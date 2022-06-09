Strategic Intelligence Blood Curdling Scream Review [Jim Rickards] Is It Legit?

Strategic Intelligence has launched a new promotion warning about a “Blood-Curdling Scream” signaling an impending crisis.

According to Jim Rickards and the Strategic Intelligence team, the market just let out a blood-curdling scream that warns of future troubles ahead – and many Americans will suffer.

Should you subscribe to Strategic Intelligence today? Why did the market just let out a blood-curdling scream? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Strategic Intelligence today in our review.

About Strategic Intelligence

Strategic Intelligence is a monthly financial publication from Jim Rickards.

The newsletter is founded on the belief that the United States Dollar will continue to decline in value over the coming months. Investors who follow the lessons in Strategic Intelligence today can prepare for – and profit from – the upcoming collapse.

As part of a 2022 promotion, Strategic Intelligence is priced at $49 (with premium upgrades available if desired) per year when you order through this website. Plus, you get a bundle of bonus reports and additional features when you subscribe today.

What is the Market’s Blood Curdling Scream?

According to Jim Rickards, the market “just let out a blood-curdling scream.”

Stocks have been dropping for the past few months, and we’re nearing a recession. Jim Rickards believes we’ll continue to slide deeper into a recession – and investors need to take action today.

During the video and text presentation, Jim Rickards and colleague Doug Hill cover all of the following topics:

Major banks like the Bank of America and Deutsche Bank are warning their internal clients to prepare for “recession shock” that could send the Dow plummeting by 80% or more “in the coming weeks.”

Why the United States government and the Federal Reserve will be unable to stop the collapse

How crash protection could soar as markets plummet

Why billionaires like Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, and Jacob Rothschild are flocking to specific assets right now, and why one billionaire just put half his net worth into one specific investment

The five unique steps you can take today to protect your investments and profit in the days ahead

Jim and Doug cover all of these topics in their presentation – and they want to help investors prepare for any unexpected events that could occur in the coming weeks.

The Market Crash Survival Guide

By subscribing to Strategic Intelligence today, you get a bundle of bonus reports explaining how to prepare for – and profit from – the future economic collapse.

Jim expects stocks to plummet in the next few weeks, and investors need to take action today to protect their wealth.

To help, Jim is bundling a bonus report called The Market Crash Survival Guide with all new subscriptions to Strategic Intelligence.

That bonus report covers topics like:

The one investment you need to be making right now

Specific portfolio allocations for the coming correction

Five unique investments that could give you massive returns during a market crash

Why 99% of investors make a common mistake by not correctly allocating their portfolios

Why Jim recommends allocating 10% of your portfolio to “the world’s most indestructible asset.”

By following the steps in the book, you can protect your wealth from the upcoming crash – and even potentially earn significant returns on investment.

Topics Covered in The New Case for Gold

When you subscribe to Strategic Intelligence today, you get a free copy of Jim Rickards’ book, The New Case for Gold. Jim is a big believer in gold as an indestructible asset, and he recommends buying gold before the next crash.

Topics covered in The New Case for Gold include:

The secret lever the government still has left to pull during the next crisis and why it will cause gold to rise to “$14,000 overnight,” according to Jim

The real reason China and Russia have been stockpiling gold and what it means for investors

The five secrets of the world’s largest gold manipulators and how to take advantage of their schemes to profit

The United States government’s secret plan for removing physical gold from circulation and why you should never store physical gold at a bank

The three countries that allow Americans to easily store gold outside of the country, including a unique depository in Texas where the United States government cannot confiscate gold

A new “shadow gold standard” used around the world as an alternative type of gold investment

Jim’s favorite way to invest in gold mining stocks

All subscriptions to Strategic Intelligence also come with a bonus chapter of The New Case for Gold. Jim has updated the book with new information about gold and its value as an investment. In that bonus chapter, Jim covers topics like:

Jim’s #1 recommended gold investment for 2022, including how to stake your claim in a major development taking place in the Arctic

The world’s last pure silver mine, including why a little-known silver mine is trading for less than $4 per share while sitting on the largest deposit of pure silver in the world

Secret island silver, including a unique silver coin from a secret mint in the Cook Islands that has unique properties making it more valuable

Step by Step Guide to Surviving the Coming Crash

Jim believes the markets just let out a blood-curdling scream. However, he claims investors who take specific steps today can protect their wealth:

Step 1) Put 10% of your Portfolio in the World’s Most Indestructible Asset: First, Jim recommends putting a significant amount of your wealth into a specific asset. Billionaire Ray Dalio recently invested $400 million into this one asset, and other billionaires have made similarly large commitments. Jim, as you might expect, is a big fan of owning gold. Gold tends to rise in value during times of economic turmoil. If markets crash, Jim believes gold will rise. In fact, Jim has previously predicted a gold price of $15,000 per oz. He also claims to have invested “more than $1 million of [his] own money in gold.”

Step 2) Discover How to 10X Your Money from the Coming Crash: investors who take specific steps today could 10x their money in the coming crash. Most investors lose money during crashes, but Jim’s advice could help you earn 10x returns on investment. No, Jim doesn’t advise shorting stocks; instead, he recommends using a unique strategy to earn “as much as 1,300% returns in a little under two weeks.” By subscribing to Strategic Intelligence today, you can discover this moneymaking strategy and how it works.

Step 3) Buy The 5 Anti-Meme Stocks Set to Soar When the Bubble Bursts: Meme stocks were all the rage in 2021. Some investors made enormous amounts of money. However, Jim focused on investing in “anti-meme stocks.” These companies aren’t flashy, and they’re not trending on social media; instead, they quietly have a solid business model while generating big returns for investors. By subscribing to Strategic Intelligence today, you get a bonus report explaining five anti-meme stocks Jim recommends buying.

Step 4) Attend an Invitation-Only Event Led by Jim Rickards: Jim believes the most important asset during a crisis isn’t gold, cash, or real estate: it’s a community. Anyone who watches the recent presentation receives an invitation to an upcoming event led by Jim Rickards. During the event, Jim explains his investment strategy, the steps investors should take today, and further information about profiting from the upcoming crisis.

What’s Included with Strategic Intelligence?

When you subscribe to Strategic Intelligence today, you get a bundle of bonus reports along with the regular subscription materials.

Here’s what you get with all new subscriptions to Strategic Intelligence:

Monthly Issues of Strategic Investor: Each month, Jim Rickards and his team send a new issue of Strategic Investor to subscribers. You get market news and analysis, investment recommendations, and more.

The Market Crash Survival Dossier – Instructions for the Decades of Devastation that Lie Ahead: This dossier includes two reports (listed below) on how to survive the upcoming market crash. Jim believes markets will plummet over the coming months, and investors who aren’t prepared could lose everything.

How to 10X Your Money During a Market Crash: This is the first report included in the Market Crash Survival Dossier. It explains how to survive and prosper in the decades that lie ahead. You get step-by-step instructions on how to prepare your portfolio for the upcoming crash.

The 5 Anti-Meme Stocks Set to Soar Once the Bubble Bursts: Jim has identified five stocks that present a great opportunity for investors – even if they’re not trendy, flashy, or meme-worthy companies. These stocks could present a safe, dependable opportunity for investors who want to avoid the volatility and wildness of meme stocks.

The New Case for Gold: Jim wrote a book called The New Case for Gold. In the book, he outlines why gold will continue to have incredible value over the coming years – and why he believes gold will continue to rise in the near future. All subscriptions to Strategic Intelligence come with a free copy of the book.

The New Case for Gold Hidden Chapter: In this hidden chapter of The New Case for Gold, Jim updates his advice for 2022 audiences. He lists a specific gold company he recommends buying in 2022, for example, along with additional guidance on navigating 2022’s market conditions.

A Free Goldback: All subscriptions to Strategic Intelligence come with a free goldback note as Jim’s gift to new subscribers.

One Ticket to the Paradigm Shift Summit: The Paradigm Shift summit is an upcoming virtual event where Jim will reveal a massive update about the coming crisis.

Access to Live Intelligence Briefings with Jim: Every month or so, Jim and a group of people hop on a live call and answer questions from the audience. Although investors cannot receive specific investment advice, Jim will explain his thoughts on the market.

Access to the Strategic Intelligence Model Portfolio: Want to keep track of all the stocks, assets, and commodities Jim has recommended buying? All subscriptions come with access to the Strategic Intelligence model portfolio. You can discover the specific portfolio allocations; Jim recommends carrying, his entry and exit points for specific assets, and more.

Strategic Intelligence Pricing

Strategic Intelligence is priced at $49 to $79 per year, depending on your subscription option.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Bronze Offer: $49

Digital-only issues of the newsletter

Weekly updates and other regular benefits

Platinum Offer: $79

Digital and print issues of the newsletter

Weekly updates and other benefits

Free reports

Bonus report: Twenty Stocks to Dump and Five to Own

Your subscription automatically renews each year at your listed rate – either $49 or $79 – until you cancel. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

All subscriptions come with a 6-month money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within six months with no questions asked. If you’re unsatisfied with your order or did not like Jim’s bonus reports, you can request a complete refund. You can even keep the bonus reports.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is a financial publishing company based in Baltimore, Maryland. The company provides independent economic commentary, analysis, and education through free and paid subscription services.

Notable Paradigm Press newsletters include Jim Rickards’ Countdown to Crisis, Rickards’ Tactical Currency Profits, Jim Rickards’ Crash Speculator, and Jim Rickards’ Unrestricted Clearance.

You can contact Paradigm Press via the following:

Email Form: https://paradigm.press/contact-us/

Phone: 1-844-731-0984

Mailing Address: 808 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21202

Final Word

Jim Rickards and the Strategic Intelligence team have launched a marketing campaign warning about a “blood-curdling scream” signaled by the markets. Many pundits like Jim believe markets will plummet in the next few months. However, investors can take action today to protect themselves.

To learn more about Strategic Intelligence or to subscribe today, visit the official website by clicking here! >>>

