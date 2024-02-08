New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases for Feb. 7.

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00339-0, 02/06/2024, Burglary in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Collins, Eric James

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00340-3, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mccrary, Isaiah Lazices Levi

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00341-1, 02/06/2024, Taking a Motor Vehicle, Without Permission In, The S

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Sivertsen, Cayse Richard, Codefendant: Zarate, Celeste Mary

24-1-00342-0

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00342-0, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Zarate, Celeste Mary, Codefendant: Sivertsen, Cayse Richard

24-1-00341-1

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00343-8, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Stolen Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Burlison, Kyle Anthony

Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00344-6, 02/06/2024, Trafficking In Stolen, Property in the First, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Schmidt, Ian Dale

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00345-4, 02/06/2024, Malicious Mischief In, The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Naccarato, Jakob James

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00346-2, 02/06/2024, Attempting to Elude A, Pursuing Police Vehicle

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Reuteler, Peter George

24-1-00347-1, 02/06/2024, Burglary in the First, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hunter Bright, Jah Malachi, Everett William

24-1-00348-9, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm in the First, Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Tolbert, Jasiah Inpeace

24-1-00349-7, 02/06/2024, Felony Violation of A, Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Remington, Christopher, Douglas

Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00350-1, 02/06/2024, Felony Violation of A, Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Perry, Amanda Rae

Prosecutor: Gregson, Afton

24-1-00351-9, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm In The, Second Deg

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Hughes, Jordan Robert

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00352-7, 02/06/2024, Theft in the Second, Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Mickey, David Wilson

Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00353-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Possession, of a Firearm In The, Second Deg

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Clark, Joshua Lee

New Civil Cases

24-2-00457-8, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mcgurk, John Patrick

Respondent: Bottcher, Tiffany Rose

24-2-00458-6, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Mccarthy, Shannon Marie

Respondent: Mcdermott, James Allen

24-2-00459-4, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Corson, Aroum Violet

Respondent: Corson, William Michael

24-2-00460-8, 02/06/2024, Vulnerable Adult

Petitioner: Davis, Judith

Respondent: Davis, Wendy Marie

24-2-00461-6, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Barshay, Desiree J

Respondent: Patterson, Shaquille Leon

24-2-00462-4, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kelley, Angel

Respondent: Phillips, Latesha M

24-2-00463-2, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Sheneman, Samantha Lynn

Respondent: Dudley, Rachel Ann Rose

24-2-00464-1, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Thompson, Marcella Diane

Respondent: Thompson, Najee Ra’chaun

24-2-00465-9, 02/06/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Taylor, James David

Respondent: Burdick, Shawna M

24-2-00466-7, 02/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Chudasama, Christina

Respondent: Chudasama, Prady

24-2-00467-5, 02/07/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Kim, Jung

Respondent: Jin, Hwang

24-2-05767-1, 02/05/2024, Foreign Judgment Type 2

Plaintiff: Delgado Olivares, Maricruz

Defendant: Quintanilla, Jesus David

Defendant: Smith, Kyle Ray

Defendant: Maples, Kristen Taylor

Defendant: Miller, Chloe Marie

24-2-05768-0, 02/05/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank

Defendant: Lopez, Patrick A

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

Attorney: Parsadmehr, Payam

24-2-05773-6, 02/06/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Snyder-Clark, Mason, Guardian Ad Litem, Wilson, John

Attorney: Young, Anne Rebekah

24-2-05774-4, 02/06/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Villa Barreto, Enrique

Defendant: Pierce County

Defendant: Does 1-10

Attorney: Wallis, J Barry

24-2-05775-2, 02/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America

Defendant: Hill, Jacob M.

Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas

24-2-05776-1, 02/06/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: Lieder, Michael W.

Plaintiff: Lieder, Debbie J.

Defendant: All Persons Or Parties Unknown Claiming Any Right,, Title, Interest; Li

Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon

24-2-05777-9, 02/06/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Rieder, Patrick

Plaintiff: Rieder, Kari

Defendant: Scharmach Enterprises, Inc. D/B/A Bmw Northwest

Defendant: Phaisan, Nicholas N.

Defendant: Phaisan, Jane Doe

Attorney: Zielinski, Thomas Benjamin

24-2-05778-7, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Cox, Morgan

Defendant: Folan, Sun He

Defendant: Folan, Daniel L

Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth

24-2-05779-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: LLC, Homemakers Nw 2

Defendant: Scudder, John

Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth

24-2-05780-9, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Mark Twain Apartments LLC

Defendant: Russell, Robin Elaine

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05781-7, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Salal Credit Union

Defendant: Avila, Michelle

Defendant: Avila, Angelina

Attorney: Sherman, Francis Michael

24-2-05782-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Inc, Thrive Communities

Defendant: Noble, Valoma K

Defendant: Johnson Jr, Williams J

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05784-1, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Inc., Machnet

Defendant: Spearman, Alexander A.

