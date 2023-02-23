Sugar Flush Pro Reviewed (Healthical Supplements)

Sugar Flush Pro is a nutritional supplement designed to flush sugar from your body.

Available exclusively through SugarFlushPro.com, the supplement was created by an ordinary girl named Amy Walter who struggled with her weight. Amy wanted an easy solution – so she created one.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Sugar Flush Pro and how it works today in our review.

What is Sugar Flush Pro?

Sugar Flush Pro is a diabetes supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy blood sugar.

Developed by an accountant named Amy Walter, Sugar Flush Pro uses a recipe from the Japanese island of Okinawa to balance blood sugar and support weight loss.

Amy partnered with an endocrinology researcher named Dr. Tsuda to develop the formula. After taking the formula for the first time, Amy lowered her blood sugar significantly and lost 27lbs in just seven days. Motivated by her success, she wanted to share Sugar Flush Pro with the world.

Today, anyone can buy Sugar Flush Pro online for $59 per bottle. All purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee.

Who Created Sugar Flush Pro?

Sugar Flush Pro was formulated by an accountant named Amy Walter.

Amy had struggled with weight her whole life. One day, her weight led to a humiliating public incident.

Amy was at a theme park. She had lined up for a roller coaster with her husband, excited to try the new ride. Unfortunately, the attendant was unable to close the harness over Amy. He struggled for 15 minutes to make Amy fit, but nothing worked. Amy was forced to get off the ride because it was a safety hazard.

Here’s how Amy explains the incident:

“…[I] was the laughing stock who couldn’t fit into the rollercoaster ride, holding up hundreds of people in the queue – with all of their eyes glued at me looking at how I was just another ‘fatty’ holding up the queue and wasting their time”

Amy felt like she was a complete waste of space. She felt like she didn’t deserve to live. She fell asleep crying.

When Amy woke up, things got worse: she had blurry vision and spots in her eyes. Amy visited the optometrist, who diagnosed her with diabetic retinopathy. Amy didn’t even know she had diabetes.

Sugar Flush Pro Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

Amy Nearly Entered a Diabetic Coma Before Taking Sugar Flush Pro

Amy rushed to the hospital after the diagnosis. Suddenly, her weight problems made sense. She had diabetes.

At the hospital, doctors hooked Amy up to IVs. Her kidneys were on the verge of failure. She was facing the amputation of a limb and dialysis treatment.

Amy’s diabetes was so severe, she entered a diabetic coma. She was in the coma at the hospital for five days straight.

When Amy woke up, doctors warned her blood sugar had been dangerously high: 270 mg/dL. They gave her a shot of insulin, prescribed medication, and scheduled a doctor’s visit three months later.

Amy was shocked at the cost of insulin. Her hospital stay had nearly bankrupted her family. Now, she was faced with the high cost of insulin.

Amy started to search for alternatives to insulin. She started to look for cheaper ways to treat her diabetes.

Eventually, an investigative journalist “insider” reached out to Amy. He told Amy big pharmaceutical companies were deliberately suppressing cures for diabetes. In fact, he claims the secret to diabetes was on the Japanese island of Okinawa, home to some of the oldest and healthiest people on the planet.

Amy Partnered with Dr. Tsuda, a Leading Endocrinology Researcher in Japan, to Create Sugar Flush Pro

Amy started to research the Japanese island of Okinawa and its natural treatments for diabetes. Her search led her to a man named Dr. Tsuda, who specialized in endocrinology research.

Dr. Tsuda spoke with Amy on the phone. He told her diabetes, pre-diabetes, and high blood sugar cause weight gain.

Dr. Tsuda also warned Amy of the dangers of taking insulin. Despite the fact doctors had prescribed insulin to treat Amy’s diabetes, Dr. Tsuda claimed it “wasn’t the answer” to her condition:

“…the more insulin shots [diabetics] took – the more of this blood sugar – would be turned into fat, in the process known as lipogenesis. This meant that more ‘insulin’ wasn’t the answer, and the real answer was controlling the levels of glucose that was entering the bloodstream…”

Instead of prescribing insulin, Dr. Tsuda told Amy to take a mix of herbs and plants sourced from traditional Kampo medicine. Dr. Tsuda claimed the recipe traced its origins back 1,400 years.

