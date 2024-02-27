SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00504-0, 02/23/2024, Felony Driving Under The Influence – Priors
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Conant, Joseph Kristopher
24-1-00505-8, 02/23/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Cooper, Jd Michael
Prosecutor: Atchley, James
24-1-00506-6, 02/23/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hendrix, Antonio D
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00507-4, 02/23/2024, Assault in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Morales Perez, Brianna Yamile
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00508-2, 02/23/2024, Murder in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Espana Davila, Jerry
24-1-00509-1, 02/23/2024, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Stocks, Grant Thomas
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00510-4, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Gardner, Adrian Lejuon
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00511-2, 02/23/2024, Vehicular Assault-Dui
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Boede, Patrick Aron
New civil cases
24-2-00649-0, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Maddock Jessica Marie
Respondent: Scott-Jenkins Shar
24-2-00650-3, 02/23/2024, Extreme Risk Protection Order
Petitioner: City of Lakewood Police Dept
Respondent: Emmanuel, Barimore F
24-2-00651-1, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Jones, Grady Thomas
Respondent: Fitts, Ciera Renee
24-2-00652-0, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Jones, Grady Thomas
Respondent: Cartenuto, Britnee
24-2-00653-8, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Leazer, Jeffrey Alan
Respondent: Santos, David
24-2-00654-6, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Wernet, Michael
Respondent: Santos, David
24-2-00655-4, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Ziegenfus, Andreea
Respondent: Hawkins, Elijah Jammal
Petitioner: Ziegenfus, Sofia R.
24-2-00656-2, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kaltenbach, Candle
Respondent: Nowlin, Nate
24-2-00657-1, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Trask, Natalie A
Respondent: Van Mechelen, Isaac Vernon
24-2-00658-9, 02/23/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Duber, Nathan Daniel
Respondent: Hensrude-Baines, Micah Tanner
24-2-00659-7, 02/23/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Scates, Alan Brice
Respondent: Bruce, James E
24-2-06151-2, 02/23/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Overbeck, Kathleen S
Defendant: Terra Services LLC
Attorney: Pizl, B James
24-2-06153-9, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kwsb Pacifica Owner, LLC
Defendant: Fontenette, Warren
Defendant: Fontenette, Elnora
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06154-7, 02/23/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Jg Wentworth Originations LLC
Defendant: Tomara Curtis
Attorney: Blohowiak, John Bruce
24-2-06155-5, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Targa Real Estate Services, Inc.
Defendant: Wells, Mischa Cachet
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06156-3, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Andrey Mironets
Defendant: Fiodor Sirbu -Caradjov And Alla Sirbu -Caradjova
Attorney: Oladapo, Oluyemisi Ajibola
24-2-06158-0, 02/23/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Howard, Shannon
Defendant: Grinnell, Carol B.
Defendant: Grinnell, John Doe
Attorney: Lindenmuth, Alexander Paul
24-2-06159-8, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Walsh, Meghan
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06160-1, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Welch, Scott P
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06161-0, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Taylor, Judy
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06162-8, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Tran, Kiet
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06163-6, 02/23/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Defendant: Hills, Andrea
Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom
24-2-06164-4, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Perez, Tim
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06165-2, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Mcroy, Rayann
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06166-1, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Lopez, Paloma
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06167-9, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Koenning, Julie
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06168-7, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Jones, Constance
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06169-5, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Hayes, Vanessa
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06170-9, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Fox, Vicki
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06171-7, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Elrod, Cassandra
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06172-5, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Donaldson, Donald
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06173-3, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Constanza, Joshua
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06174-1, 02/23/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Lakeland Homeowners Association
Defendant: Joseph Avant
Defendant: Jane Or John Doe Avant
Attorney: Taylor, Aldridge Bennett
24-2-06175-0, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Costuna, Eduardo
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06176-8, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Bryant, Niria
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06177-6, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Birge, Jasmine
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06178-4, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Benz, Ashley
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06179-2, 02/23/2024, Transcript of Judgment
Plaintiff: Lvnv Funding LLC
Defendant: Bell, Latrice
Attorney: Kennard, Scott Robert
24-2-06180-6, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Meeker Tnc LLC
Defendant: Petersen, Kandis
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06181-4, 02/23/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Hersey, Dayna L.
Plaintiff: Hersey, Stuart G.
Defendant: Kelleher, Matthew
Attorney: Burns, Martin
24-2-06182-2, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: South Hill By Vintage LLC
Defendant: Gervais, Kristye
Defendant: Dougherty, Sheila
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06183-1, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Parker Road Tnc LLC
Defendant: Aparicio, Jesus
Defendant: Maturino, Marlene
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-06184-9, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Worthy, Joseph
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-06185-7, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC
Defendant: Mendoza, Serjio Jose
Defendant: Mendoza, Diego Benitez
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06186-5, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Scroggs, Anne
Defendant: Macheras, Michele And Any And All Occupants of The Real Property Locat
24-2-06187-3, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Wisteria Housing Lp
Defendant: Grant, Gail R.
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06188-1, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Riverside Park Apartments L.l.c.
Defendant: Broadway, Cheyenne Lynn
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06189-0, 02/23/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Obrien, Bridget
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06190-3, 02/23/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Williams, Lloyd
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-06191-1, 02/23/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Defendant: T-Mobile Us, Inc.
Attorney: Dynan, J. Mark
24-2-06192-0, 02/23/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Chacon, Caitlin M.
Defendant: Medina, Jacob M.
Defendant: Whitcomb, April
Defendant: Whitcomb, Spouse Doe
Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn
24-2-06193-8, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ih3 Property Washington Lp
Defendant: Giltner, Seth Derek
Defendant: Hollibaugh, Matthew Pierce
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-06194-6, 02/23/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Jollys Pharmacy Inc DBA Ready Meds Pharmacy
Defendant: Royer, Selvaughn
Attorney: Cordova, Ann Cecilia
24-2-06195-4, 02/23/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Brookstone Owner LLC
Defendant: Clough, Christopher
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06196-2, 02/23/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Cooper, Kaitlynn
Plaintiff: Cooper, William
Defendant: Keem, Sean K., M.d.
Defendant: The Polyclinic, PLLC
Defendant: Lee, Jason K., M.d.
Defendant: Mai Pham Md Ps, DBA Seattle Vascular Surgery
Defendant: Swedish Health Services
Attorney: Cloud, Richard Douglas
New domestic cases
24-3-00594-2, 02/22/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Forbes, Ronald Lynn Jr
Respondent: Forbes, Christina Nicole
24-3-00595-1, 02/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Black, Tiffany Reneka
Respondent: Black, Bobby Charles Jr
24-3-00597-7, 02/22/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Ovechka, Silver Leana
Respondent: Ovechka, Robert Lee
24-3-00602-7, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Olivo, Mayra
Respondent: Penaloza, Angelica Maria
Attorney: Ramos, Antonio Jorge
24-3-00603-5, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Obrovac, Cariane Lucile
Respondent: Obrovac, Samuel Louis
24-3-00604-3, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Donaldson, Jeremiah Conrad
Respondent: Donaldson, Gail Ann
24-3-00605-1, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Buckingham, Rachael
Respondent: Buckingham, Jeremy L
24-3-00606-0, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Seymour, Alexander Thomas
Respondent: Mack, Stacey Anne
24-3-00607-8, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mcginnis, Rebeca Liset
Respondent: Mcginnis, Jackie
24-3-00608-6, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Zinnel, Jonathan Thomas
Respondent: Maxwell, Tyrel Howard
24-3-00609-4, 02/23/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Grace, Destiny Aaikia
Respondent: Bonner, Nathaniele James
Minor: Bonner, Jadessa Josephine
24-3-00610-8, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Anesha Murphy
Respondent: Sean Murphy
Attorney: Harris, Blake
24-3-00611-6, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Garrett, Maximillian Allen Grady
Respondent: Campbell, Thea Lani
24-3-00612-4, 02/23/2024, Committed Intimate Relationshp
Petitioner: Flores, Jaimie
Respondent: Mckibban, April
Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara
24-3-00613-2, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Ishem, Cyril David
Respondent: Ishem, Klairey Jean
24-3-00614-1, 02/23/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Stanhope, Myrissa Olino
Respondent: Stanhope, Anthony Mark
24-3-00618-3, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Buchanan, Elise, Marie
Respondent: Buchanan, Michael, James
Attorney: Salazar, Patrick Michael
24-3-00619-1, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Morrow, Janell
Respondent: Morrow, Luke
24-3-00620-5, 02/26/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Shandle, Sabrina Anne
Respondent: Shandle, Tavaris Darnell
Attorney: Bottimore, R Leslie
New probate cases
24-4-00476-1, 02/22/2024, Will Only
Testator: Hawkins, Leonard Clinton
24-4-00477-0, 02/22/2024, Will Only
Testator: Vedros, Jill A
24-4-00478-8, 02/22/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Carter, Nicholas J
Petitioner: Carter, Andrea M
Respondent: Carter, David M, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Haroldson, Peter
Attorney: Williams, Elliott Timothy
24-4-00488-5, 02/23/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Willet, Benjamin Joseph
Petitioner: Willet, Jacob Andrew
Deceased: Willet, Victoria J
Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00489-3, 02/23/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Rice, April Lorine
Deceased: Inman, James Christian
24-4-00490-7, 02/23/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Pinchak, Charles T
Deceased: Pinchak, Timothy G
Attorney: Niehaus-Rivers, L. Jennifer
24-4-00491-5, 02/23/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Durston, Gregory F
Petitioner: Krebbs, Cathy Ann
Deceased, Durston, Norma Joan
Attorney: Lebron, Deola
24-4-00493-1, 02/23/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Allen, Brian A
Deceased: Allen, James Louis
Attorney: Luce, Eldridge Kenyon