New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/07/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00621-6, 03/07/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Higham Jr, Rory Joseph; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00622-4, 03/07/2024, Malicious Mischief In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Louis, Leah Lynn

24-1-00623-2, 03/07/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Kusche, Kyle R.

24-1-00624-1, 03/07/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Valois, Tracy Lee

24-1-00625-9, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fuimaono, Faafouina Soliai

24-1-00626-7, 03/07/2024, Retail Theft With Special Circumstances in the Sec; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Arthur, Jerry J

24-1-00627-5, 03/07/2024, Assault of a Child In The Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Veikune, Viliami

24-1-00628-3, 03/07/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Porchia, Shawn Lamont; Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00629-1, 03/07/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fleming, Lonnie Eugene

24-1-00630-5, 03/07/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Merrill, David Albert; Prosecutor: Yu, Wesley

24-1-00631-3, 03/07/2024, Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Pease, Christopher Eric

24-1-00632-1, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Liali, Michelle Marie

24-1-00633-0, 03/07/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Holloway, Aayrenik Carreon Yazmane

24-1-00634-8, 03/07/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Bravo, Ralph Richard

24-1-00635-6, 03/07/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Garred, Raallan

24-1-00636-4, 03/07/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Joseph, Alvin Abron

24-1-00637-2, 03/07/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Malloy, Lakia Sade

24-1-00638-1, 03/07/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender – Third Offe; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Sigo, Jr, Dewey Edward

24-1-00639-9, 03/07/2024, Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged In Sexua; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fox, Donald; Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay

24-1-00640-2, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ball, Jamey Vinton, Codefendant: Smith, Scott Justin, 24-1-00641-1; Prosecutor: Caldwell, Nina

24-1-00641-1, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Smith, Scott Justin, Codefendant: Ball, Jamey Vinton, 24-1-00640-2; Prosecutor: Caldwell, Nina

24-1-00642-9, 03/07/2024, Murder in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Jerry, Lawrence Edward

New civil cases

24-2-00809-3, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Caswell, Cody Lee; Respondent: Bethke, Jesseka N.

24-2-00810-7, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Fain, Cristy Marie; Respondent: Oclinaria, Grace

24-2-00811-5, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Smith, Devin; Respondent: Tarasenko, Andrey

24-2-00812-3, 03/07/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Collins, Avery; Respondent: Tong, Theresa Huyen-Van

24-2-00813-1, 03/07/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Holbert, Alexis Marie; Respondent: Miller, Devin Levi

24-2-00814-0, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rosenberg, Kendra Sue; Respondent: Comeau, Eric Steven

24-2-00815-8, 03/07/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Dunbar Jr, Delbert Ray; Respondent: Vargas, Isabella

24-2-00816-6, 03/07/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Williams, Martha Eleanor; Respondent: Teesdale, Darci, Involved Party

24-2-00817-4, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Williams, Wakeem Antonio; Respondent: Desoto-Oary, Karolynne Nicole

24-2-00818-2, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rice, Shayna; Respondent: Loveless, Jordan

24-2-00819-1, 03/07/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Lee, Moon; Respondent: Lee, Sang Ki; Petitioner: Sanders, Sun

24-2-00820-4, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Suarez, Pedra; Respondent: Quintana, Eduardo

24-2-00821-2, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lewis, Jennifer Anita; Respondent: Reyes-Salado, Israel Leonard

24-2-00822-1, 03/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Holley, Jon Emory; Respondent: Holley, Kyndra Dawn

24-2-00823-9, 03/08/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Bales, Alissa; Respondent: Sutherlin, Damon; Minor: Null, Null

24-2-00824-7, 03/08/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kossman, Kim Marie; Respondent: Curran-Torres, Madison Kae

24-2-06461-9, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company; Defendant: Lagarda, Maria M; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-06463-5, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Hills, Cassandra R; Defendant: Ranch, Pamela; Defendant: Ranch, J Doe; Attorney: Carr, D. Harold; Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-06464-3, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Levet, Dolores; Defendant: Arrington, Travis; Defendant: Wittmer, Valerie; Attorney: Link, Klosowski Matthew

24-2-06465-1, 03/07/2024, Transcript of Judgment; Plaintiff: Merchants Credit Corporation; Defendant: Brandon Thomason

24-2-06466-0, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Insurance Company; Defendant: Christopherson, Scott A; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-06467-8, 03/07/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Woodard, Rae E; Defendant: Christ The King Community Outreach; Defendant: Senior Services of America Iv; Attorney: Kremer, I. Blake

24-2-06468-6, 03/07/2024, Minor Settlement; Minor: Dominguez, Allison, Guardian Ad Litem, Ladenburg, Frank

24-2-06469-4, 03/07/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lauritzen, Richard L; Defendant: Jonczyk, Joel H; Attorney: Wilmot, Garrett Daniel

24-2-06470-8, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Dimension Townhouses LLC; Defendant: Braselton, Thomas; Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth; Attorney: Mcgrath, Nicholas Anthony

24-2-06471-6, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Perez, Clarissa Arlene; Defendant: Lewis, Cierra D; Defendant: Lewis, John Doe; Defendant: Warlmart Inc; Attorney: Huber, Burke

24-2-06472-4, 03/07/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Pinnacle Capital Partners LLC; Defendant: Spearman Corporation Kent Division; Defendant: Spearman, Alex; Attorney: Kelly, E Benjamin

24-2-06473-2, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Sandoval Bautista, Edith; Defendant: Thomas, Zola; Defendant: Thomas, John Doe; Attorney: Daheim, Zedikiah Adam

24-2-06474-1, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Willows Wpig LLC; Defendant: Moland, Naishashakaia; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06475-9, 03/07/2024, Minor Settlement; Minor: Fultz, Julianna A, Guardian Ad Litem, Lazares, Danny

24-2-06476-7, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Musica, Michael; Defendant: Wade-Herrera, Kaitlin; Defendant: Wade-Herrera, Keenan; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06477-5, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company; Defendant: Gardiepy, Amber; Defendant: Gardiepy, J Doe; Attorney: Lovik, Paul David

24-2-06478-3, 03/07/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: City of Tacoma; Defendant: Slough, Amy L; Attorney: Casparian, Ellen Debra

24-2-06479-1, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Parkwood Wpig LLC; Defendant: Martin, Rae; Defendant: Uncangco, Sierra; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06480-5, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Arnett-Bond, Christina L; Defendant: Mills, Judith Kathleen; Defendant: Mills, J Doe; Attorney: Carr, D. Harold; Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-06481-3, 03/07/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Sussman Building Associates LLC; Defendant: Bayview Recovery LLC; Attorney: Fensterbush, Andrew Joshua

24-2-06482-1, 03/07/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Coc Consulting LLC; Defendant: Wa3 Op Univ LLC; Attorney: Rosenblum, Jacob

24-2-06483-0, 03/07/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: Curtis Wright; Defendant: Pierce County Risk Management

24-2-06485-6, 03/07/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Petri, Hannah Grace; Defendant: Acuna, Adriana; Defendant: Acuna, Jane Doe; Attorney: Rai, Humza

24-2-06486-4, 03/07/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Fayoke, Ladan; Defendant: King County; Defendant: Cotchaleovitch, John; Attorney: Murphy, Jason

24-2-06487-2, 03/07/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Graham, Julie; Defendant: Wingard, James; Defendant: Wingard, Jane Doe; Attorney: Christnacht, F. James

24-2-06488-1, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Altom, Rhoda; Defendant: Mimieux, Max; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-06489-9, 03/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Altom, Rhoda; Defendant: Hoffman, Brandon; Defendant: Doe, John; Defendant: Doe, Jane; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-06490-2, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC; Defendant: Kuver, Daphne; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06491-1, 03/08/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Brown, Tommy G.; Defendant: Pozzi, Giancarlo; Attorney: Allen, S Robert

New domestic cases

24-3-00749-0, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Goltiao, Elizabeth Ann; Respondent: Goltiao, Donny Pagsuberson

24-3-00750-3, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Cooper, Cathy Lynette; Respondent: Packnett, Troy Aaron

24-3-00752-0, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Lee, Ilsop; Respondent: Na, Hui Chong

24-3-00759-7, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jones, Andrew III; Respondent: Harris, Stacey Michelle

24-3-00762-7, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Percich, Katie Marie; Respondent: Cattran, Kolin Domenic

24-3-00763-5, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Fraser, Cassie Rebecca; Respondent: Fraser, Steven Paul

24-3-00764-3, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Reed, Mark Wade; Respondent: Hayes, Rebecca Marie

24-3-00765-1, 03/07/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Samboeut, Sophone; Respondent: Yang, Kon Ung; Minor: Yang, Dominick; Minor: Yang, Kylie Anna; Attorney: Vincent, T. Elizabeth

24-3-00766-0, 03/07/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Smith, Malkiea Denay Damonica; Respondent: Meneses, Felipe Antonio; Minor: Meneses, Makhi Amir Markieth; Minor: Meneses, Malik Antonio; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00767-8, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Wilkins, Cynthia Lynn; Respondent: Wilkins, Ivor Herbert Jr

24-3-00768-6, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Magana, Christian Abraham; Respondent: Magana, Samantha

24-3-00770-8, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Chase, James Franklin; Respondent: Chase, Lani Kay; Attorney: Franz, R Nicholas

24-3-00772-4, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Geoffrey Mwaura; Respondent: Ann Kamau; Attorney: Han, J Yong

24-3-00774-1, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Thomas, Tiphany Ann; Respondent: Thomas, Evan Jordan Campbell; Attorney: April, L Kimberly

24-3-00775-9, 03/07/2024, Modification of Custody; Petitioner: Nguyen, Quoc; Respondent: Enright, Amanda; Minor: Nguyen, Annabel; Minor: Nguyen, Holland

24-3-00776-7, 03/07/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Velazquez, Mikaiela; Respondent: Hampton, Stephen

24-3-00779-1, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Osburn, Patrick James; Respondent: Osburn, Robin Marie; Attorney: Salazar, Patrick Michael

24-3-00780-5, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Xavier King; Respondent: Tiffany Ridley

New probate cases

24-4-00600-4, 03/06/2024, Will Only; Testator: Kiely, Michael C

24-4-00603-9, 03/06/2024, Will Only; Testator: Sandquist, Reuben G

24-4-00607-1, 03/07/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Anglemyer, Devin G; Deceased: Anglemyer, Manford G; Attorney: Hammermaster, C. David

24-4-00608-0, 03/07/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Law, Audrey M; Deceased: Anderson, Lela; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin

24-4-00609-8, 03/07/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Ludeman, Linda; Deceased: Olguin, Ann Jones; Attorney: Mifflin, Michael Alex

24-4-00610-1, 03/07/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Mcintyre, Roby Eugene, Involved Party, Siebold, Babette; Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse

24-4-00611-0, 03/07/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Sherbon, Austin; Deceased: Sherbon, Richard, Attorney, Melton, A Synthia

24-4-00612-8, 03/07/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution, Petitioner, Mcintyre, Roby Eugene, Involved Party, Brown, Susanne Siebold, Attorney, Rodman, D Jesse,

24-4-00613-6, 03/07/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Lungberg, Gerald L, Deceased, Lungberg, Robert Lee

24-4-00615-2, , 03/07/2024, , Estate, , Petitioner, , Jennings, Michael L, , Deceased, , Jennings, Miyako F, , Attorney, , Comfort, Thomas Brian,

24-4-00616-1, , 03/07/2024, , Estate, , Petitioner, , Fox, Tony, , Deceased, , Fox, Donald W, , Attorney, , Comfort, Thomas Brian