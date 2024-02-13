New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases report for Feb. 9, 2024

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 02/09/2024

24-1-00376-4, 02/09/2024, Residential Burglary

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ellis, Ruth Ann

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00377-2, 02/09/2024, Robbery in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Turner, Shawndrea Chenee

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00378-1, 02/09/2024, Child Molestation In The First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kean, Michael David

Prosecutor: Nelson, Bryce

24-1-00379-9, 02/09/2024, Robbery in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Tindall, Colton John

Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00380-2, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Caldwell, Ottahyo William

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00381-1, 02/09/2024, Felony Harassment

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hernandez, Arturo

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00382-9, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Fields, Jeremy Tremain

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00383-7, 02/09/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Barr, Krista Marie

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00384-5, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ruiz, Christian Carlos

24-2-00497-7, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kirkhart, Thaisy

Respondent: Kirkhart, Gerald James

24-2-00498-5, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Padan, Jyoti

Respondent: Padan, Neillo

24-2-00499-3, 02/09/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Marmont, Sharlee Mae

Respondent: Cruz, Cipriano Roberto

Minor: Cruz, Kaleb Collazo

24-2-00500-1, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Pelton Josie M

Respondent: Pelton, Jeremy M

24-2-00501-9, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Aragon, Lynnzee Diane

Respondent: Hastings, Cynthia Lynn

24-2-00502-7, 02/09/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Berthiaume, Lynne Louise

Respondent: Watts, James W, Involved Party, Sumner, Lisa Lynne

24-2-00503-5, 02/09/2024, Civil Harassment

Petitioner: Frazer, Elizabeth Barbie

Respondent: Johnson, Savanna

24-2-00504-3, 02/09/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bilderback, Courtney Leigh, Involved Party, Involved Party

Respondent: Henderson, Akeem N

24-2-00505-1, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Marubayashi, Aimee

Respondent: Marubayashi, Erik

24-2-00506-0, 02/12/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Blair, Rebecca Ann

Respondent: Bernhard, Amee Louise

24-2-05836-8, 02/07/2024, Writ of Habeas Corpus

Petitioner: Grott, Robert D

Respondent: State of Washington

24-2-05837-6, 02/07/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Minor, Cheryl

Defendant: Sanchez, Rosemary

24-2-05879-1, 02/09/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Ef Marine

Defendant: Western Towboat Company

Attorney: Fonda, Q. Rodney

24-2-05880-5, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Orellana, Jose

Plaintiff: Orellana, Iris

Defendant: Peterson, Kyle

Attorney: Schultz, Graham Robert

24-2-05881-3, 02/09/2024, Consumer Protection Act

Plaintiff: Anderson, John

Plaintiff: Anderson, Annette

Defendant: Specialty Contractors Nw LLC D/B/A Pacific Bath Company

Attorney: Major, Ryan Nicholas

24-2-05882-1, 02/09/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Pierce County

Defendant: 9703 22nd Ave East Tacoma Wa 98445

Attorney: O’connor, T Cort

24-2-05883-0, 02/09/2024, Foreclosure

Plaintiff: Pierce County

Defendant: Various Parcels of Real Property

Attorney: Demarco, Kimberley

24-2-05884-8, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Franklin, Olivia

Defendant: He, Tong

Attorney: Dabling, David Joshua

24-2-05885-6, 02/09/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Eschbach, Mark A

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-05886-4, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Bella Spe Owner LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.

Defendant: Armendariz, Lindy

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial

24-2-05887-2, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Tarmigan At Wapato Creek

Plaintiff: Ptarmigan Associates, LLC

Defendant: Blumeno, Amber

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-05888-1, 02/09/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Boeing Employees’ Credit Union

Defendant: Lukenas, Charles J

Defendant: Lukenas, John/Jane Doe

Attorney: Leung, Peter

24-2-05889-9, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Prosper Property Management

Defendant: Ayers, Jasen

Defendant: Knutsen, Sheena

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-05890-2, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Springhaven LLC

Defendant: Mcneely, Mark

Defendant: Mcneely, Tamara

Defendant: Lawson, James

Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-05891-1, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments

Defendant: Chanthaohone, Salikna

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05892-9, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.

Defendant: Kavanagh-Roasas Esperanza

Attorney: Richardson, Daniel

24-2-05894-5, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Mosley-Johnson, Destyne

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05895-3, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Hayward, Jeanette

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05896-1, 02/09/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Lucas, Mellisa A.

Defendant: Fedex Freight, Inc.

Defendant: Driver, J. Doe

Defendant: Trainer, J. Doe

Attorney: Denning, Sue Tabbatha

24-2-05897-0, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Beyond Seattle Realty LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company D/B/

Defendant: Whitefoot, Summer

Defendant: Mcqueen, Alexis

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05898-8, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Mundt, Annette

Defendant: Hagglund, Jeffrey

Defendant: Hagglund,

Attorney: Sterbick, Anton John

24-2-05899-6, 02/09/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Arevalo, Raquel

Defendant: Snodgrass, John

Defendant: Payne, Trevor

Attorney: Trinen, D Stephen

24-2-05900-3, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Suell, Maniyah

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05901-1, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gre Eagles Landing LLC

Defendant: Kaio, Aukusitino

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05902-0, 02/09/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Miller, Scott

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05903-8, 02/09/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Namkoong, Deuk W

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05904-6, 02/09/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Stonegate Associates LLC

Defendant: Jackson, Wanda R

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05905-4, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ewa Investments LLC

Defendant: Gordon, Chelsi D

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05906-2, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial

Plaintiff: Bardon, Henry L. DBA Bardon Enterprises LLC

Defendant: Fastlane 2, Inc.

Attorney: Burnham, Andrew Stephen

24-2-05907-1, 02/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: North 33rd Street LLC

Defendant: Jamison, Shane

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05908-9, 02/12/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Commodore, Reginald

Defendant: Geico, Et Al.

Attorney: Sanchez, Christopher Ricco

24-3-00447-4, 02/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Mccoy, Trevor Michael

Respondent: Mccoy, Danielle Nicole Lynne

24-3-00453-9, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Corvin, Lea M

Respondent: Corvin, Curtis C

Minor: Corvin, Cruize Aron

Minor: Corvin, Jax M

Minor: Corvin, Sonohma A

Attorney: Cook, N Daniel

24-3-00454-7, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Garrett, Shannon Mary

Respondent: Garrett, Eric David

24-3-00455-5, 02/09/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support

Petitioner: Forks, Amereo Glen

Respondent: Jaurequi, Claudia Rebecca

Minor: Jaurequi Forks, Catalaya Andrea

Minor: Jaurequi Forks, Candelaria Amara

24-3-00456-3, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Stewart, Justin Michael

Respondent: Stewart, Christina Adrian

Attorney: Murry, a Brian

24-3-00457-1, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Thomas, Esther Kerstin

Respondent: Thomas, David William

Attorney: Murry, a Brian

24-3-00458-0, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Denesha, Catlin Angeline

Respondent: Moul, Patrick Shelby

24-3-00459-8, 02/09/2024, Legal Separation With Children

Petitioner: Cox, Rosemarie Mae

Respondent: Cox, Kenneth Wayne

Minor: Cox, Coraline Deborah

24-3-00461-0, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Worley, Veronica Denae

Respondent: Worley, Brooke Marie

24-3-00462-8, 02/09/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Vylkova, Slavena

Respondent: Tsenov, Boris Grigoriev

Attorney: Horner, Richard Charles

24-4-00343-9, 02/08/2024, Will Only

Testator: Cameron, Gerald Robert

24-4-00357-9, 02/09/2024, Estate

Petitioner: White, Barbara A

Deceased: Hitchcock, Michael B

Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin

24-4-00360-9, 02/09/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Carroll, Katherine Cheyenne

Deceased: Voss, Ronald Lawrence

24-4-00363-3, 02/09/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Lougheed, Mary Joan

Deceased: Peebles, Miyoko

24-4-00367-6, 02/09/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Shelton, Eleanor Christine, Deceased, Shelton, Lessie Catherine,

, 24-4-00368-4, 02/09/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Woodside, Susan, Deceased, Zimmerman, Ida Faye, Attorney, Hancock, C.b. Nicole,

, 24-4-00369-2, 02/09/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Erickson, Kurt, Deceased, Erickson, Betty, Attorney, Burns, Martin,

, 24-4-00370-6, 02/09/2024, Estate, , Petitioner, , Nagle, Myrna L., , Deceased, , Nagle, John P. Jr, , Attorney, , Rodman, D Jesse,

, 24-4-00372-2, , 02/12/2024, , Non-Probate Notice To , , Creditor, , Deceased, , Dixon, Peggy R.,

, , ,