5, 01/29/2024, Will Only

Testator: Fenton, Carmon Jane

24-4-00234-3, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Thames, Joan

Deceased: Thames, Michael Dee

Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea

24-4-00235-1, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Mcmahan, Mitzi A

Deceased: Hendrix, Patricia Catherine

Attorney: Walk, K. Daniel

24-4-00237-8, 01/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Holland, Deborah

Deceased: Roalsvig, P Lawrence

Attorney: Smith, Brian Michael

24-4-00238-6, 01/30/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Williams, Justin

Deceased: Williams, Eric Lee

Attorney, Allen, Michael Jeffrey