To make a long story short, Amy collected Dr. Tsuda’s recommended herbs and plants, packaged them into a formula, and started to take the supplement. She flushed blood sugar from her body, lost weight, and transformed her health. Today, anyone can buy Sugar Flush Pro to experience similar effects.

What to Expect with Sugar Flush Pro: Amy’s Journey

Amy Walton, who created Sugar Flush Pro in partnership with a Japanese endocrinology researcher, experienced significant effects soon after taking Sugar Flush Pro for the first time.

Amy had a severe case of diabetes before taking Sugar Flush Pro. Her blood sugar had spiked to 270 mg/dL and she had entered a diabetic coma at the hospital for five days. Doctors prescribed insulin to manage the condition.

Here’s what happened after Amy started to take Sugar Flush Pro:

Amy collected Dr. Tsuda’s recommended collection of herbs and plants. She counted every milligram, then copied Dr. Tsuda’s steps. Amy claims she spent “thousands” on the ingredients.

Amy started to take Sugar Flush Pro before her meals, then followed her normal everyday routine.

The second day after Amy started to take Sugar Flush Pro for the first time, Amy started to feel more energetic. She started to feel as though she didn’t “crash” after every meal. She felt more present.

After three days of taking Sugar Flush Pro before every meal, Amy “stopped craving sugar” and “woke up full of energy.”

After taking Sugar Flush Pro for just seven days, Amy had “lost 27 pounds,” or around 4lbs of fat per day.

Amy visited her doctor to verify her health changes. Her doctor didn’t recognize her. Amy’s doctor tested her blood sugar and found it had dropped by over 50 points. Despite recently being in a diabetic coma, Amy had reached a blood sugar reading of 85 mg/dL.

Amy did not stop taking her insulin or other doctor-prescribed medication during this process. However, her doctor reduced her dosage after seeing her results.

Motivated by her success, Amy decided to share Sugar Flush Pro with the world. She partnered with a nutritional supplement company in the United States named Healthical, who started to make Sugar Flush Pro in an FDA-approved US lab. That lab also recommended adding certain other ingredients to the formula. The end result is Sugar Flush Pro.

Sugar Flush Pro Ingredients

Amy Walton developed Sugar Flush Pro based on a secret list of ingredients sourced from tribal medicine specialists on the island of Okinawa. The recipe had been passed down through generations for over 1,400 years.

With the help of Dr. Tsuda, Amy collected these ingredients to create Sugar Flush Pro. Healthical, the manufacturer of Sugar Flush Pro, also recommended a handful of additional ingredients.

Here are all of the ingredients in Sugar Flush Pro and how they work, according to the official Sugar Flush Pro website:

Gymnema Sylvestre: Sugar Flush Pro contains a popular herbal extract called Gymnema sylvestre. Also known as guruma in traditional Okinawan medicine (and better known as gurmar), Gymnema sylvestre comes from a rare, leafy vine that grows naturally on the Japanese island of Okinawa. According to Amy, the Japanese elite use Gymnema sylvestre “to manage obesity and weight loss.” Dr. Tsuda also found this ingredient “begins the ‘sugar flushing’ process,” balancing your blood sugar and forcing it to burn fat for energy. It restores metabolic balance in your bloodstream, stops glucose from entering your bloodstream, and encourages your body to break down fat cells.

Biotin & Magnesium: Sugar Flush Pro contains a mix of biotin and magnesium. Magnesium supports sugar’s absorbing function, sending a signal to your body to produce more “glucagon,” which is the chemical receptor linked to normal blood sugar levels.

Chromium: Sugar Flush Pro contains chromium, an essential mineral your body uses to metabolize carbs and fats. Your body needs chromium to efficiently break down fats and sugar, turning them into energy. Many diabetics take chromium supplements daily for their effects on blood sugar.

Juniper Berry: Sugar Flush Pro contains juniper berry to speed up your body’s glucose burning rate. Juniper berry tells your body to produce more sugar burning hormones when there’s a spike in blood sugar. Juniper berry is also rich with vitamin C, one of nature’s best antioxidants.

Banaba Leaf Extract: Banaba leaf extract helps to protect your pancreas from damage, according to the official website, helping you continue to produce healthy levels of insulin to support weight loss.

White Mulberry Leaf Extract: White mulberry leaf extract reduces visceral fat, which is the fat surrounding your liver and essential organs. By taking white mulberry leaf extract, you can purportedly undo the metabolic damage done to your body by high blood sugar.

