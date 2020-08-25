Stephen Mackey-NOTICE

NOTICE

Stephen Mackey, 23018 40th Ave NE, Spanaway, WA 98387 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Mathews Short Plat is located directly west of the intersection of Barnes Lane South and 105th Street South, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington 98444. This project involves ± 2.53 acres of soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions stormwaters from the site will discharge from two basins (west and south) which merge and flow northerly through a series of open and closed existing County conveyance systems and holding ponds with eventual discharge to Charlton Lake, tributary of Chambers Bay. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-906908

August 25, September 1, 2020