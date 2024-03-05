Superior Court

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

March 5, 2024 1:30 am

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List

Report For: Feb. 29, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00555-4, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hester, Daman Devon

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00556-2, 02/29/2024, Assault in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Smith, Terry L

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00557-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Harris, Andre Zenor

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00558-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Barber, Elisa Lace Monique

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00559-7, 02/29/2024, Robbery in the First, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Dulaney-Marshall, Anthony, Edward

New civil cases

24-2-00724-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Anderson, Jeanette Lanell

Respondent: Harris, Walter Earl

24-2-00725-9, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Pierson, Susan Kay

Respondent: Ruiz, Gilbert

24-2-00726-7, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Konoske, Jennifer Rae

Respondent: Kelner Jr., Daniel Gregary

24-2-00727-5, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Stetsyuk, Snezhana

Respondent: White, Danille

24-2-00728-3, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Huffman, Emily Elizabeth

Respondent: Reinach, Benjamin Brant

24-2-00729-1, 02/29/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Morris, Jennifer

Respondent: Morris, Joseph Lee

24-2-00730-5, 03/01/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rojas, Tamara Nicole

Respondent: Jackson Jr, Timothy Odis

24-2-06264-1, 02/28/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Gbmr Electric

Plaintiff: Brandt, Gary

Plaintiff: All Mighty General Construction LLC

Plaintiff: Castanda, Pedro

Defendant: Standing On Top LLC

Defendant: Still Standing LLC

Defendant: Satterwhite, Edward

Defendant: Daniels, Michael

Attorney: Lebron, Deola

24-2-06265-9, 02/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: Chon, Eric

Defendant: George, Jesse

24-2-06281-1, 02/28/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Cp General Partner Private Individual Banker

Plaintiff: Cp Private Bank Trust & Estate

Plaintiff: Kings Holding Trust

Plaintiff: King Fiduciary

Defendant: State of Washington

Defendant: Pierce County Superior Court

Defendant: Pierce County Prosecutors Office

Defendant: Tacoma Police Department

Defendant: Benton County Superior Court

Defendant: Benton County Prosecutors Office

Defendant: Washington State Dept of Corrections

Defendant: Washington State Dept of Licensing

Defendant: Quincy, John

24-2-06289-6, 02/29/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil

Plaintiff: Moon, Robert

Plaintiff: Moon, Katrina

Defendant: Finley, Darroll

Defendant: Finley, Barbara

24-2-06290-0, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals

Defendant: Detwiler, Douglas

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06291-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Stoneridge LLC

Defendant: Bustos, Jonathan

Defendant: Pouesi, Maliea

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06292-6, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Ruyan-Vargas, Jose

Defendant: Anderson, Zoe

Defendant: Anderson, John Doe

Attorney: Jacobs, Christian Michael

24-2-06293-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management

Defendant: Coney, Destinee

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06294-2, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Northpoint LLC

Defendant: Jacobs, Samuel

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06295-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC

Defendant: Monique, Ernestine

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06296-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC

Defendant: Minor, Paislie

Defendant: Johnson-Demerson, Sah-Ji

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06297-7, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Vo, Loan Thi

Defendant: Land, Curtis

Defendant: American Family Insurance Company

Attorney: Unger, Lewis Ronald

24-2-06298-5, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Clifton, Jim

Defendant: Tryon, John

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

Attorney: Swearengin, Andrew Brendan

24-2-06299-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Hedrington, Rodrico

Defendant: Rasmussen, James

Defendant: Rasmussen, Jane Doe

Defendant: Plaehn, Jeffrey

Defendant: Plaehn, Jane Doe

Attorney: Pierson, Anna

24-2-06300-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Spinnaker Property Management

Defendant: Brandon, Kelly-Marie

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06301-9, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: The Asatru Runic Conservatory

Defendant: Gesa Credit Union

Defendant: Gotchacar Inc DBA Blue Ribbon Recovery

Defendant: James Kiddy

Defendant: Kerry Kiddy

Defendant: And All Other Persons Or Parties Claiming Any Right,, Title, Estate, Li

Attorney: Ramsey, Christopher G

24-2-06302-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: 40th St E Tnc LLC

Defendant: Zechmann, Toni

Defendant: Zechmann, Manon

Defendant: Kitchin, Tanner

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06303-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America

Defendant: Ontiveros, Jenae Marie

Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas

24-2-06304-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Hc 12712 LLC

Defendant: Songer, Iris

Defendant: Fuller, Timothy

Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher

24-2-06305-1, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms, Rights

Petitioner: Lebrun, Eric J.

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher

24-2-06306-0, 02/29/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Lund, Christopher

Minor: Rasmussen, Aryieanna, Guardian Ad Litem, Kyler, Dan

Attorney: Wieder, Hall Melinda

24-2-06307-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Warner Park LLC

Defendant: Jordan, Lataya

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06308-6, 02/29/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Alderwood Townhomes Condominium Owners, Association

Defendant: Ellenberger, Dustin

Defendant: Ellenberger, Jane Or John Doe

Defendant: Citywide Home Loans, LLC

Attorney: Hill, Rose Jennifer

24-2-06309-4, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Brown, Kamaleah

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06310-8, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council, a Non-Profit, Corporation

Defendant: Langevin, William

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06313-2, 02/29/2024, Consumer Protection Act

Plaintiff: Blackstone, Crystal M.

Plaintiff: Blackstone, Garrikk E.

Defendant: In-N-Out Auto Sales LLC

Defendant: Fletcher, Randall

Defendant: Fletcher, Jane Doe

Defendant: Reliable Credit Association Inc.

Defendant: Western Surety Company

Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-06314-1, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Benoit, Royce

Defendant: Garrett, Leo

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06315-9, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Boyd, Allizha

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06316-7, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer, Uncontested

Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership

Defendant: Millar, Dayja

Defendant: Snodgrass, Nicholas

Defendant: Snodgrass, Gary

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06317-5, 02/29/2024, Restoration of Firearms, Rights

Petitioner: Williker, Andre Steven

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Grasher, Phillip Anthony

24-2-06318-3, 02/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih6 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Okoroafor, Uzonna

Defendant: Okoroafor, Chukwuka Chisom

Defendant: Okoroafor, Tyeshia

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06319-1, 02/29/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Service Steel Aerospace Co.

Defendant: Tog Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Defendant: Eric Colby

Defendant: Jane Doe Colby

Attorney: Soles, David

24-2-06320-5, 02/29/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Edwards, Ulalume

Defendant: Hight, George

Attorney: Jackman, Chris

24-2-06321-3, 02/29/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Randy J. Sprague

Defendant: Shaun P. Burton And Dean M. Burton

Attorney: Whalley, Scott Jeffery

24-2-06322-1, 03/01/2024, Restoration of Firearms, Rights

Petitioner: Lemoine, Timothy Andrew

Respondent: State of Washington

New domestic cases

24-3-00671-0, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Marler, Austin Douglas

Respondent: Marler, Breanna Shea

24-3-00672-8, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Yang, Shuo

Respondent: Fixler, Adam Ray

24-3-00673-6, 02/29/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: Christopher, Heather Renee

Respondent: Christopher, Robert Lee Sr

Minor: Christopher, Robert Lee Jr

Minor: Christopher, Anjulina Cathleen-Burnee

24-3-00674-4, 02/29/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Sloan, Daniel Michael

Respondent: Jean, Kahmelia

Minor: Sloan, Donatello Jeremiah

24-3-00675-2, 02/29/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Wallace, Kevin Allen

Respondent: Silbernagel, Brianna

Minor: Wallace, Jaxin Frank

24-3-00677-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Olsen, Peter L.

Respondent: Olsen, Alicia A.

Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline

24-3-00680-9, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Catlett, Noelle’ Renee

Respondent: Catlett, Randell Lee

Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley

24-3-00681-7, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Carr, Amy Suja Barrett

Respondent: Carr, Gregory Michael

Attorney: Bolan, Nicole

24-3-00682-5, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Leinbach, James Maxwell

Respondent: Lawton, Katherine Marie

Attorney: Olson, Elizabeth Ashley

24-3-00683-3, 02/29/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Dennis Quick

Respondent: Maria Quick

Attorney: Morgan, James Rodrick

24-3-00684-1, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp In-, County (3)

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae

Minor: Kiely, Elijah James

Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton

24-3-00686-8, 02/29/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Walker, Telon Gernae

Minor: Mckenna, Mikayla Rose

Minor: Mckenna, Madison Reign

Attorney: Mcilwain, Dalton

24-3-00687-6, 03/01/2024, Relative Child Visitation

Petitioner: Susan Spence

Respondent: Brandon James Taylor

Respondent: Meagan G. Spence

Minor: Aryella Raine Spence

Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles

New probate cases

24-4-00540-7, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Dorrell, Jodina

Deceased: Dorrell, Jason

24-4-00541-5, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Koreis, Kimberly S

Deceased: Dickenson, Kathleen A

Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest

24-4-00542-3, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Douglas, Marjhawon

Deceased: Butler, Rhoda

Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen

24-4-00543-1, 02/29/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Christenson, Susan F

Deceased: Thompson, Michael P

24-4-00544-0, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Biwer, Stephanie Ann

Deceased: Mason, Alan Lee

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00545-8, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Lee, Alice

Deceased: Lee, Walter

Attorney: Walley, Ann Heather

24-4-00546-6, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Fasano, Steven F

Deceased: Herbert, Sally F

Attorney: Rodman, D Jesse

24-4-00547-4, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Bernd, Steven L

Deceased: Bernd, Ronald E

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00549-1, 02/29/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Lopez, Juan M

Deceased: Hunt, Sarah Anne

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay