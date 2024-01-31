SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal Cases
24-1-00258-0, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Andersen, Kerri Jo
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00259-8, 01/29/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Covarrubias Gonzalez, Ricardo, Codefendant: Estrada Jasso, Francisco Javier, 24-1-00260-1
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00260-1, 01/29/2024, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Estrada Jasso, Francisco Javier, Codefendant: Covarrubias Gonzalez, Ricardo, 24-1-00259-8
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00261-0, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Warner, William Eddie
Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00262-8, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ellison, Calvin Leon
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00263-6, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Vernon, Cashwaun Emmanu-El
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00264-4, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ballas, Zackary James
Prosecutor: Kennedy, Tyler
24-1-00265-2, 01/29/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lofton, Mitchell Lee
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00266-1, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Vazquez Martinez, Valentin
Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00267-9, 01/29/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Whitehair, Ronald Joe
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00268-7, 01/29/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ward, Devin Richard
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00269-5, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Third Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Griffin, Darnell Elliot
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00270-9, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Adkins, Thomas Wayne
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00271-7, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Herring, John Dion
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00272-5, 01/29/2024, Trafficking In Stolen Property in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ward, Devin Richard, Codefendant: Lomas, Marisa Rudd, 24-1-00273-3
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00273-3, 01/29/2024, Trafficking In Stolen Property in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lomas, Marisa Rudd, Codefendant: Ward, Devin Richard, 24-1-00272-5
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00274-1, 01/29/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Miller, Adam Timothy
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00275-0, 01/29/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Nguyen, Terry Ton
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00276-8, 01/29/2024, Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Niumatalolo, Derek Eli
24-1-00277-6, 01/29/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Connolly, Donovan John
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00278-4, 01/29/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Pangelinan, Felix Tony
Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00279-2, 01/29/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Herring, John Dion
Prosecutor: Yu, Wesley
24-1-00280-6, 01/29/2024, Theft in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hamilton, Levon Clavel
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
New Civil Cases
24-2-00334-2, 01/29/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Respondent: Jackson, Olivia A
Petitioner: Livingston, Vanessa
Petitioner: Livingston, Anthony
Petitioner: Honeysuckle, Chakotay
24-2-00335-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Subido, Rachelanne Elise
Respondent: Brent, Leisa Brooks
24-2-00336-9, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Makasini, Ticiahna Marcia
Respondent: Pettaway, Deshawn V
24-2-00337-7, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Te’i, Sologaliua
Respondent: Togi, Thomas Robert
Minor: Togi, Ezmaenaia Milaneta Verathy
24-2-00338-5, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Gututala, Darlene Uilani
Respondent: Wallace, Melissa Lynne
Minor: Gututala, Jeramyah Samoaokalaniokailihiwa
24-2-00339-3, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Coley, Kevin Allen
Respondent: Legacy, Brenda Lee
24-2-00340-7, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Alley, Amber Lee
Respondent: Larson, Jorgen Dean
24-2-00341-5, 01/29/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Pascoe, Drew
Respondent: Strader, Alysha
Minor: Pascoe, Anastasia
24-2-00342-3, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Zinn, Cynthia Patrice
Respondent: Styles, Matthew James
24-2-00343-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dexter, Andrea M
Respondent: Dexter, Aaron T
24-2-00344-0, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Blancher, Symphony Rose
Respondent: Firethunder Devin Don
24-2-00345-8, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ramen, Samantha Jane
Respondent: Dickerson, Caleb Quinn
24-2-00346-6, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bailey, Consuela Deanna
Respondent: Johnson-Gore, Tonya Nicole
24-2-00347-4, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mcdaniel, Valerie Jan
Respondent: Johnson-Gore, Tonya Nicole
24-2-00348-2, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Holden, Aaron
Respondent: Shepard, Marcia
24-2-00349-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Tessema, Amare I
Respondent: Tessema, Duran Amare
24-2-00350-4, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ritter, Jaime Pauline
Respondent: Friece, David Robert
24-2-00351-2, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Lachapelle, Ahri Love
Respondent: Brown, Morgan
24-2-00352-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Smidt, Heidi Jean
Respondent: Sheneman, Samantha Lynn
24-2-00353-9, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Ortega Salinas, Paola
Respondent: Viramontes Hernandez, Hector
24-2-00354-7, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Dunn, Shawna Lee
Respondent: Carter, Jarrod Allen
24-2-00355-5, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Livingston, Anthony
Petitioner: Livingston, Vanessa
Respondent: Jackson, Olivia
24-2-00356-3, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hendrickx, Marianna Hendrickx
Respondent: Hendrickx, Ryan
24-2-00357-1, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hendrickx, Marianna
Respondent: Boyer, Charlotte
24-2-00358-0, 01/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Smith, Beatrice N Ndukuyo
Respondent: Smith, Alfred Lee
24-2-05510-5, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Emerson Tnc LLC
Defendant: Momura, Masao
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05511-3, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services Inc
Defendant: Coughlin, Samantha
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05563-6, 01/26/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil
Plaintiff: Martin, Ciera Joy
Defendant: Ford, Monique
24-2-05579-2, 01/26/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil
Plaintiff: City of Lakewood
Defendant: Miru, Julia W
24-2-05590-3, 01/29/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association
Defendant: Bell, Randie R
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05591-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Benn, Elijah
Defendant: Hernandez, Ilianit
Attorney: Young, Ann Lin
24-2-05592-0, 01/29/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Robinson, Taran
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05593-8, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company
Defendant: Turner, Bert
Defendant: Turner, Jane Doe
Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-05594-6, 01/29/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Us Bank National Association
Defendant: Olson, Lisa
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05595-4, 01/29/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Griffin, Lopez Darnell Elliot Lawrence Jr
Defendant: Forever Changed Foundation
Defendant: Vaughn, Tina
Defendant: Vaughn, John Doe
Defendant: Ratterree, Jasmine L
Defendant: Ratterree, Ryan J
Defendant: Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare
Attorney: Fricke, C Wayne
24-2-05596-2, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ridge Lane LLC
Defendant: Harrison, Vickie L
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05597-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Bre Wa Hamptons LLC
Defendant: Youngblood, Nmnoi
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05598-9, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Yimga, Gael Yimen
Defendant: Tautala, Susan Deanna
24-2-05599-7, 01/29/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Northwest Cascade Inc
Defendant: Kriner And Associates LLC
Defendant: Kriner, William
Defendant: Kriner, Jane Doe
Defendant: Hudson Insurance Co
Attorney: Soles, David
24-2-05600-4, 01/29/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Minnick, Zenina Y
Defendant: Truck Insurance Exchange
Attorney: Carr, D. Harold
Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha
24-2-05601-2, 01/29/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Baz, Alona
Minor: Baz, Emma
Minor: Baz, Ella
Minor: Baz, Jacob, Guardian Ad Litem, Briggs, Shawn
Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor
24-2-05602-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Integrity Property Management
Defendant: Fresnares, Leticia
Defendant: Fresnares, Abigail
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-05603-9, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial
Plaintiff: Grid Property Manangement LLC
Defendant: The Nightshift LLC
Defendant: Lidge, Roger
Defendant: Billinger, Emanuel
Defendant: Billinger, Dante
Attorney: Safren, Michael
24-2-05604-7, 01/29/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Quimby, Tommy
Defendant: The Estate of James Blackman
Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather
24-2-05605-5, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Vista Property Management
Defendant: Oxbrough, Isabella
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05606-3, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Fragua, Eric M.
Defendant: Huynh, Anh L.
Defendant: Huynh,
Attorney: Raffa, Joseph James
24-2-05607-1, 01/29/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Datsko, Alena
Minor: Datsko, Daniel, Guardian Ad Litem, Christensen, John
Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor
24-2-05608-0, 01/29/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Kim, Paek Chi
Defendant: Edmonds, Andrew Payton James
24-2-05609-8, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Koz On Mlk Way LLC
Defendant: Ballenger, Anthony
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05610-1, 01/29/2024, Injunction
Plaintiff: Newrez LLC DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Defendant: Harris, Shauntae
Attorney: Chu, Shing Grace
24-2-05611-0, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC
Defendant: Henry, Josette
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-05612-8, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Emerson Tnc LLC
Defendant: Kowsh, Gregory
Defendant: Stevenson, Miriam
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05613-6, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint LLC
Defendant: Sanders, Makayla
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-05614-4, 01/29/2024, Employment
Plaintiff: Hodges, Kason
Defendant: O’reilly Auto Parts
Attorney: Mccosh, Ryan Thomas
24-2-05615-2, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Aspen Park 1 LLC
Defendant: Jeanniton, Khiana D
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05616-1, 01/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Waverly Manor Apartments LLC
Defendant: Wilson, Eric
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05618-7, 01/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Truelove, Debra
Defendant: American Family Connect Insurance Agency, Inc.
Attorney: Kesling, John Peter
New Domestic Cases
24-3-00279-0, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Irvin, Courtney Elizabeth
Respondent: Irvin, Joshua Smith
24-3-00281-1, 01/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Batrouni, Rani Nabil
Respondent: Hudson, Rana M
24-3-00287-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Kleist, Kayla Nicole
Respondent: Kleist, Evan Donald
Attorney: Baner, Miranda
24-3-00288-9, 01/29/2024, Legal Separation No Children
Petitioner: Monson, Jon Michael
Respondent: Monson, Karen Eileen
Attorney: Otto, Marie Katrina
24-3-00289-7, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Burns, Emilie Katherine
Respondent: Burns, Lucian Maxwell
24-3-00290-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Martenson, Matthew Gene
Respondent: Martenson, Julie Ann
24-3-00291-9, 01/29/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Fowler, Aaron Jamaal
Respondent: Ogilvy, Cassandra Dawn
Minor: Fowler, Aries Justice
Minor: Fowler, Andre Jamaal
24-3-00292-7, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Mcbride, Crystal Rae
Respondent: Kletke, Izaac Johnathan
24-3-00293-5, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Zengota, Tara
Respondent: Zengota. Richard Edmund
Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie
24-3-00294-3, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Young, Alasiah Jaylynn
Respondent: House, Isaiah Jerome
24-3-00296-0, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Bendickson, Stacey
Respondent: Bendickson, Benjamin Monte
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00297-8, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Allegro, Callie Lynn
Respondent: Allegro, Dylan Allan
24-3-00298-6, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Rinaldi Jr., John Frank
Respondent: Rinaldi, Courtney Jean
Attorney: Marlow, Scott Anthony
24-3-00299-4, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Isbell, Kestral Moriah
Respondent: Isbell, Vernon Carl
24-3-00300-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: De Baca, Jason Michael
Respondent: De Baca, Amanda Bowie
24-3-00301-0, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Prentice, Autumn
Respondent: El-Masry, Demytrius
24-3-00302-8, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Garcia Facio, Maria Isabel
Respondent: Ortiz, Samuel Botello
24-3-00303-6, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mendoza, Julian A
Respondent: Bedoya, Angelica Monique
24-3-00304-4, 01/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Daniels, Laron Dontay
Respondent: Flora, Shawntavia Dionne
Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth
24-3-00306-1, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Coleman, Troy A
Respondent: Coleman, Janelle R
Attorney: Baldwin, Alan Thomas
24-3-00308-7, 01/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Hall, Amy Jennae
Respondent: Hall, Tyrone William
Attorney: Kettel, Libby Christine
New Probate Cases
24-4-00218-1, 01/26/2024, Will Only
Petitioner: Politkas, Martha
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00221-1, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Kissler, Stana Rose
Deceased: Jacobson, George Stanley
Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad
24-4-00222-0, 01/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Tipton, Anthony
Deceased: Tipton Jr, Robert Henry
24-4-00223-8, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Van Cleave, Kimberly
Deceased: Parsons, Renee Karen
Attorney: Crawford, L Heather
24-4-00224-6, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Burge, Peggy
Deceased: Burge, Albert Roy
Attorney: Braswell, C. David
24-4-00225-4, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Kleinhenz, Joan N
Deceased: Crafton, Janice R
Attorney: Loyd, Caitlin
24-4-00226-2, 01/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Culver, Jason
Deceased: Culver, Brian G
Attorney: Steele, Janta
24-4-00227-1, 01/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Hieb, Jennifer
Deceased: Harrington, Jean A
Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence
24-4-00228-9, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Bauser, Mechelle L
Deceased: Smith, Danny Fay
Attorney: Roland, Beth Hannah
24-4-00229-7, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Hovey, Christina
Deceased: Casey, Catherine Mary
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse
24-4-00230-1, 01/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 4
Petitioner: Jones, Harry, Involved Party, Thoresen, Patricia
Attorney: Nagaich, Rajiv
24-4-00231-9, 01/29/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Novotney, Lynn
Petitioner: Novotney, Thomas
Respondent: Waltrip, Alice
Attorney: Bean, Cross Bryana
24-4-00232-7, 01/29/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Moss, Donald J
Petitioner: Speir, Shelly K
Minor: Moss, Diana Pomaika’i
Parent: Moss, Amirah Monica Theadosia
Parent: Doe, John
Attorney: Sherman, T Christina
24-4-00233-5, 01/29/2024, Will Only
Testator: Fenton, Carmon Jane
24-4-00234-3, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Thames, Joan
Deceased: Thames, Michael Dee
Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea
24-4-00235-1, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Mcmahan, Mitzi A
Deceased: Hendrix, Patricia Catherine
Attorney: Walk, K. Daniel
24-4-00237-8, 01/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Holland, Deborah
Deceased: Roalsvig, P Lawrence
Attorney: Smith, Brian Michael
24-4-00238-6, 01/30/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Williams, Justin
Deceased: Williams, Eric Lee
Attorney, Allen, Michael Jeffrey