Zinc Oxide and Manganese: Sugar Flush Pro contains a blend of two essential minerals, including zinc and manganese. These two minerals support your body’s fat burning function and help to break down fats.

Guggul: Guggul is popular in traditional Indian medicine, or Ayurvedic medicine. It can also be found in many diabetes formulas and blood sugar support supplements for its ability to balance blood sugar. Guggul helps your body produce fat burning hormones in your thyroids by supporting thyroid function, according to the official website. Your thyroid produces thyroid stimulating hormones (TSH) to help with metabolism. Guggul, according to Amy and her team, helps to support the production of these hormones. Guggul is also rich with guggulsterones, a plant extract shown to metabolize fat.

Licorice: Licorice helps to metabolize fats in essential organs like your liver, helping you easily flush out toxins. If your liver isn’t performing optimally, then you’ll struggle to lose weight.

Cayenne & Cinnamon: Sugar Flush Pro rounds out the formula with two ingredients, including cayenne and cinnamon. This duo “increases your body temperature,” according to the manufacturer, inducing thermogenesis, or your body’s natural fat burning processes. Because of this effect, these ingredients allow you to lose weight “effortlessly” – especially when combined with the appetite suppressing benefits of other ingredients in Sugar Flush Pro.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>

How Okinawan Guruma is the Ultimate Sugar Flusher

The most important ingredient in Sugar Flush Pro, according to Amy and her team, is Okinawan guruma. Also known as gymnema sylvestre, the plant extract can purportedly flush sugar from your body, preventing it from ever being absorbed in the first place.

Here’s how Okinawan guruma works to help diabetics balance blood sugar, according to the official website:

Amy, Dr. Tsuda, and her team describe Okinawan guruma as “the ultimate ‘sugar flusher’” because it “blocks sugar from entering your body.”

Okinawan guruma blocks sugar from entering your body in two ways.

First, Okinawan guruma blocks receptors in your intestines from absorbing sugar in the first place, preventing sugar from ever entering your body and raising blood sugar levels.

Second, Okinawa guruma reduces cravings for sugary foods, naturally discouraging you from eating sweet foods that spike your blood sugar in the first place.

People with imbalanced blood sugar often deal with wild appetite swings. Sugar Flush Pro, on the other hand, uses Okinawan guruma to balance appetite swings, helping you feel full and satisfied after smaller meals – and with no cravings for sweet foods.

Scientific Evidence for Sugar Flush Pro

Amy and her team cite dozens of scientific studies to validate the claims made on the official Sugar Flush Pro website, including placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed medical journals. We’ll review some of that cited evidence below to verify the science behind Sugar Flush Pro.

First, it’s unclear why Amy, Dr. Tsuda, and her team called Gymnema sylvestre “Okinawan guruma.” There’s no evidence of any plant going by this name in traditional medicine anywhere in the world. There’s a type of judo throw with a similar name. However, Gymnema sylvestre does not appear to be known as guruma outside of the small traditional medicine community Amy and her team encountered on Okinawa. Instead, the alternative name for the plant is gurmar, which is how it’s popularly known.

It is true, however, that Gymnema sylvestre could help support healthy blood sugar. One 2014 study found the plant extract had phytochemical and pharmacological properties, for example, that made it ideal for supporting healthy blood sugar. Researchers found the plant extract had positive effects on blood sugar homeostasis while also controlling sugar cravings and promoting regeneration of the pancreas, lowering cholesterol, and exhibiting other effects.

Sugar Flush Pro also contains an equal dose of bitter melon extract (50mg per serving). Bitter melon may contribute to weight loss, according to some studies. A 2015 study published in the Journal of Lipids found bitter melon supplementation could help with obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Overall, Sugar Flush Pro contains a smell blend of active ingredients linked to blood sugar balance and weight loss. It’s possible the supplement could help mildly support healthy blood sugar levels. However, it may not significantly reduced blood sugar or address serious cases of diabetes as advertised on the official Sugar Flush Pro website.

Sugar Flush Pro Supplement Facts Label

The makers of Sugar Flush Pro disclose all ingredients and dosages upfront. There are no proprietary formulas, hidden dosages or concentrations, or unlabelled ingredients. Instead, Healthical discloses every ingredient, making it easy to compare Sugar Flush Pro to other supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients and dosages in Sugar Flush Pro, according to the Supplement Facts label:

50mg of guggul with 2.5% guggulsterones

50mg of bitter melon with 7.5% bitter principles

50mg of licorice

50mg of cinnamon

50mg of Gymnema sylvestre leaf extract

30mg of vanadium

25mg of banaba leaf extract with 1% corosolic acid

25mg of yarrow

25mg of juniper berry extract

25mg of white mulberry extract with 15% flavonoids

25mg of taurine

10mg of cayenne

0.2mg of vanadium

50mg of vitamin C (56% DV)

10mg of vitamin E (67% DV)

125mg of magnesium (30% DV)

300mcg of biotin (1,000% DV)

7.5mg of zinc (68% DV)

1mg of manganese (43% DV)

67mg of chromium (1,914% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including natural gelatin, microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, rice flour, and silica

Sugar Flush Pro Pricing

Sugar Flush Pro is priced at $59 per bottle. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, you could pay as little as $29 per bottle by buying multiple bottles online today.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Sugar Flush Pro online:

1 Bottle (1 Month Supply): $59 + Shipping

$59 + Shipping 3 Bottles (3 Month Supply): $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 3 Free Bonuses

$147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Shipping + 3 Free Bonuses 6 Bottles (6 Month Supply): $174 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 3 Free Bonuses

Order Sugar Flush Pro Right Here At The Best Prices!!

Each bottle contains 30 capsules, or a one month supply. You take one capsule per day to support healthy blood sugar.

Bonuses Included with Sugar Flush Pro

As part of a 2023 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Sugar Flush Pro come with three free bonus eBooks. You receive immediate access to those eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

Here are the three bonus eBooks included with Sugar Flush Pro today:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Blood Sugar Friendly Desserts: This guide explains how to make blood sugar friendly, mouth-watering desserts. You may have diabetes, but that doesn’t mean you need to skip dessert. In this guide, you can discover some of the desserts, yummy treats, and delicious snacks that will keep your blood sugar in a healthy range while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Pancreas Reset Guide: This guide goes into detail about the natural health protocols you can use to support healthy pancreas function. The pancreas produces insulin to regulate blood sugar. By supporting your pancreas, you can ensure your pancreas produces the right amount of natural insulin throughout the day. According to the author, the tips in this eBook can “undo years of pancreatic damage” while also improving digestion.

Free Bonus eBook #3: Okinawan’s Lifestyle Secrets to Longevity: Sugar Flush Pro was developed based on the research of Dr. Tsuda, an endocrinology researcher from Japan. Dr. Tsuda based his formula off of traditional Kanto medicine and the healthy diet of the people of Okinawa. In this bonus eBook, you can discover some of the secrets habits Okinawans use to extend their lifespan (Okinawa has a famously high longevity rate). You’ll discover the rituals they use to stay healthy and happy, the foods they eat, and other strategies they use to stay vigorous and youthful – including strategies you can implement today to enjoy similar benefits.

Buy Sugar Flush Pro Before it’s SOLD OUT

Sugar Flush Pro Refund Policy

All Sugar Flush Pro purchases are backed by a 180 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Sugar Flush Pro for any reason, or if the supplement did not work as advertised, then contact the manufacturer.

About Healthical

Sugar Flush Pro is made by a Colorado-based nutritional supplement company named Healthical. That company partnered with an accountant named Amy Walton and a Japanese endocrinology researcher named Dr. Tsuda to create the supplement. The recipe traces its roots back 1,400 years to traditional Kanto medicine in Japan.

You can contact Healthical and the Sugar Flush Pro customer service team via the following:

Email: info@digistore24.com

info@digistore24.com Mailing Address: 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011

Final Word

Sugar Flush Pro is a diabetes supplement and blood sugar support formula available exclusively through SugarFlushPro.com.

Developed by an accountant, Sugar Flush Pro is based off a traditional Kanto recipe from the Japanese island of Okinawa. The accountant who created Sugar Flush Pro, Amy Walton, lowered her blood sugar significantly, reduced her insulin usage, and lost 27lbs in seven days with the supplement.

By taking Sugar Flush Pro, diabetics, pre-diabetics, and others concerned about blood sugar could experience similar effects, according to Amy and her team.

To learn more about Sugar Flush Pro or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

ALSO READ: