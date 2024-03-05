Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List
Report For: Feb. 29, 2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00555-4, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hester, Daman Devon
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00556-2, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Smith, Terry L
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00557-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Harris, Andre Zenor
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00558-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Barber, Elisa Lace Monique
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00559-7, 02/29/2024, Robbery in the First, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Dulaney-Marshall, Anthony, Edward
New civil cases
24-2-00724-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Anderson, Jeanette Lanell
Respondent: Harris, Walter Earl
24-2-00725-9, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Pierson, Susan Kay
Respondent: Ruiz, Gilbert
24-2-00726-7, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Konoske, Jennifer Rae
Respondent: Kelner Jr., Daniel Gregary
24-2-00727-5, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Stetsyuk, Snezhana
Respondent: White, Danille
24-2-00728-3, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Huffman, Emily Elizabeth
Respondent: Reinach, Benjamin Brant
24-2-00729-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Morris, Jennifer
Respondent: Morris, Joseph Lee
24-2-00730-5, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rojas, Tamara Nicole
Respondent: Jackson Jr, Timothy Odis
24-2-06264-1, 02/28/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Gbmr Electric
Plaintiff: Brandt, Gary
Plaintiff: All Mighty General Construction LLC
Plaintiff: Castanda, Pedro
Defendant: Standing On Top LLC
Defendant: Still Standing LLC
Defendant: Satterwhite, Edward
Defendant: Daniels, Michael
Attorney: Lebron, Deola
24-2-06265-9, 02/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: Chon, Eric
Defendant: George, Jesse
24-2-06281-1, 02/28/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Cp General Partner Private Individual Banker
Plaintiff: Cp Private Bank Trust & Estate
Plaintiff: Kings Holding Trust
Plaintiff: King Fiduciary
Defendant: State of Washington
Defendant: Pierce County Superior Court
Defendant: Pierce County Prosecutors Office
Defendant: Tacoma Police Department
Defendant: Benton County Superior Court
Defendant: Benton County Prosecutors Office
Defendant: Washington State Dept of Corrections
Defendant: Washington State Dept of Licensing
Defendant: Quincy, John
24-2-06289-6, 02/29/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil
Plaintiff: Moon, Robert
Plaintiff: Moon, Katrina
Defendant: Finley, Darroll
Defendant: Finley, Barbara
24-2-06290-0, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals
Defendant: Detwiler, Douglas
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-2-06291-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC
Defendant: Bustos, Jonathan
Defendant: Pouesi, Maliea
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06292-6, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Ruyan-Vargas, Jose
Defendant: Anderson, Zoe
Defendant: Anderson, John Doe
Attorney: Jacobs, Christian Michael
24-2-06293-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management
Defendant: Coney, Destinee
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06294-2, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint LLC
Defendant: Jacobs, Samuel
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06295-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC
Defendant: Monique, Ernestine
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06296-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC
Defendant: Minor, Paislie
Defendant: Johnson-Demerson, Sah-Ji
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-06297-7, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Vo, Loan Thi
Defendant: Land, Curtis
Defendant: American Family Insurance Company
Attorney: Unger, Lewis Ronald
24-2-06298-5, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Clifton, Jim
Defendant: Tryon, John
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
Attorney: Swearengin, Andrew Brendan
24-2-06299-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Hedrington, Rodrico
Defendant: Rasmussen, James
Defendant: Rasmussen, Jane Doe
Defendant: Plaehn, Jeffrey
Defendant: Plaehn, Jane Doe
Attorney: Pierson, Anna
24-2-06300-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management
Defendant: Brandon, Kelly-Marie
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06301-9, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: The Asatru Runic Conservatory
Defendant: Gesa Credit Union
Defendant: Gotchacar Inc DBA Blue Ribbon Recovery
Defendant: James Kiddy
Defendant: Kerry Kiddy
Defendant: And All Other Persons Or Parties Claiming Any Right,, Title, Estate, Li
Attorney: Ramsey, Christopher G
24-2-06302-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: 40th St E Tnc LLC
Defendant: Zechmann, Toni
Defendant: Zechmann, Manon
Defendant: Kitchin, Tanner
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06303-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America
Defendant: Ontiveros, Jenae Marie
Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-06304-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Hc 12712 LLC
Defendant: Songer, Iris
Defendant: Fuller, Timothy
Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher
24-2-06305-1, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms, Rights
Petitioner: Lebrun, Eric J.
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher
24-2-06306-0, 02/29/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Lund, Christopher
Minor: Rasmussen, Aryieanna, Guardian Ad Litem, Kyler, Dan
Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda
24-2-06307-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Warner Park LLC
Defendant: Jordan, Lataya
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06308-6, 02/29/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Alderwood Townhomes Condominium Owners, Association
Defendant: Ellenberger, Dustin
Defendant: Ellenberger, Jane Or John Doe
Defendant: Citywide Home Loans, LLC
Attorney: Hill, Rose Jennifer
24-2-06309-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Brown, Kamaleah
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06310-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit, Corporation
Defendant: Langevin, William
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06313-2, 02/29/2024, Consumer Protection Act
Plaintiff: Blackstone, Crystal M.
Plaintiff: Blackstone, Garrikk E.
Defendant: In-N-Out Auto Sales LLC
Defendant: Fletcher, Randall
Defendant: Fletcher, Jane Doe
Defendant: Reliable Credit Association Inc.
Defendant: Western Surety Company
Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene
24-2-06314-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Benoit, Royce
Defendant: Garrett, Leo
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06315-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Boyd, Allizha
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06316-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested
Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership
Defendant: Millar, Dayja
Defendant: Snodgrass, Nicholas
Defendant: Snodgrass, Gary
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-06317-5, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms, Rights
Petitioner: Williker, Andre Steven
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Grasher, Phillip Anthony
24-2-06318-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Okoroafor, Uzonna
Defendant: Okoroafor, Chukwuka Chisom
Defendant: Okoroafor, Tyeshia
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06319-1, 02/29/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Service Steel Aerospace Co.
Defendant: Tog Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
Defendant: Eric Colby
Defendant: Jane Doe Colby
Attorney: Soles, David
24-2-06320-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Edwards, Ulalume
Defendant: Hight, George
Attorney: Jackman, Chris
24-2-06321-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Randy J. Sprague
Defendant: Shaun P. Burton And Dean M. Burton
Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery
24-2-06322-1, 03/01/2024, Restoration of Firearms, Rights
Petitioner: Lemoine, Timothy Andrew
Respondent: State of Washington
New domestic cases
24-3-00671-0, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Marler, Austin Douglas
Respondent: Marler, Breanna Shea
24-3-00672-8, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Yang, Shuo
Respondent: Fixler, Adam Ray
24-3-00673-6, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: Christopher, Heather Renee
Respondent: Christopher, Robert Lee Sr
Minor: Christopher, Robert Lee Jr
Minor: Christopher, Anjulina Cathleen-Burnee
24-3-00674-4, 02/29/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Sloan, Daniel Michael
Respondent: Jean, Kahmelia
Minor: Sloan, Donatello Jeremiah
24-3-00675-2, 02/29/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Wallace, Kevin Allen
Respondent: Silbernagel, Brianna
Minor: Wallace, Jaxin Frank
24-3-00677-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Olsen, Peter L.
Respondent: Olsen, Alicia A.
Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline
24-3-00680-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Catlett, Noelle’ Renee
Respondent: Catlett, Randell Lee
Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley
24-3-00681-7, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Carr, Amy Suja Barrett
Respondent: Carr, Gregory Michael
Attorney: Bolan, Nicole
24-3-00682-5, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Leinbach, James Maxwell
Respondent: Lawton, Katherine Marie
Attorney: Olson, Elizabeth Ashley
24-3-00683-3, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Dennis Quick
Respondent: Maria Quick
Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick
24-3-00684-1, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-, County (3)
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae
Minor: Kiely, Elijah James
Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton
24-3-00686-8, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae
Minor: Mckenna, Mikayla Rose
Minor: Mckenna, Madison Reign
Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton
24-3-00687-6, 03/01/2024, Relative Child Visitation
Petitioner: Susan Spence
Respondent: Brandon James Taylor
Respondent: Meagan G. Spence
Minor: Aryella Raine Spence
Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles
New probate cases
24-4-00540-7, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Dorrell, Jodina
Deceased: Dorrell, Jason
24-4-00541-5, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Koreis, Kimberly S
Deceased: Dickenson, Kathleen A
Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00542-3, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Douglas, Marjhawon
Deceased: Butler, Rhoda
Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen
24-4-00543-1, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Christenson, Susan F
Deceased: Thompson, Michael P
24-4-00544-0, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Biwer, Stephanie Ann
Deceased: Mason, Alan Lee
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00545-8, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Lee, Alice
Deceased: Lee, Walter
Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather
24-4-00546-6, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Fasano, Steven F
Deceased: Herbert, Sally F
Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse
24-4-00547-4, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Bernd, Steven L
Deceased: Bernd, Ronald E
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00549-1, 02/29/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Lopez, Juan M
Deceased: Hunt, Sarah Anne
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay