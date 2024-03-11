New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/06/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00603-8, 03/06/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mcbride, Zachary William; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00604-6, 03/06/2024, Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Estrada-Gonzalez, Israel; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00605-4, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Howerton, Dennis Scott; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00606-2, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Peters, Dominic Julian Richard; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00607-1, 03/06/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Arquero, Amber Cherisse; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru

24-1-00608-9, 03/06/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Pennington, Deborah Ann; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00609-7, 03/06/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Sheets, Alanta Marie; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00610-1, 03/06/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Gonzales, Phillip Anthony; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00611-9, 03/06/2024, Felony Harassment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Robinson, Kevin Douglas

24-1-00612-7, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Jimenez, Jr, Radames

24-1-00613-5, 03/06/2024, Theft in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Vazquez Garcia, Alfredo

24-1-00614-3, 03/06/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Holden, Vaughn Joseph

24-1-00615-1, 03/06/2024, Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Orantes Hernandez, Raul A

24-1-00616-0, 03/06/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Williams, Edward Barrington

24-1-00617-8, 03/06/2024, Failure to Register As a Sex Offender; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Baldwin, Roy Lee

24-1-00618-6, 03/06/2024, Child Molestation In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ramirez, Antonio Edwardo

24-1-00619-4, 03/06/2024, Child Molestation In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Burnett, Michael E

24-1-00620-8, 03/06/2024, Rape in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Guillen Aparicio, Jonnathan

New civil cases

24-2-00789-5, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kanno, Kristen Clare; Respondent: Kanno, Robert Kele; Attorney: Langbehn, K. Janice

24-2-00790-9, 03/06/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Rodrigues, Anthony Lawrence; Respondent: Strickland, Rachel

24-2-00791-7, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nichols Felicia Nicole; Respondent: Ivory Reginald Dewaun

24-2-00792-5, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Adams, Darren N; Respondent: Viera, Aisha N

24-2-00793-3, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Akker, Gayle Annette; Respondent: Cisse, Aboudramane; Attorney: Raiford, Denise Michelle

24-2-00794-1, 03/06/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Park, Juyoung; Respondent: Downey, Joaquin; Minor: Thuneman, Isaac; Minor: Thuneman, Evan

24-2-00795-0, 03/06/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Park, Juyoung; Respondent: Fleury, Mccreight; Minor: Thuneman, Isaac; Minor: Thuneman, Evan

24-2-00796-8, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Krause, Nikki Lee; Respondent: Krause, Gregory Louis

24-2-00797-6, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Keller, Heather; Respondent: Keller, Charlie

24-2-00798-4, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Betschart, Anthony Mathew; Respondent: Maxwell, Christina K

24-2-00799-2, 03/06/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: King, Leilani; Respondent: Null, Diana Kay

24-2-00800-0, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Yates, Avari Keyshayla Andrea; Respondent: Sims, Azurah Ladhana

24-2-00801-8, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hendrickx, Ryan; Respondent: Hendrickx, Marianna

24-2-00802-6, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Okert, Shaina L; Respondent: Okert, Russell

24-2-00803-4, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Yates, Avari; Respondent: Shans Tami

24-2-00804-2, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Shaw, Jaymi Kristine; Respondent: Ketchum, Evan Nicholas

24-2-00805-1, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Dickson, Sean Marqui; Respondent: Sauer, Shane Michael

24-2-00806-9, 03/06/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Grayson, Naushiana Labree; Respondent: Grayson, Maurice Andrew; Minor: Finkel, Heiress Leonne

24-2-00807-7, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Suchan, David Duane; Respondent: Suchan, Jacquelyn Marie

24-2-00808-5, 03/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Suchan, David Duane; Respondent: Suchan, Zachary Ryan

24-2-06427-9, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing L.l.c.; Defendant: Simon, Katherine R.; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06428-7, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hz Lakeside Landing L.l.c.; Defendant: Grace, Destiny A.; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06429-5, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Grand Pacific Apts LLC; Defendant: Moss, Demarcus Terrell; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06430-9, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Wyosea Summit Associates LLC; Defendant: Junge-Benson, Nicole Leeann; Defendant: Benson III, William Hunt; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06431-7, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments LLC; Defendant: Hallett, Jessica Lynn; Defendant: Richmond, Justin; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06432-5, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Sullivan, Kathleen; Defendant: Sullivan, Violet Jordan; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06433-3, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC; Defendant: Njoju, Amos; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06434-1, 03/06/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Scott R. Larson; Respondent: State of Washington; Attorney: Kertchen, Vitaliy

24-2-06435-0, 03/06/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Grant, Crystal L.; Plaintiff: Gay-Grant, Jamell D.; Plaintiff: Gay-Grant, Josiah J.; Defendant: Mason, Cole J.; Attorney: Hoffer, L. John

24-2-06436-8, 03/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Dodd, Kimberly; Defendant: Dziminowicz, Nicholas; Attorney: Boyer, Athena

24-2-06437-6, 03/06/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Nelson, Margie; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06438-4, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pilot Property Management, LLC For And On Behalf of Fairview 18, LLC; Defendant: Kejuan Jones; Attorney: Jackson, Rose Kaitlyn

24-2-06439-2, 03/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Won, Jin Ho; Defendant: Valencia Anguiano, Amare; Attorney: Ye, Hae Chong

24-2-06440-6, 03/06/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Weiks, Murray N.; Defendant: Sunde, Shanelle; Attorney: Hanemann, W. Jack

24-2-06441-4, 03/06/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Fernando William Tovar; Respondent: State of Washington; Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher

24-2-06442-2, 03/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: American Family Insurance Company, As Subrogee of Debbie Kupinski; Defendant: Russell, Christine J.; Attorney: Kozachenko, a Corey

24-2-06443-1, 03/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Connect By American Family Insurance Company, As Subrogee of Ricardo G; Defendant: Predmore III, Michael; Attorney: Kozachenko, a Corey

24-2-06444-9, 03/06/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: LLC,Jkr; Defendant: Templin, Kyle; Attorney: Bardwil, Edward Mark

24-2-06445-7, 03/06/2024, Medical Malpractice; Plaintiff: Raines, Janie; Defendant: Franciscan Health System; Defendant: Jain, Deepali; Defendant: Franciscan Northwest Physicians Health Network; Defendant: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health; Defendant: Commonspirit Health; Attorney: Brauchli, D Holly

24-2-06446-5, 03/06/2024, Abstract of Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Dove Tree I Homeowners Association; Defendant: Brown, Joseph; Attorney: Ducich, Nicole Alexis

24-2-06447-3, 03/06/2024, Writ of Restitution; Petitioner: Fresh Collar LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; Respondent: Rodrigues, Albert P., And All Other Occupants; Attorney: Dille, Haggard Bryce

24-2-06448-1, 03/06/2024, Transcript of Judgment; Plaintiff: Merchants Credit Corporation; Defendant: Jason Molina

24-2-06449-0, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp; Defendant: Brown, Sindrella; Defendant: Teriong, Almiria; Defendant: Brown, Nilsson; Defendant: Teriong, Evangelisto; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06450-3, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Pyle, Brandon; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06451-1, 03/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Mohammed, Fetiya; Defendant: Gilliland, Courtney; Defendant: Gilliland, John Doe; Attorney: King, Nien-Tse Victor

24-2-06452-0, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Pelland, Greg; Plaintiff: Pelland, Kendra; Defendant: Hansen, Kevin Ross Aka Kevin Robert; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06453-8, 03/06/2024, Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Radiance Homeowners’ Association; Defendant: Huynh, Andy; Defendant: Huynh, John/Jane Doe; Attorney: Chicoine, Ryan Christopher

24-2-06454-6, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Madrona, LLC; Defendant: Aasa, Fafagu; Defendant: Aasa, Maeva; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06455-4, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gp 8022 Lakewood LLC; Defendant: Marquez, Kellyna; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06456-2, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Madrona, LLC; Defendant: Martin, Trevor; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06457-1, 03/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra, LLC; Defendant: Sarah Pate; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06458-9, 03/06/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Dennis J. Johnson; Defendant: Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.; Defendant: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Defendant: Ohio Security Insurance Company; Attorney: Martin, Charles Richard

24-2-06459-7, 03/06/2024, Property Damage; Plaintiff: Safeco Insurance Company, As Subrogee of James And Joyce Mcreynolds; Defendant: Pucel, Donna; Attorney: Reinert, Lynn Christine

24-2-06460-1, 03/06/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Rolfness, Derek K; Defendant: Rolfness, Stanley A; Defendant: Rolfness, Teresa; Attorney: Link, Klosowski Matthew

24-2-06461-9, 03/07/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Letourneau, Jennifer; Plaintiff: Parker, Benjamin; Defendant: Neutron Holdings, Inc. D/B/A Lime; Defendant: John And Jane Doe Employee 1-25; Defendant: Companies 1-25; Attorney: Lim, Sok-Khieng

24-2-06462-7, 03/07/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Keybank National Association; Defendant: Oss Reps LLC; Defendant: Conradt, Paul T.; Attorney: Yumo, S Noel

New domestic cases

24-3-00732-5, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Tifaga, Jennifer Lynn-Seatta; Respondent: Tifaga, Apa; Attorney: Eberhart, Marie Rose

24-3-00733-3, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Williams, Vannessa Lynn; Respondent: Williams, Mccleda Rose

24-3-00734-1, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Stacy, Fredrick Latrea; Respondent: Stacy, Marlene Fio

24-3-00735-0, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Nainby, Sarah H; Respondent: Seymanski, Nichole M

24-3-00737-6, 03/05/2024, Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Dodge, Leah Gabrielle; Respondent: Torres Aly, Jose Leonard; Minor: Torres, Haley Joy

24-3-00739-2, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Webster, Callie R; Respondent: Wimer, Courtney L

24-3-00743-1, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Delgado, Eloy Moreno; Respondent: Aceves, Eva Lilia Diaz

24-3-00745-7, 03/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Crawford, Cody James; Respondent: Crawford, Anna Michelle

24-3-00746-5, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Warner, Ene T; Respondent: Davis, Freddie Jr

24-3-00747-3, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Stoper, Tamara Jean; Respondent: Stoper, Karl Joseph; Attorney: Flores, Michael Joel

24-3-00748-1, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Valdez, Mitchell L; Respondent: Valdez, Reina Kashiwagi; Attorney: Murry, a Brian

24-3-00751-1, 03/06/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: King, Jaydah Marie; Respondent: Sampson, Michael Vashan; Minor: King-Sampson, Massiah Isaiah

24-3-00753-8, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: London, Idelmis Gloryvee; Respondent: Pagan, Jose Miguel; Attorney: Van Ackeren, Lynn Cheryl

24-3-00754-6, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Demaree, Carolyn Louise; Respondent: Demaree, Richard Alan; Attorney: Soleil, Annabelle Felicia

24-3-00755-4, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Jon Helfen; Respondent: Nicole Helfen

24-3-00756-2, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Mcdonald, Elizabeth Palmer; Respondent: Mcdonald, Adam Joseph; Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley

24-3-00757-1, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hamilton, Jennifer L.; Respondent: Hamilton, William R.; Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline

24-3-00758-9, 03/06/2024, Modification of Custody; Petitioner: Zimmerman, Janice Sue; Respondent: Allar, Joshua Michael; Minor: Allar, Brodee Ellen; Minor: Allar, Cooper Michael Bruce; Minor: Allar, Crosby Lee; Minor: Allar, Lincoln Keen; Attorney: Camandona, Diane Lindsay

24-3-00761-9, 03/06/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Greenfield, Ruth Candau; Respondent: Greenfield, Cory Nathanel; Attorney: Saenz, Gerassimova Miryana

New probate cases

24-4-00592-0, 03/05/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Valdez, Dorothy; Parent: Mckinney, Renee Irene; Parent: Harttlet Jr, Donald Robert; Minor: Harttlet III, Donald Robert

24-4-00593-8, 03/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Dshs; Respondent: Mcgrew, Rosie, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian: Givens, Becky; Attorney: Harris, Amy

24-4-00596-2, 03/06/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mcnutt, Ryan A; Deceased: Mcnutt, Allen Duane; Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey

24-4-00598-9, 03/06/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Farrar, Shantel; Deceased: Farrar, Clifford F; Attorney: Caulkins, L. Susan

24-4-00599-7, 03/06/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Moriarty, Nancy; Respondent: Tillotson, Serena

24-4-00601-2, 03/06/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bennett, Jeffrey; Deceased: Bennett, William E.; Attorney: Fisher, William Stephen

24-4-00602-1, 03/06/2024, Will Only, Testator, Sandquist, Lois M

24-4-00604-7, 03/06/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Labrash, Robert S., Petitioner, Pierri, Laurie G., Deceased, Labrash, Lee, Attorney, Walk, K. Daniel,

24-4-00605-5, 03/06/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Hanke, Dana, Deceased, Turner, Lawrence, Deceased, Turner, Bumroongsie, Attorney, Mifflin, Michael Alex,

24-4-00606-3, 03/06/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Egan, Edward P, Petitioner, Egan, Barbara C, Deceased, Egan, Brian Patrick, Attorney, Khalaf, Firas Ahmad