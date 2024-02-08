SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00339-0, 02/06/2024, Burglary in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Collins, Eric James
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00340-3, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mccrary, Isaiah Lazices Levi
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00341-1, 02/06/2024, Taking a Motor Vehicle, Without Permission In, The S
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Sivertsen, Cayse Richard, Codefendant: Zarate, Celeste Mary
24-1-00342-0
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00342-0, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Zarate, Celeste Mary, Codefendant: Sivertsen, Cayse Richard
24-1-00341-1
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00343-8, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Burlison, Kyle Anthony
Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00344-6, 02/06/2024, Trafficking In Stolen, Property in the First, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Schmidt, Ian Dale
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00345-4, 02/06/2024, Malicious Mischief In, The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Naccarato, Jakob James
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00346-2, 02/06/2024, Attempting to Elude A, Pursuing Police Vehicle
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Reuteler, Peter George
24-1-00347-1, 02/06/2024, Burglary in the First, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hunter Bright, Jah Malachi, Everett William
24-1-00348-9, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm in the First, Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Tolbert, Jasiah Inpeace
24-1-00349-7, 02/06/2024, Felony Violation of A, Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Remington, Christopher, Douglas
Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00350-1, 02/06/2024, Felony Violation of A, Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Perry, Amanda Rae
Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton
24-1-00351-9, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm In The, Second Deg
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Hughes, Jordan Robert
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00352-7, 02/06/2024, Theft in the Second, Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Mickey, David Wilson
Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00353-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm In The, Second Deg
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Clark, Joshua Lee
New Civil Cases
24-2-00457-8, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mcgurk, John Patrick
Respondent: Bottcher, Tiffany Rose
24-2-00458-6, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Mccarthy, Shannon Marie
Respondent: Mcdermott, James Allen
24-2-00459-4, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Corson, Aroum Violet
Respondent: Corson, William Michael
24-2-00460-8, 02/06/2024, Vulnerable Adult
Petitioner: Davis, Judith
Respondent: Davis, Wendy Marie
24-2-00461-6, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Barshay, Desiree J
Respondent: Patterson, Shaquille Leon
24-2-00462-4, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kelley, Angel
Respondent: Phillips, Latesha M
24-2-00463-2, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Sheneman, Samantha Lynn
Respondent: Dudley, Rachel Ann Rose
24-2-00464-1, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Thompson, Marcella Diane
Respondent: Thompson, Najee Ra’chaun
24-2-00465-9, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Taylor, James David
Respondent: Burdick, Shawna M
24-2-00466-7, 02/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Chudasama, Christina
Respondent: Chudasama, Prady
24-2-00467-5, 02/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Kim, Jung
Respondent: Jin, Hwang
24-2-05767-1, 02/05/2024, Foreign Judgment Type 2
Plaintiff: Delgado Olivares, Maricruz
Defendant: Quintanilla, Jesus David
Defendant: Smith, Kyle Ray
Defendant: Maples, Kristen Taylor
Defendant: Miller, Chloe Marie
24-2-05768-0, 02/05/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank
Defendant: Lopez, Patrick A
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
Attorney: Parsadmehr, Payam
24-2-05773-6, 02/06/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Snyder-Clark, Mason, Guardian Ad Litem, Wilson, John
Attorney: Young, Anne Rebekah
24-2-05774-4, 02/06/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Villa Barreto, Enrique
Defendant: Pierce County
Defendant: Does 1-10
Attorney: Wallis, J Barry
24-2-05775-2, 02/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America
Defendant: Hill, Jacob M.
Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-05776-1, 02/06/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: Lieder, Michael W.
Plaintiff: Lieder, Debbie J.
Defendant: All Persons Or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right,, Title, Interest; Li
Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon
24-2-05777-9, 02/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Rieder, Patrick
Plaintiff: Rieder, Kari
Defendant: Scharmach Enterprises, Inc. D/B/A Bmw Northwest
Defendant: Phaisan, Nicholas N.
Defendant: Phaisan, Jane Doe
Attorney: Zielinski, Thomas Benjamin
24-2-05778-7, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Cox, Morgan
Defendant: Folan, Sun He
Defendant: Folan, Daniel L
Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth
24-2-05779-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: LLC, Homemakers Nw 2
Defendant: Scudder, John
Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth
24-2-05780-9, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC
Defendant: Russell, Robin Elaine
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05781-7, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Salal Credit Union
Defendant: Avila, Michelle
Defendant: Avila, Angelina
Attorney: Sherman, Francis Michael
24-2-05782-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Inc, Thrive Communities
Defendant: Noble, Valoma K
Defendant: Johnson Jr, Williams J
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05784-1, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Inc., Machnet
Defendant: Spearman, Alexander A.
Attorney: Cardoza, Ruben Dylan
24-2-05785-0, 02/06/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: B & W Investment Group LLC
Defendant: Botanicaz LLC
Defendant: Sawyer, David
Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph
24-2-05786-8, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Dimond, James Aka Dimond, J
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05787-6, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Firstpoint Real Estate
Defendant: Jackson, Robert J.
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
24-2-05788-4, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Gomez, Ralph
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05789-2, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Nacm Cs
Defendant: Dylan B Stewart D/B/A Mavdon Capital
Defendant: Jane Doe Mavdon
Attorney: Phillabaum, Donald Benjamin
24-2-05791-4, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Hahm, Kyung
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05792-2, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Paulson, William
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05793-1, 02/06/2024, Collection
Plaintiff: Discover Bank
Defendant: Kelly, Eric
Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron
24-2-05794-9, 02/06/2024, Medical Malpractice
Plaintiff: Jamieson, Emily
Defendant: Harbor Life Chiropractic Pc
Defendant: Mullen, Bo
Attorney: Powell, Edward Duke John
24-2-05795-7, 02/06/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Failor, David M
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-05796-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Gp 8022 Lakewood LLC
Defendant: Thomas, Sharlaya
Defendant: Thomas, Darnelle
Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-05797-3, 02/06/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Muller, Erin
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-05798-1, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: LLC, Manna Lake
Defendant: Fiorella, Angela
Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth
24-2-05799-0, 02/06/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Haley Jr., William, C.
Defendant: Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC
Attorney: Denlinger, Walter Brian
24-2-05800-7, 02/06/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC
Defendant: Jeanniton, Khiana D.
Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-05801-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fife Investors 1 LLC
Defendant: Schwer, Erin
Defendant: Viers, Thomas
Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet
24-2-05802-3, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Vda LLC DBA Hudson Court Aparments
Defendant: Armour, Ashley
Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet
24-2-05803-1, 02/06/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: Fred Meyer Stores
Petitioner: The Kroger Co.
Minor: Ty’niise Lapoint
Attorney: Willmes, Albert Charles
24-2-05804-0, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC
Defendant: Ocasio, Jeremiah
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05805-8, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Tarmigan At Wapato Creek
Plaintiff: Ptarmigan Associates, LLC
Defendant: Williams, Daralyn
Defendant: Montgomery, Deveyon
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Feldman, M Jason
24-2-05806-6, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC
Defendant: Blount, Vincent
Defendant: Turner, Lisa
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05807-4, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC
Defendant: Sagote, Etevise
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05808-2, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Northwest Housing
Defendant: Oguta, Sharon A.
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05809-1, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Haviland, Benjamin
Defendant: Sanders, Rebecca
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05810-4, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Domatac Housing
Defendant: Repp, Jennifer
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05811-2, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Price, Daniel
Plaintiff: Price, Kimberly
Defendant: Grindstaff, Marianne A.
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05812-1, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Quiet Meadows
Defendant: Ramos, Maya S.
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05813-9, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Domatac Housing
Defendant: Chavez, Stephanie
Defendant: Chavez, Albert
Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph
24-2-05814-7, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments
Defendant: Gaddy, Mireille
Defendant: Freeman, Anthony
Defendant: Freeman, Rasheid
Defendant: Occupants, All Other
Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam
New domestic cases
24-3-00364-8, 02/02/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Gibson, Brittany Laurine
Respondent: Pederson, Timothy Daniel
Minor: Pederson, Journey Mae Lynn
24-3-00373-7, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Duran, Nyaraya Ann Ireyanna
Respondent: Gaines, Deonquavious Keon
24-3-00374-5, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Schmidt, Daelyn Michelle
Respondent: Stenlund-Schmidt, Kurtis Austin
24-3-00376-1, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Tilley-Kim, Michelle Esther
Respondent: Kim, Hanjin
24-3-00382-6, 02/05/2024, Modification of Custody
Petitioner: Chiles, Ebony Jade Louise
Respondent: Clayton, Luther Laron
Minor: Clayton, Liam Leeron
24-3-00386-9, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Sharp, Shayna Michelle
Respondent: Sharp, Britney Ann
24-3-00387-7, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Pierce, Melissa Nanette
Respondent: Pierce, Daniel Kevin
24-3-00389-3, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Park, Camille Justine
Respondent: Park, Jason Ki
Attorney: Spencer, Ann Madeleine
24-3-00390-7, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Upshur, Shea Kendell
Respondent: Handa, Jayde Michelle
Minor: Upshur, Kross Omari
Minor: Upshur, Karter-Kash Monei
24-3-00391-5, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Green, James Daniel
Respondent: Green, Melissa Lee
24-3-00393-1, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Juarez, Dashyl
Respondent: Juarez, Joseph
Attorney: Bjornson, Jon Erik
24-3-00394-0, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Daniels, Auzhane Monique
Respondent: Daniels, Aaron Malik
24-3-00395-8, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Podruchny, Ann M.
