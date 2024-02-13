SUPERIOR COURT
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 02/09/2024
24-1-00376-4, 02/09/2024, Residential Burglary
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ellis, Ruth Ann
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00377-2, 02/09/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Turner, Shawndrea Chenee
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00378-1, 02/09/2024, Child Molestation In The First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kean, Michael David
Prosecutor: Nelson, Bryce
24-1-00379-9, 02/09/2024, Robbery in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Tindall, Colton John
Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa
24-1-00380-2, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Caldwell, Ottahyo William
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00381-1, 02/09/2024, Felony Harassment
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hernandez, Arturo
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00382-9, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Fields, Jeremy Tremain
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00383-7, 02/09/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Barr, Krista Marie
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00384-5, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ruiz, Christian Carlos
24-2-00497-7, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kirkhart, Thaisy
Respondent: Kirkhart, Gerald James
24-2-00498-5, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Padan, Jyoti
Respondent: Padan, Neillo
24-2-00499-3, 02/09/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Marmont, Sharlee Mae
Respondent: Cruz, Cipriano Roberto
Minor: Cruz, Kaleb Collazo
24-2-00500-1, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Pelton Josie M
Respondent: Pelton, Jeremy M
24-2-00501-9, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Aragon, Lynnzee Diane
Respondent: Hastings, Cynthia Lynn
24-2-00502-7, 02/09/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Berthiaume, Lynne Louise
Respondent: Watts, James W, Involved Party, Sumner, Lisa Lynne
24-2-00503-5, 02/09/2024, Civil Harassment
Petitioner: Frazer, Elizabeth Barbie
Respondent: Johnson, Savanna
24-2-00504-3, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bilderback, Courtney Leigh, Involved Party, Involved Party
Respondent: Henderson, Akeem N
24-2-00505-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Marubayashi, Aimee
Respondent: Marubayashi, Erik
24-2-00506-0, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Blair, Rebecca Ann
Respondent: Bernhard, Amee Louise
24-2-05836-8, 02/07/2024, Writ of Habeas Corpus
Petitioner: Grott, Robert D
Respondent: State of Washington
24-2-05837-6, 02/07/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Minor, Cheryl
Defendant: Sanchez, Rosemary
24-2-05879-1, 02/09/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Ef Marine
Defendant: Western Towboat Company
Attorney: Fonda, Q. Rodney
24-2-05880-5, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Orellana, Jose
Plaintiff: Orellana, Iris
Defendant: Peterson, Kyle
Attorney: Schultz, Graham Robert
24-2-05881-3, 02/09/2024, Consumer Protection Act
Plaintiff: Anderson, John
Plaintiff: Anderson, Annette
Defendant: Specialty Contractors Nw LLC D/B/A Pacific Bath Company
Attorney: Major, Ryan Nicholas
24-2-05882-1, 02/09/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Pierce County
Defendant: 9703 22nd Ave East Tacoma Wa 98445
Attorney: O’connor, T Cort
24-2-05883-0, 02/09/2024, Foreclosure
Plaintiff: Pierce County
Defendant: Various Parcels of Real Property
Attorney: Demarco, Kimberley
24-2-05884-8, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Franklin, Olivia
Defendant: He, Tong
Attorney: Dabling, David Joshua
24-2-05885-6, 02/09/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Eschbach, Mark A
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-05886-4, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Bella Spe Owner LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.
Defendant: Armendariz, Lindy
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial
24-2-05887-2, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Tarmigan At Wapato Creek
Plaintiff: Ptarmigan Associates, LLC
Defendant: Blumeno, Amber
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Feldman, M Jason
24-2-05888-1, 02/09/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Boeing Employees’ Credit Union
Defendant: Lukenas, Charles J
Defendant: Lukenas, John/Jane Doe
Attorney: Leung, Peter
24-2-05889-9, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Prosper Property Management
Defendant: Ayers, Jasen
Defendant: Knutsen, Sheena
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-05890-2, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Springhaven LLC
Defendant: Mcneely, Mark
Defendant: Mcneely, Tamara
Defendant: Lawson, James
Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael
24-2-05891-1, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments
Defendant: Chanthaohone, Salikna
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05892-9, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.
Defendant: Kavanagh-Roasas Esperanza
Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-05894-5, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Mosley-Johnson, Destyne
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05895-3, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Hayward, Jeanette
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05896-1, 02/09/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Lucas, Mellisa A.
Defendant: Fedex Freight, Inc.
Defendant: Driver, J. Doe
Defendant: Trainer, J. Doe
Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha
24-2-05897-0, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Beyond Seattle Realty LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company D/B/
Defendant: Whitefoot, Summer
Defendant: Mcqueen, Alexis
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05898-8, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Mundt, Annette
Defendant: Hagglund, Jeffrey
Defendant: Hagglund,
Attorney: Sterbick, Anton John
24-2-05899-6, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Arevalo, Raquel
Defendant: Snodgrass, John
Defendant: Payne, Trevor
Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen
24-2-05900-3, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Suell, Maniyah
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05901-1, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC
Defendant: Kaio, Aukusitino
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05902-0, 02/09/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Miller, Scott
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05903-8, 02/09/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Namkoong, Deuk W
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05904-6, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Stonegate Associates LLC
Defendant: Jackson, Wanda R
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05905-4, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ewa Investments LLC
Defendant: Gordon, Chelsi D
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05906-2, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial
Plaintiff: Bardon, Henry L. DBA Bardon Enterprises LLC
Defendant: Fastlane 2, Inc.
Attorney: Burnham, Andrew Stephen
24-2-05907-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: North 33rd Street LLC
Defendant: Jamison, Shane
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05908-9, 02/12/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Commodore, Reginald
Defendant: Geico, Et Al.
Attorney: Sanchez, Christopher Ricco
24-3-00447-4, 02/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Mccoy, Trevor Michael
Respondent: Mccoy, Danielle Nicole Lynne
24-3-00453-9, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Corvin, Lea M
Respondent: Corvin, Curtis C
Minor: Corvin, Cruize Aron
Minor: Corvin, Jax M
Minor: Corvin, Sonohma A
Attorney: Cook, N Daniel
24-3-00454-7, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Garrett, Shannon Mary
Respondent: Garrett, Eric David
24-3-00455-5, 02/09/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support
Petitioner: Forks, Amereo Glen
Respondent: Jaurequi, Claudia Rebecca
Minor: Jaurequi Forks, Catalaya Andrea
Minor: Jaurequi Forks, Candelaria Amara
24-3-00456-3, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Stewart, Justin Michael
Respondent: Stewart, Christina Adrian
Attorney: Murry, a Brian
24-3-00457-1, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Thomas, Esther Kerstin
Respondent: Thomas, David William
Attorney: Murry, a Brian
24-3-00458-0, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Denesha, Catlin Angeline
Respondent: Moul, Patrick Shelby
24-3-00459-8, 02/09/2024, Legal Separation With Children
Petitioner: Cox, Rosemarie Mae
Respondent: Cox, Kenneth Wayne
Minor: Cox, Coraline Deborah
24-3-00461-0, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Worley, Veronica Denae
Respondent: Worley, Brooke Marie
24-3-00462-8, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Vylkova, Slavena
Respondent: Tsenov, Boris Grigoriev
Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles
24-4-00343-9, 02/08/2024, Will Only
Testator: Cameron, Gerald Robert
24-4-00357-9, 02/09/2024, Estate
Petitioner: White, Barbara A
Deceased: Hitchcock, Michael B
Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin
24-4-00360-9, 02/09/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Carroll, Katherine Cheyenne
Deceased: Voss, Ronald Lawrence
24-4-00363-3, 02/09/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Lougheed, Mary Joan
Deceased: Peebles, Miyoko
24-4-00367-6, 02/09/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Shelton, Eleanor Christine, Deceased, Shelton, Lessie Catherine,
, 24-4-00368-4, 02/09/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Woodside, Susan, Deceased, Zimmerman, Ida Faye, Attorney, Hancock, C.b. Nicole,
, 24-4-00369-2, 02/09/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Erickson, Kurt, Deceased, Erickson, Betty, Attorney, Burns, Martin,
, 24-4-00370-6, 02/09/2024, Estate, , Petitioner, , Nagle, Myrna L., , Deceased, , Nagle, John P. Jr, , Attorney, , Rodman, D Jesse,
, 24-4-00372-2, , 02/12/2024, , Non-Probate Notice To , , Creditor, , Deceased, , Dixon, Peggy R.,
, , ,