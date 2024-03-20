New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 15, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00718-2, 03/15/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ward Vazquez, Nicole Kay; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00719-1, 03/15/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hannon, Beck Austin; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00720-4, 03/15/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Land, Joshua Aubrey; Prosecutor: Sholin, Sue L.

24-1-00721-2, 03/15/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Dixon, Trisha Ann; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00722-1, 03/15/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fuimaono, Chris Isaac, Codefendant: Fuimaono, Seiaute, 24-1-00723-9; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00723-9, 03/15/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fuimaono, Seiaute, Codefendant: Fuimaono, Chris Isaac, 24-1-00722-1; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00724-7, 03/15/2024, Attempted Rape in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Westwood, Jamar Marquis; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00725-5, 03/15/2024, Telephone Harassment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Boyd, Da’ron Jermaine

New civil cases

24-2-00917-1, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gerkman, Keagan Madison; Respondent: Gerkman, Tyson Allen

24-2-00918-9, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Schooling, Crystal Dawn; Respondent: Schooling, Christopher Lee

24-2-00919-7, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Beltzer, Birtram Arthur; Respondent: Beltzer, Shelby Joyce

24-2-00920-1, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mack, Yvonne; Respondent: Guidry, Saconia L

24-2-00921-9, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Morga Garcia, Victoria Jessica; Respondent: Zuniga, Johnny

24-2-00922-7, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Boswell, Marissa; Respondent: Beck, James; Attorney: Swann, L Heather

24-2-00923-5, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Davidson, Junius; Respondent: Bronner, Seddrick

24-2-00924-3, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Beltran, Maria Esmeralda; Respondent: Lopez, Jaime

24-2-00925-1, 03/15/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Johnson, Kirsten Marie; Respondent: Delfosse, Mitchell Alan, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Johnson, Angel M

24-2-00926-0, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Walter, Renee E; Respondent: Hammer, Cole; Petitioner: Walter, Cloey R

24-2-00927-8, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Walker, Shakenya M; Respondent: Cotton, Quintin

24-2-00928-6, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ndirangu, Hannah W; Respondent: Chege, Benson Njui

24-2-00929-4, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sanders, Solomon Emanuel; Respondent: Bundy, Allison May

24-2-00930-8, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Alexander, Paula Lacey; Respondent: Campbell, Adam Jodi

24-2-00931-6, 03/15/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Manibusan, Joycaylyn Jaeviana; Respondent: Baza, Kyle Lance Cruz

24-2-00932-4, 03/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Maarsingh, Crystal Lynn; Respondent: Bullard, James

24-2-06644-1, 03/14/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Baldwin, Andrew; Defendant: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC

24-2-06650-6, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services Inc; Defendant: Reyes, Betty; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06651-4, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: View By Vintage Lp; Defendant: Ramos, Kathia I; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06652-2, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC; Defendant: Amador, Jerel M; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06653-1, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Delta II LLC; Defendant: Harrington, Terry; Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-06654-9, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: Nwb Lakewood LLC; Defendant: Revolution Energy Systems Inc.; Attorney: Adamson, Thomas Matthew

24-2-06655-7, 03/15/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: State Farm Insurance; Minor: Edwards, Myikah, Guardian Ad Litem, Briggs, Shawn; Attorney: Ringold, Hitchcock David

24-2-06656-5, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Nguyen, Phillip; Defendant: Hamilton, Shawn; Defendant: Kress, Emily S.; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06657-3, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Arland, Rick; Defendant: Francisco, Patricia; Defendant: Zuniga, Julie; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06658-1, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Harbor View Manor Lllp; Defendant: Dow, Mark; Attorney: Lorber, K Abraham

24-2-06659-0, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cedar One LLC DBA The Joseph Group; Defendant: Hales, Tom; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06660-3, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Pierce County; Defendant: 11262 Yakima Ave South Tacoma Wa 98444; Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-06661-1, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Pierce County; Defendant: 11704 Canyon Road East Puyallup Wa 98373; Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-06662-0, 03/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Hernandez Govea, Anthony; Defendant: Ereth, Joshua; Defendant: Ereth, Jane/John Doe; Attorney: Dennis, K Ashton

24-2-06663-8, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Pierce County; Defendant: 6510 112th St East Puyallup Wa 98373; Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-06665-4, 03/15/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Guerra, Monique; Defendant: Meridian Glass Inc.; Defendant: Wood, Scott; Defendant: Wood, Jane Doe; Defendant: Titus-Will Enterprises Inc.; Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-06666-2, 03/15/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Materials West Transit LLC; Ana Cook; Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun

24-2-06667-1, 03/15/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Ready2drop LLC; Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun

24-2-06668-9, 03/15/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Alaska Cascade Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Rachel L Brandt; Attorney: Huppert, Ivon Shaun

24-2-06669-7, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cube-H Investments; Defendant: Et. Al., Chanelle Peoples; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06670-1, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Bci Properties LLC; Defendant: Marubayashi, Erik; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06671-9, 03/15/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Wong, Tyler; Attorney: Som, Kagnar

24-2-06672-7, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Point Ruston Owners Association; Defendant: None; Attorney: Krona, B. Jack

24-2-06673-5, 03/15/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; Defendant: Howell, Zachary; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06674-3, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Thrift Recycling Management, Inc.; Defendant: None; Attorney: Clifthorne, R Lucy

24-2-06676-0, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Brink, Terry L.; Defendant: Baldwin, Candace; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06677-8, 03/15/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Garcia, David; Defendant: Tram, Huong Van; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06678-6, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Point Ruston Office Building 5, LLC; Defendant: Danard Electric, Inc.; Attorney: Krona, B. Jack

24-2-06679-4, 03/15/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Discover Bank; Defendant: Pauley,Antoine; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06680-8, 03/15/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Pennon Construction Company Inc.; Defendant: Jennings Electric Inc.; Defendant: Scott R. Jennings; Attorney: Dumm, William Ryan

24-2-06681-6, 03/15/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Willow Hill LLC; Defendant: Salazar, Erica; Attorney: Britton, J. David

New domestic cases

24-3-00833-0, 03/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Betancourt Figueroa, Maricarmen; Respondent: Gomez Mendez, Darinka; Minor: Gomez Mendez, Darinka Athena

24-3-00847-0, 03/14/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Womble, Salena Marie; Respondent: Saunders, Cody Zachariah; Minor: Saunders, Adalynn R

24-3-00849-6, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Watts, Kayla M; Respondent: Reese, Troy A

24-3-00852-6, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Dekoning, Teresa Violet; Respondent: Dekoning, Lex

24-3-00855-1, 03/14/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Kamau, Purity Njeri; Respondent: Muhoro, Joseph K

24-3-00857-7, 03/15/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Bentley Jr, Preston Dale; Respondent: Allen, Sandra Marie-Anne; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert; Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00858-5, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Recio, Nicholas Nathaniel; Respondent: Recio, Kristina Somnang

24-3-00859-3, 03/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Cox, Steven Lee; Respondent: Tualatamalelagi, Aloiafi Selina; Minor: Cox, Julius Vladimil

24-3-00860-7, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Roetger, Kristine Gail; Respondent: Roetger, Jeffrey Allen

24-3-00861-5, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hope, Kathryn Augusta; Respondent: Craft, Rick Daniel

24-3-00862-3, 03/15/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Sells, Angela; Respondent: Bothwell, Christopher; Minor: Bothwell, Ian; Minor: Bothwell, Benjamin; Minor: Bothwell, Ember; Attorney: Braswell, C. David

24-3-00864-0, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Alexus Long; Respondent: Steven Long; Attorney: Groves, Marie Laura

24-3-00865-8, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Mansour, Mindy; Respondent: Mansour, Mousa; Attorney: Baner, Miranda

24-3-00866-6, 03/15/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Allan Ndiguitha Muturi; Respondent: Racheal Wangari Ruo; Attorney: Nwokike, Igwens Raphael

New probate cases

24-4-00548-2, 02/29/2024, Guardianship of Person; Respondent: Robbins, Aurora; Petitioner: Robbins, Charlene C

24-4-00677-2, 03/14/2024, Will Only; Testator: Owen, Max H

24-4-00681-1, 03/14/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Santos Sami, Remedios; Parent: Santos, Victor Vivas; Parent: Fix, Marie; Minor: Santos, Nevaeh Star; Minor: Santos, Cresencia Lee, Court Visitor, Hosannah, Constance

24-4-00688-8, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bevill, Cynthia M; Deceased: Darrow, Otilia M; Attorney: Loran, J. Joseph

24-4-00689-6, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hargrove, Mary A; Deceased: Hargrove, Paul Allen; Attorney: Schafer, Allen Douglas

24-4-00690-0, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hartso, Diane E; Deceased: Joy, Margaret Ann

24-4-00691-8, 03/15/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Avamere Heritage Rehabilitation of Tacoma; Respondent: Hall, William T; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-4-00692-6, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Lesser, Jamey B; Deceased: Steele, Eric Duane; Attorney: Curiale, Anthony Phillip

24-4-00693-4, 03/15/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Anderson, Britton M; Deceased: Smith, Marianne

24-4-00694-2, 03/15/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Root, Larry Brent; Minor: Root, Byrton Lee-Ace; Parent: Root, Jason Brent; Parent: Ramey, Gabrielle Delacey; Attorney: Dedeaux, Malena Shanece

24-4-00696-9, 03/15/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Donaldson, Alexa Roxanna; Petitioner: Donaldson, Elijah Tyreese; Parent: Godinez Becerra, Manuel; Parent: Prado Toledo, Bianca Delia; Minor: Godinez Prado, Daniel Emanuel