Respondent: Podruchny, Arlen J.
Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore
24-3-00397-4, 02/06/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Cooper, Crystal D
Minor: Ebidag, Jason A
Minor: Ebidag, Alyssa J
Minor: Ebidag, Alexis F
Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-00398-2, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Mcelligott, Abby
Respondent: Mcelligott, Patrick Robert Clayton
Attorney: Bent, Nicole Megan
24-3-00402-4, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Boyer, Edward Clarke
Respondent: Bolton, Megan Danielle
Minor: Vandegrift-Boyer, River Rachael
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00403-2, 02/06/2024, Modification Support Only
Petitioner: Nicholas, Angela
Respondent: Wolf, Andrew
Minor: Wolf, Peyton
Minor: Wolf, Riley
Attorney: Floyd, Spencer Jeffrey
24-3-00404-1, 02/06/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Cooper, Crystal D
Minor: Cooper, Edward M
Minor: Cooper, Brayden L
Attorney: Ham, Gerald
24-3-00406-7, 02/06/2024, Committed Intimate, Relationshp
Petitioner: Filka, Irina
Respondent: Loyche, Martin
Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline
24-3-00408-3, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Amy Phillips
Respondent: Nicholas Phillips
24-3-00409-1, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Bartlett, Jarrod Lee
Respondent: Bartlett, Amy Elizabeth
Attorney: Casanova, T Liezl
24-3-00410-5, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Durham, Hunter
Respondent: Durham, Alyssa
24-3-00411-3, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Butler, Jessica F
Respondent: Ford, Louis Edward III
Minor: Ford, Array Nate
24-3-00412-1, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support
Petitioner: Petett, Crystal
Respondent: Lamere, Tyler
Minor: Lamere, Chayton
Minor: Lamere, Colson
Attorney: Paluck, K. Leann
24-3-00413-0, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Pittman, Vernon
Respondent: Koplitz Pittman, Jessica
Attorney: Dawn, Lynn Hillary
24-3-00415-6, 02/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Christman, Heather G.
Respondent: Christman, William Paul
24-4-00250-5, 01/30/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Baker, Janae
Parent: Branch, Derick Dionte
Parent: Rosenfelt, Shyan
Minor: Branch, Adonis
Minor: Branch, Ezekiel
Minor: Branch Jr, Derick
Minor: Branch, Mi’amora
Minor: Branch, Noah
Minor: Branch, Niaa
New probate cases
24-4-00293-9, 02/05/2024, Will Only
Testator: Farley, Yasmin Lydia
24-4-00301-3, 02/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Dshs
Respondent: Frydenberg, Michelle, Court Visitor – Adult, Guardian, Johnson, Jeffrey
Attorney: Patrick, Paul Richard
24-4-00313-7, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Jaquez, Clarence O
Deceased: Jaquez, Maximilion Wilfred
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00314-5, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Gilbert, Beverly A
Deceased: Ash, Gwendolyn A
Attorney: Nathan, Mclean Amanda
24-4-00315-3, 02/06/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Willis, Janet, Personal Representative, Willis, Douglas J
Deceased: Willis, Max Elliot
Attorney: Jones, R Shannon
24-4-00316-1, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Anderson, Elizabeth J
Deceased: Smith, Malcolm Anthony
Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore
24-4-00317-0, 02/06/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Parker, Keith Stewart
Deceased: Reich, Shizuko Hogan
24-4-00318-8, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Dyer, Michael B
Deceased: Wilson, Robert Arthur
24-4-00319-6, 02/06/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor
Deceased: Clark, Janet Fee, Involved Party, Clark, William D
24-4-00320-0, 02/06/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Mckernan, Karla A
Deceased: Mckernan, Daniel James
24-4-00321-8, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Heilig, Walter Charles
Deceased: Heilig, Don Douglas
Attorney: Posey, Clayton Terrence
24-4-00324-2, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Fischlin, Patrick C
Deceased: Fischlin, Georgia C
Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian
24-4-00325-1, 02/06/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Jones, Deborah, Deceased, Hotelling, Audrey R
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson