New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases for Feb. 22, 2024.

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00504-0, 02/23/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Conant, Joseph Kristopher

24-1-00505-8, 02/23/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Cooper, Jd Michael

Prosecutor: Atchley, James

24-1-00506-6, 02/23/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hendrix, Antonio D

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00507-4, 02/23/2024, Assault in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Morales Perez, Brianna Yamile

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00508-2, 02/23/2024, Murder in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Espana Davila, Jerry

24-1-00509-1, 02/23/2024, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Stocks, Grant Thomas

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00510-4, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Gardner, Adrian Lejuon

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00511-2, 02/23/2024, Vehicular Assault-Dui

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Boede, Patrick Aron

New civil cases

24-2-00649-0, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Maddock Jessica Marie

Respondent: Scott-Jenkins Shar

24-2-00650-3, 02/23/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order

Petitioner: City of Lakewood Police Dept

Respondent: Emmanuel, Barimore F

24-2-00651-1, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Jones, Grady Thomas

Respondent: Fitts, Ciera Renee

24-2-00652-0, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Jones, Grady Thomas

Respondent: Cartenuto, Britnee

24-2-00653-8, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Leazer, Jeffrey Alan

Respondent: Santos, David

24-2-00654-6, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Wernet, Michael

Respondent: Santos, David

24-2-00655-4, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Ziegenfus, Andreea

Respondent: Hawkins, Elijah Jammal

Petitioner: Ziegenfus, Sofia R.

24-2-00656-2, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kaltenbach, Candle

Respondent: Nowlin, Nate

24-2-00657-1, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Trask, Natalie A

Respondent: Van Mechelen, Isaac Vernon

24-2-00658-9, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Duber, Nathan Daniel

Respondent: Hensrude-Baines, Micah Tanner

24-2-00659-7, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Scates, Alan Brice

Respondent: Bruce, James E

24-2-06151-2, 02/23/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Overbeck, Kathleen S

Defendant: Terra Services LLC

Attorney: Pizl, B James

24-2-06153-9, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kwsb Pacifica Owner, LLC

Defendant: Fontenette, Warren

Defendant: Fontenette, Elnora

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06154-7, 02/23/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Jg Wentworth Originations LLC

Defendant: Tomara Curtis

Attorney: Blohowiak, John Bruce

24-2-06155-5, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services, Inc.

Defendant: Wells, Mischa Cachet

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06156-3, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Andrey Mironets

Defendant: Fiodor Sirbu -Caradjov And Alla Sirbu -Caradjova

Attorney: Oladapo, Oluyemisi Ajibola

24-2-06158-0, 02/23/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Howard, Shannon

Defendant: Grinnell, Carol B.

Defendant: Grinnell, John Doe

Attorney: Lindenmuth, Alexander Paul

24-2-06159-8, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Walsh, Meghan

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06160-1, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Welch, Scott P

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06161-0, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Taylor, Judy

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06162-8, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Tran, Kiet

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06163-6, 02/23/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Defendant: Hills, Andrea

Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom

24-2-06164-4, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Perez, Tim

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06165-2, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Mcroy, Rayann

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06166-1, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Lopez, Paloma

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06167-9, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Koenning, Julie

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06168-7, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Jones, Constance

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06169-5, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Hayes, Vanessa

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06170-9, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Fox, Vicki

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06171-7, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Elrod, Cassandra

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06172-5, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Donaldson, Donald

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06173-3, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Constanza, Joshua

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06174-1, 02/23/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Lakeland Homeowners Association

Defendant: Joseph Avant

Defendant: Jane Or John Doe Avant

Attorney: Taylor, Aldridge Bennett

24-2-06175-0, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Costuna, Eduardo

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06176-8, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Bryant, Niria

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06177-6, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Birge, Jasmine

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06178-4, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Benz, Ashley

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06179-2, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment

Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC

Defendant: Bell, Latrice

Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert

24-2-06180-6, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Meeker Tnc LLC

Defendant: Petersen, Kandis

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06181-4, 02/23/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Hersey, Dayna L.

Plaintiff: Hersey, Stuart G.

Defendant: Kelleher, Matthew

Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-2-06182-2, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC

Defendant: Gervais, Kristye

Defendant: Dougherty, Sheila

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06183-1, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Parker Road Tnc LLC

Defendant: Aparicio, Jesus

Defendant: Maturino, Marlene

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06184-9, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Worthy, Joseph

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06185-7, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC

Defendant: Mendoza, Serjio Jose

Defendant: Mendoza, Diego Benitez

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06186-5, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Scroggs, Anne

Defendant: Macheras, Michele And Any And All Occupants of The Real Property Locat

24-2-06187-3, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Wisteria Housing Lp

Defendant: Grant, Gail R.

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06188-1, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments L.l.c.

Defendant: Broadway, Cheyenne Lynn

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06189-0, 02/23/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Obrien, Bridget

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06190-3, 02/23/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Williams, Lloyd

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-06191-1, 02/23/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Defendant: T-Mobile Us, Inc.

Attorney: Dynan, J. Mark

24-2-06192-0, 02/23/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Chacon, Caitlin M.

Defendant: Medina, Jacob M.

Defendant: Whitcomb, April

Defendant: Whitcomb, Spouse Doe

Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn

24-2-06193-8, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ih3 Property Washington Lp

Defendant: Giltner, Seth Derek

Defendant: Hollibaugh, Matthew Pierce

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06194-6, 02/23/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Jollys Pharmacy Inc DBA Ready Meds Pharmacy

Defendant: Royer, Selvaughn

Attorney: Cordova, Ann Cecilia

24-2-06195-4, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Brookstone Owner LLC

Defendant: Clough, Christopher

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06196-2, 02/23/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Cooper, Kaitlynn

Plaintiff: Cooper, William

Defendant: Keem, Sean K., M.d.

Defendant: The Polyclinic, PLLC

Defendant: Lee, Jason K., M.d.

Defendant: Mai Pham Md Ps, DBA Seattle Vascular Surgery

Defendant: Swedish Health Services

Attorney: Cloud, Richard Douglas

New domestic cases

24-3-00594-2, 02/22/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Forbes, Ronald Lynn Jr

Respondent: Forbes, Christina Nicole

24-3-00595-1, 02/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Black, Tiffany Reneka

Respondent: Black, Bobby Charles Jr

24-3-00597-7, 02/22/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Ovechka, Silver Leana

Respondent: Ovechka, Robert Lee

24-3-00602-7, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Olivo, Mayra

Respondent: Penaloza, Angelica Maria

Attorney: Ramos, Antonio Jorge

24-3-00603-5, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Obrovac, Cariane Lucile

Respondent: Obrovac, Samuel Louis

24-3-00604-3, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Donaldson, Jeremiah Conrad

Respondent: Donaldson, Gail Ann

24-3-00605-1, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Buckingham, Rachael

Respondent: Buckingham, Jeremy L

24-3-00606-0, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Seymour, Alexander Thomas

Respondent: Mack, Stacey Anne

24-3-00607-8, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mcginnis, Rebeca Liset

Respondent: Mcginnis, Jackie

24-3-00608-6, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Zinnel, Jonathan Thomas

Respondent: Maxwell, Tyrel Howard

24-3-00609-4, 02/23/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Grace, Destiny Aaikia

Respondent: Bonner, Nathaniele James

Minor: Bonner, Jadessa Josephine

24-3-00610-8, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Anesha Murphy

Respondent: Sean Murphy

Attorney: Harris, Blake

24-3-00611-6, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Garrett, Maximillian Allen Grady

Respondent: Campbell, Thea Lani

24-3-00612-4, 02/23/2024, Committed Intimate Relationshp

Petitioner: Flores, Jaimie

Respondent: Mckibban, April

Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara

24-3-00613-2, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Ishem, Cyril David

Respondent: Ishem, Klairey Jean

24-3-00614-1, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Stanhope, Myrissa Olino

Respondent: Stanhope, Anthony Mark

24-3-00618-3, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Buchanan, Elise, Marie

Respondent: Buchanan, Michael, James

Attorney: Salazar, Patrick Michael

24-3-00619-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Morrow, Janell

Respondent: Morrow, Luke

24-3-00620-5, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Shandle, Sabrina Anne

Respondent: Shandle, Tavaris Darnell

Attorney: Bottimore, R Leslie

New probate cases

24-4-00476-1, 02/22/2024, Will Only

Testator: Hawkins, Leonard Clinton

24-4-00477-0, 02/22/2024, Will Only

Testator: Vedros, Jill A

24-4-00478-8, 02/22/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Carter, Nicholas J

Petitioner: Carter, Andrea M

Respondent: Carter, David M, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Haroldson, Peter

Attorney: Williams, Elliott Timothy

24-4-00488-5, 02/23/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Willet, Benjamin Joseph

Petitioner: Willet, Jacob Andrew

Deceased: Willet, Victoria J

Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00489-3, 02/23/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Rice, April Lorine

Deceased: Inman, James Christian

24-4-00490-7, 02/23/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Pinchak, Charles T

Deceased: Pinchak, Timothy G

Attorney: Niehaus-Rivers, L. Jennifer

24-4-00491-5, 02/23/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Durston, Gregory F

Petitioner: Krebbs, Cathy Ann

Deceased, Durston, Norma Joan

Attorney: Lebron, Deola

24-4-00493-1, 02/23/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Allen, Brian A

Deceased: Allen, James Louis

Attorney: Luce, Eldridge Kenyon