Attorney: Cardoza, Ruben Dylan

24-2-05785-0, 02/06/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: B & W Investment Group LLC

Defendant: Botanicaz LLC

Defendant: Sawyer, David

Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph

24-2-05786-8, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Dimond, James Aka Dimond, J

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05787-6, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Firstpoint Real Estate

Defendant: Jackson, Robert J.

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

24-2-05788-4, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Gomez, Ralph

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05789-2, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Nacm Cs

Defendant: Dylan B Stewart D/B/A Mavdon Capital

Defendant: Jane Doe Mavdon

Attorney: Phillabaum, Donald Benjamin

24-2-05791-4, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Hahm, Kyung

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05792-2, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Paulson, William

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05793-1, 02/06/2024, Collection

Plaintiff: Discover Bank

Defendant: Kelly, Eric

Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-05794-9, 02/06/2024, Medical Malpractice

Plaintiff: Jamieson, Emily

Defendant: Harbor Life Chiropractic Pc

Defendant: Mullen, Bo

Attorney: Powell, Edward Duke John

24-2-05795-7, 02/06/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Failor, David M

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-05796-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Gp 8022 Lakewood LLC

Defendant: Thomas, Sharlaya

Defendant: Thomas, Darnelle

Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-05797-3, 02/06/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Muller, Erin

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-05798-1, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: LLC, Manna Lake

Defendant: Fiorella, Angela

Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth

24-2-05799-0, 02/06/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Haley Jr., William, C.

Defendant: Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC

Attorney: Denlinger, Walter Brian

24-2-05800-7, 02/06/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC

Defendant: Jeanniton, Khiana D.

Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-05801-5, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fife Investors 1 LLC

Defendant: Schwer, Erin

Defendant: Viers, Thomas

Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet

24-2-05802-3, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Vda LLC DBA Hudson Court Aparments

Defendant: Armour, Ashley

Attorney: Multani, Jashanpreet

24-2-05803-1, 02/06/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: Fred Meyer Stores

Petitioner: The Kroger Co.

Minor: Ty’niise Lapoint

Attorney: Willmes, Albert Charles

24-2-05804-0, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC

Defendant: Ocasio, Jeremiah

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05805-8, 02/06/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Tarmigan At Wapato Creek

Plaintiff: Ptarmigan Associates, LLC

Defendant: Williams, Daralyn

Defendant: Montgomery, Deveyon

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-05806-6, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC

Defendant: Blount, Vincent

Defendant: Turner, Lisa

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05807-4, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Ta Pearl Fee Owner LLC

Defendant: Sagote, Etevise

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05808-2, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Northwest Housing

Defendant: Oguta, Sharon A.

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05809-1, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Haviland, Benjamin

Defendant: Sanders, Rebecca

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05810-4, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Domatac Housing

Defendant: Repp, Jennifer

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05811-2, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Price, Daniel

Plaintiff: Price, Kimberly

Defendant: Grindstaff, Marianne A.

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05812-1, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Quiet Meadows

Defendant: Ramos, Maya S.

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05813-9, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Domatac Housing

Defendant: Chavez, Stephanie

Defendant: Chavez, Albert

Attorney: Harper, T G Joseph

24-2-05814-7, 02/07/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: LLC, Bella Vista Apartments

Defendant: Gaddy, Mireille

Defendant: Freeman, Anthony

Defendant: Freeman, Rasheid

Defendant: Occupants, All Other

Attorney: Birnbaum, Takeo Adam

New domestic cases

24-3-00364-8, 02/02/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Gibson, Brittany Laurine

Respondent: Pederson, Timothy Daniel

Minor: Pederson, Journey Mae Lynn

24-3-00373-7, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Duran, Nyaraya Ann Ireyanna

Respondent: Gaines, Deonquavious Keon

24-3-00374-5, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Schmidt, Daelyn Michelle

Respondent: Stenlund-Schmidt, Kurtis Austin

24-3-00376-1, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Tilley-Kim, Michelle Esther

Respondent: Kim, Hanjin

24-3-00382-6, 02/05/2024, Modification of Custody

Petitioner: Chiles, Ebony Jade Louise

Respondent: Clayton, Luther Laron

Minor: Clayton, Liam Leeron

24-3-00386-9, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Sharp, Shayna Michelle

Respondent: Sharp, Britney Ann

24-3-00387-7, 02/05/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Pierce, Melissa Nanette

Respondent: Pierce, Daniel Kevin

24-3-00389-3, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Park, Camille Justine

Respondent: Park, Jason Ki

Attorney: Spencer, Ann Madeleine

24-3-00390-7, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Upshur, Shea Kendell

Respondent: Handa, Jayde Michelle

Minor: Upshur, Kross Omari

Minor: Upshur, Karter-Kash Monei

24-3-00391-5, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Green, James Daniel

Respondent: Green, Melissa Lee

24-3-00393-1, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Juarez, Dashyl

Respondent: Juarez, Joseph

Attorney: Bjornson, Jon Erik

24-3-00394-0, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Daniels, Auzhane Monique

Respondent: Daniels, Aaron Malik

24-3-00395-8, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Podruchny, Ann M.

Respondent: Podruchny, Arlen J.

Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore

24-3-00397-4, 02/06/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Cooper, Crystal D

Minor: Ebidag, Jason A

Minor: Ebidag, Alyssa J

Minor: Ebidag, Alexis F

Attorney: Ham, Gerald

24-3-00398-2, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Mcelligott, Abby

Respondent: Mcelligott, Patrick Robert Clayton

Attorney: Bent, Nicole Megan

24-3-00402-4, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Boyer, Edward Clarke

Respondent: Bolton, Megan Danielle

Minor: Vandegrift-Boyer, River Rachael

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00403-2, 02/06/2024, Modification Support Only

Petitioner: Nicholas, Angela

Respondent: Wolf, Andrew

Minor: Wolf, Peyton

Minor: Wolf, Riley

Attorney: Floyd, Spencer Jeffrey

24-3-00404-1, 02/06/2024, Uresa Recip Resp Out-Of-, Cnty 3

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Cooper, Crystal D

Minor: Cooper, Edward M

Minor: Cooper, Brayden L

Attorney: Ham, Gerald

24-3-00406-7, 02/06/2024, Committed Intimate, Relationshp

Petitioner: Filka, Irina

Respondent: Loyche, Martin

Attorney: Campbell, Jean Caroline

24-3-00408-3, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Amy Phillips

Respondent: Nicholas Phillips

24-3-00409-1, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Bartlett, Jarrod Lee

Respondent: Bartlett, Amy Elizabeth

Attorney: Casanova, T Liezl

24-3-00410-5, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Durham, Hunter

Respondent: Durham, Alyssa

24-3-00411-3, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Butler, Jessica F

Respondent: Ford, Louis Edward III

Minor: Ford, Array Nate

24-3-00412-1, 02/06/2024, Parenting Planchild Support

Petitioner: Petett, Crystal

Respondent: Lamere, Tyler

Minor: Lamere, Chayton

Minor: Lamere, Colson

Attorney: Paluck, K. Leann

24-3-00413-0, 02/06/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Pittman, Vernon

Respondent: Koplitz Pittman, Jessica

Attorney: Dawn, Lynn Hillary

24-3-00415-6, 02/07/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Christman, Heather G.

Respondent: Christman, William Paul

24-4-00250-5, 01/30/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Baker, Janae

Parent: Branch, Derick Dionte

Parent: Rosenfelt, Shyan

Minor: Branch, Adonis

Minor: Branch, Ezekiel

Minor: Branch Jr, Derick

Minor: Branch, Mi’amora

Minor: Branch, Noah

Minor: Branch, Niaa

New probate cases

24-4-00293-9, 02/05/2024, Will Only

Testator: Farley, Yasmin Lydia

24-4-00301-3, 02/05/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Dshs

Respondent: Frydenberg, Michelle, Court Visitor – Adult, Guardian, Johnson, Jeffrey

Attorney: Patrick, Paul Richard

24-4-00313-7, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Jaquez, Clarence O

Deceased: Jaquez, Maximilion Wilfred

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00314-5, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Gilbert, Beverly A

Deceased: Ash, Gwendolyn A

Attorney: Nathan, Mclean Amanda

24-4-00315-3, 02/06/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Willis, Janet, Personal Representative, Willis, Douglas J

Deceased: Willis, Max Elliot

Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00316-1, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Anderson, Elizabeth J

Deceased: Smith, Malcolm Anthony

Attorney: Rogge, C. Theodore

24-4-00317-0, 02/06/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Parker, Keith Stewart

Deceased: Reich, Shizuko Hogan

24-4-00318-8, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Dyer, Michael B

Deceased: Wilson, Robert Arthur

24-4-00319-6, 02/06/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor

Deceased: Clark, Janet Fee, Involved Party, Clark, William D

24-4-00320-0, 02/06/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Mckernan, Karla A

Deceased: Mckernan, Daniel James

24-4-00321-8, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Heilig, Walter Charles

Deceased: Heilig, Don Douglas

Attorney: Posey, Clayton Terrence

24-4-00324-2, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Fischlin, Patrick C

Deceased: Fischlin, Georgia C

Attorney: Comfort, Thomas Brian

24-4-00325-1, 02/06/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Jones, Deborah, Deceased, Hotelling, Audrey R

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson